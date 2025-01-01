All Mass Market SUVs Expected To Be Launched In 2025

In addition to various other key models, the coming year will mark the arrival of Maruti's first electric SUV

Mass-market manufacturers like Tata, Mahindra, and Hyundai made up most of the significant SUV launches in 2024. As SUVs continue to gain popularity, they are ready to capitalise on the demand in 2025 as well, with Maruti also preparing to debut its first electric SUV. Here are all the SUVs from mainstream carmakers expected to be launched in 2025.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Expected Launch: January 17, 2025

Expected Price: Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom)

At the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Maruti will showcase its first all-electric offering, the e Vitara. Its prices are likely to be announced soon after the debut which are expected to begin from Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric SUV has been spied multiple times, confirming features such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and a dual-display setup for the infotainment and digital driver's unit. Globally, the Suzuki e Vitara is offered with two battery pack options, although, powertrain specifications for the India-spec e Vitara are yet to be confirmed.

7-Seater Maruti Grand Vitara

Expected Launch: June 2025

Expected Price: Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom)

We expect Maruti to launch a 7-seater version of the Grand Vitara SUV in 2025. Although there is no official confirmation from the carmaker, its test mule was recently spotted. It will likely feature distinct styling inside and out, but will probably be offered with similar engine options, that includes a 103 PS 1.5-litre petrol and a 116 PS 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid petrol engine.

Maruti Brezza Facelift

Expected Launch: August 2025

Expected Price: Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti is also expected to give its subcompact SUV, the Brezza, a major update in 2025. The facelifted Brezza is expected to feature a refreshed design and a revised interior with new features. To keep up with its rivals, it is also expected to include a larger infotainment system and a digital driver's display. However, the 2025 Brezza will likely retain its current engine and transmission options, which include a 103 PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated (N/A) petrol engine paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Hyundai Creta EV

Expected Launch: January 17, 2025

Expected Price: Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom)

*image used for representation purposes

The all-electric version of the Hyundai Creta is set to make its India debut on January 17, 2025. Upon launch, it will be the most affordable Hyundai EV in the country. It is also expected to feature cosmetic updates, including a closed-off grille and aero-friendly alloy wheels. Interior changes will likely include a new 3-spoke steering wheel and other styling accents. The Creta EV is expected to be offered with multiple battery pack options, delivering a claimed range of around 400 km.

Hyundai Venue EV

Expected Launch: April 2025

Expected Price: Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai is also expected to launch the Venue EV in India in 2025. While there is no official confirmation from the automaker and details on its powertrain specifications are minimal, it is expected to deliver a claimed range of around 300 km. Design-wise, the all-electric Venue is likely to retain a similar design with certain EV-specific cues. It will also probably come equipped with similar set of features as its ICE-powered counterpart.

Mahindra XUV 4XO EV/ XEV 4e

Expected Launch: March 2025

Expected Price: Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom)

Recently, spy shots of the EV version of the Mahindra XUV 3XO surfaced online that is expected to be launched in 2025. We believe Mahindra will likely sell it under the XUV 4XO badge or name it XEV 4e, further expanding its new range of EVs. It is expected to be offered with similar powertrain options as the XUV400 EV, which delivers a claimed range of up to 456 km. Features like Level 2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, and a dual-display setup are expected to be part of the XUV 4XO EV's equipment list.

Mahindra XEV 7e

Expected Launch: March 2025

Expected Price: Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom)

The EV version of the Mahindra XUV700 is likely to be introduced in 2025 under the XEV 7e name. Like other Mahindra EVs, it will likely feature connected lighting elements on the exterior, while the interior is expected to be inspired by the recently revealed XEV 9e. We also expect the XEV 7e to be available with similar 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack options, offering claimed range of up to 650 km.

Mahindra Thar Facelift

Expected Launch: April 2025

Expected Price: Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra is expected to give the 3-door Thar a midlife refresh in 2025. The new Thar will have an updated design, similar to what we saw with the Thar Roxx. Compared to the current model, the updated Thar will also likely feature an upmarket cabin with features such as dual 10.25-inch displays, ventilated seats, and a wireless phone charger. Engine options are expected to be shared with the current Thar.

