Maruti Fronx vs Toyota Taisor October 2024 Waiting Period Comparison: Which Sub-4m Crossover Can You Take Home Sooner?
Modified On Oct 16, 2024 10:50 AM By Yashika for Maruti FRONX
Out of the two, it's the Maruti Fronx that is more readily available in the top 20 Indian cities on our list
Following its stint with the Maruti Brezza-based Urban Cruiser in the sub-4m SUV segment, Toyota returned to the subcompact SUV space with the Urban Cruiser Taisor, a restyled and rebadged version of the Maruti Fronx crossover. If you are on the lookout for either of these sub-4m crossover SUVs, the following table shows how long you’ll need to wait to get your hands on these models in October 2024 in top 20 cities of India:
|
City
|
Maruti Fronx
|
Toyota Taisor
|
New Delhi
|
1 month
|
2 months
|
Bengaluru
|
No waiting
|
2 months
|
Mumbai
|
1-1.5 months
|
1 month
|
Hyderabad
|
No waiting
|
1 month
|
Pune
|
No waiting
|
1 month
|
Chennai
|
1 month
|
1 month
|
Jaipur
|
1 week
|
2-4 months
|
Ahmedabad
|
No waiting
|
1 month
|
Gurugram
|
No waiting
|
3-4 months
|
Lucknow
|
1 month
|
2 months
|
Kolkata
|
0.5-1 month
|
1 month
|
Thane
|
No waiting
|
2-3 months
|
Surat
|
No waiting
|
2 months
|
Ghaziabad
|
1 month
|
2 months
|
Chandigarh
|
1 week
|
No waiting
|
Coimbatore
|
No waiting
|
1 month
|
Patna
|
1 month
|
2-3 months
|
Faridabad
|
1 week
|
No waiting
|
Indore
|
1-1.5 months
|
1 month
|
Noida
|
1 month
|
2 months
Key Takeaways
-
The Maruti Fronx has an average waiting time of around 0.5 month in the top 20 Indian cities. However, the waiting time rises to 1.5 months in cities like Mumbai and Indore.
-
That said, buyers in some cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Thane, and Coimbatore can take the Fronx home immediately.
-
On the other hand, the Toyota Taisor’s average wait time is approximately 2 months.
-
There is no waiting period for the Taisor in Chandigarh and Faridabad. That said, buyers living in Jaipur and Gurugram will have to wait up to 4 months to take the delivery.
Disclaimer: The waiting period mentioned above for each model may vary depending on the state, city, and variant or colour chosen. Please contact your nearest dealership for more details.
Powertrains
Both the sub-4m crossovers come with the same two engine options: a 1-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Their specifications have been detailed below:
|
Specifications
|
Maruti Fronx / Toyota Taisor
|
Engine
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.2-litre Dualjet petrol
|
1.2-litre CNG
|
Power
|
100 PS
|
90 PS
|
77.5 PS
|
Torque
|
148 Nm
|
113 Nm
|
98.5 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT
|
5-speed MT
Prices
|
Maruti Fronx
|
Toyota Taisor
|
Rs 7.52 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh
|
Rs 7.74 lakh and Rs 13.04 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom pan-India
Both the crossovers serve as alternatives to sub-4m SUVs like the Mahindra XUV3XO, Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, and the upcoming Skoda Kylaq.
Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.
Read More on : Maruti FRONX AMT
0 out of 0 found this helpful