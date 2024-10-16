Maruti Fronx vs Toyota Taisor October 2024 Waiting Period Comparison: Which Sub-4m Crossover Can You Take Home Sooner?

Modified On Oct 16, 2024 10:50 AM By Yashika for Maruti FRONX

Out of the two, it's the Maruti Fronx that is more readily available in the top 20 Indian cities on our list

Following its stint with the Maruti Brezza-based Urban Cruiser in the sub-4m SUV segment, Toyota returned to the subcompact SUV space with the Urban Cruiser Taisor, a restyled and rebadged version of the Maruti Fronx crossover. If you are on the lookout for either of these sub-4m crossover SUVs, the following table shows how long you’ll need to wait to get your hands on these models in October 2024 in top 20 cities of India:

City Maruti Fronx Toyota Taisor New Delhi 1 month 2 months Bengaluru No waiting 2 months Mumbai 1-1.5 months 1 month Hyderabad No waiting 1 month Pune No waiting 1 month Chennai 1 month 1 month Jaipur 1 week 2-4 months Ahmedabad No waiting 1 month Gurugram No waiting 3-4 months Lucknow 1 month 2 months Kolkata 0.5-1 month 1 month Thane No waiting 2-3 months Surat No waiting 2 months Ghaziabad 1 month 2 months Chandigarh 1 week No waiting Coimbatore No waiting 1 month Patna 1 month 2-3 months Faridabad 1 week No waiting Indore 1-1.5 months 1 month Noida 1 month 2 months

Key Takeaways

The Maruti Fronx has an average waiting time of around 0.5 month in the top 20 Indian cities. However, the waiting time rises to 1.5 months in cities like Mumbai and Indore.

That said, buyers in some cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Thane, and Coimbatore can take the Fronx home immediately.

On the other hand, the Toyota Taisor’s average wait time is approximately 2 months.

There is no waiting period for the Taisor in Chandigarh and Faridabad. That said, buyers living in Jaipur and Gurugram will have to wait up to 4 months to take the delivery.

Disclaimer: The waiting period mentioned above for each model may vary depending on the state, city, and variant or colour chosen. Please contact your nearest dealership for more details.

Powertrains

Both the sub-4m crossovers come with the same two engine options: a 1-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Their specifications have been detailed below:

Specifications Maruti Fronx / Toyota Taisor Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol 1.2-litre CNG Power 100 PS 90 PS 77.5 PS Torque 148 Nm 113 Nm 98.5 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

Prices

Maruti Fronx Toyota Taisor Rs 7.52 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh Rs 7.74 lakh and Rs 13.04 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom pan-India

Both the crossovers serve as alternatives to sub-4m SUVs like the Mahindra XUV3XO, Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, and the upcoming Skoda Kylaq.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

Read More on : Maruti FRONX AMT