Production-Spec Mahindra BE 07

Expected Launch: August 15, 2025

Expected Price: Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom)

Production-ready version of the Mahindra BE 07 electric SUV is expected to make its debut in 2025. It will be part of Mahindra's 'Born Electric' range and will be sold alongside the BE 6. There is no confirmation on its powertrain yet, but it will likely be available with similar options as the XEV 9e. Expect its final design to have similarities with the BE 07 concept revealed back in 2022.

2025 Mahindra Scorpio N

Expected Launch: To be Announced

We also expect Mahindra to give the Scorpio N a minor cosmetic updates in 2025. The 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options are likely to be carried over. However, you can expect ADAS to be included for enhanced safety. Key features in the current Scorpio N include an 8-inch infotainment system, wireless phone charger, a 6-way powered driver seat, and a 12-speaker sound system.

2025 Mahindra XUV700

Expected Launch: To be Announced

Like the Scorpio N, the Mahindra XUV700 is also likely to receive minor tweaks inside and out. No changes are expected in the powertrain department for the 2025 XUV700. Currently, it is offered in two broad trims, MX and AX, with 5-, 6-, and 7-seat layout options. Top features include two 10.25-inch screens (one each for infotainment and the digital driver's display), ventilated front-row seats, and a 12-speaker sound system.

Tata Sierra EV And ICE

Expected Launch: January 17, 2025

Expected Price Sierra EV: Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom)

Expected Price Sierra ICE: Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom)

First introduced as a concept at the Auto Expo 2020, the Tata Sierra is expected to make its official debut in both EV and ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) versions in 2025. The upcoming SUV could possibly be part of Tata's lineup at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Sierra EV is expected to be offered with a 60-80 kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed range of over 500 km. While its ICE-powered model could be offered with a new 170 PS/280 Nm 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine and will likely also be available with the Harrier-sourced 2-litre diesel engine.

Tata Harrier EV

Expected Launch: January 17, 2025

Expected Price: Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Motors recently confirmed the launch of the Harrier EV by the end of the financial year 2024-2025. Its production version could possibly be showcased at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. The Harrier EV will likely be offered with both single electric motor and dual-motor setups, with the latter expected to feature an all-wheel drivetrain (AWD). Details on its battery specifications are limited, although the Harrier EV is expected to deliver a claimed range of over 550 km.

Tata Safari EV

Expected Launch: February 2025

Expected Price: Rs 32 lakh (ex-showroom)

Being the larger sibling of the Harrier EV, the Safari EV could also be launched sometime in 2025. The Safari EV will share most of its features and powertrain options with the Harrier EV, except for the addition of a 3-row seating layout. It will compete with the upcoming Mahindra XEV 7e while serving as a bigger alternative to the Maruti e Vitara and Hyundai Creta EV.

Tata Punch Facelift

Expected Launch: September 2025

Expected Price: Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Tata Punch could be given a refresh in 2025. Its spy shots have been surfacing online, showcasing a similar design as the Punch EV. The 2025 Punch will likely carry forward its 88 PS/115 Nm 1.2-litre petrol engine option that can be paired either to a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox. It can also be configured with a factory-fitted CNG kit that puts out 73.5 PS and 105 Nm.

Tata Harrier Petrol

Expected Launch: June 2025

Expected Price: Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Motors is expected to offer the Harrier with the above mentioned 170 PS/ 280 Nm 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine in 2025. It will likely be offered with a choice between a 6-speed manual and a dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT). We expect the Harrier to get this update after it launches with the Sierra. With this new powertrain choice, the Harrier could carry a more affordable price tag, lowering the cost of the current base variant.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV

Expected Launch: May 2025

Expected Price: Rs 23 lakh (ex-showroom)

Globally, Toyota recently unveiled the Urban Cruiser EV, which is essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti e Vitara. Following the e Vitara's launch, we expect the Urban Cruiser EV to make its debut in India as well. It features a similar design as the e Vitara but has an identical interior, though with a different cabin theme. It will be offered with the same features and powertrain options as its Maruti counterpart.

Toyota Hyryder-based 3-Row SUV

Expected Launch: August 2025

Expected Price: Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom)

Like the 7-seater Grand Vitara, we could possibly get a 3-row version of the Hyryder SUV in 2025. It will probably have the same features as the Maruti SUV, but with minor changes to the exterior for a unique look. Engine specs of the 7-seater Hyryder is still unclear but it is expected to be the same as its 5-seater model.

Kia Syros

Expected Launch: January 17, 2025

Expected Price: Rs 9.70 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kia is expected to announce the prices of the Syros SUV in early 2025. It was recently unveiled and it has a boxy design that is inspired from the carmaker's flagship electric SUV, the EV9. The Syros comes equipped with features such as a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front and second-row seats, and ADAS. It is available with two engine choices: a 1-litre turbo-petrol producing 120 PS and 172 Nm, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that puts out 116 PS and 250 Nm.

2025 Renault Duster

Expected Launch: June 2025

Expected Price: Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom)

During the first quarter of 2024, Renault teased its upcoming compact SUV for the Indian market, possibly hinting at the comeback of the Duster nameplate on our shores. It will feature a completely new design with a more aggressive look, and is expected to come equipped with amenities such as a 10.1-inch infotainment system, a 10-inch digital driver's display, and a 6-speaker Arkamys-tuned sound system.

Renault Bigster

Expected Launch: June 2025

Expected Price: Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom)

Following the comeback of Duster, we expect Renault to launch the compact SUV’s 3-row version, the Bigster, as well in India. It overall features a similar design, and gets identical features and powertrain options as the Duster in international markets. Upon launch, the Bigster will rival the Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, and Tata Safari.

2025 Renault Kiger

Launch: To be announced

Expected Price Kiger: Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom)

Renault could give the Kiger SUV some minor updates, but these will likely be limited to styling and interior tweaks. It will continue to be offered with the 100 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and the 72 PS 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine options. The 2025 Kiger could also come with features such as a sunroof, connected car tech, and a larger infotainment system.

New Nissan Terrano

Expected Launch: June 2025

Expected Price: Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom)

Like Renault, Nissan is also expected to reintroduce the Terrano moniker in India. In terms of design and interior, you can expect the upcoming Terrano to be similar to the Duster, although with subtle tweaks to make them stand apart. It is also expected to be offered with the same features and engine options as the Duster.

Nissan Terrano 7-Seater

Expected Launch: June 2025

Expected Price: Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom)

Nissan is also expected to launch the 7-seater version of the Terrano in 2025. Except for an additional row of seats, the 3-row Terrano will carry similar design language and cabin layout as the regular model. It will likely come equipped with features such as a 10.1-inch infotainment system, a 10-inch digital driver's display and a panoramic sunroof.

2025 Nissan Magnite

Launch: To be announced

Expected Price: Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Nissan Magnite, which recently got a facelift, may receive a handful of cosmetic updates in 2025. It will continue to be offered with the same engine options, including a 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out 72 PS and 96 Nm, and a 1-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 100 PS and up to 160 Nm. Features such as an 8-inch infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver display, and a wireless phone charger are likely to be carried forward.

2025 Skoda Kushaq

Launch: To be announced

Expected Price: Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom)

Czech carmaker Skoda is likely to provide model year updates to the Kushaq in 2025. Not much is known about the changes, but it will likely feature styling updates on both the exterior and interior. There are no updates expected in the powertrain department, and the 2025 Kushaq will continue to be offered with the 115 PS/178 Nm 1-litre turbo-petrol and the 150 PS/250 Nm 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine options.

2025 Volkswagen Taigun

Launch: To be announced

Expected Price: Rs 11.70 lakh (ex-showroom)

Like the Kushaq, the Taigun is also expected to receive cosmetic updates in 2025. It may also come equipped with new features but will continue to be offered with the current powertrain options. Currently, the Taigun is offered with two broad trims, Dynamic Line and Performance Line, the former gets two additional colour shade options, Carbon Steel Matte, and Deep Black Pearl.

MG Astor Hybrid

Launch: To be announced

Expected Price: Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom)

MG could possibly launch the Astor Hybrid in 2025. Details on engine specifications and transmission options of this new engine are yet to be revealed. The Astor is offered with two petrol engine options currently, that includes a 140 PS 1.3-litre turbocharged unit and a 110 PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit. Transmission options for the former includes only a 6-speed automatic, while the latter is mated either to 5-speed manual or CVT automatic.

