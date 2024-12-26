Toyota Cars You Can Expect To See On Our Shores In 2025

While the list mainly consists of SUVs, Toyota might bring one of its popular sedan nameplates back.

In 2025, the Japanese carmaker Toyota is expected to launch five new cars in India. Most of the cars on this list are powered by an internal combustion engine (ICE) but one of the expected models, the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV, is expected to be Toyota’s first EV in India. With that in mind, let us look at what we know about the Toyota cars we might get in India in 2025.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV

Expected Launch- May 2025

Expected Price- Rs 23 lakh

The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV was globally revealed recently, and it is based on the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. While the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV’s fascia is completely different along with a new cabin theme, features and powertrain have been carried over from its donor vehicle. The EV will come with two battery packs and an expected range of 550 km.

Hyryder-based 3-row SUV

Expected Launch- August 2025

Expected Price- Rs 14 lakh

With Maruti expected to launch a 3-row version of the Grand Vitara in 2025, we believe it will have a Toyota alternative as well that will be based on the Hyryder SUV.

It will likely have the same features as Maruti’s SUV, but one can expect visual changes to the exterior to give the SUV a different identity. While the powertrain of the 7-seater Maruti Grand Vitara is unknown as of now, it is expected to be the same as its smaller 5-seater counterpart and in turn, the 3-row Toyota SUV is also likely to have the same engine under its hood.

2025 Toyota Fortuner

Expected Launch -To Be Announced

Expected Price- Rs 37 lakh

The Toyota Fortuner received a mild hybrid option in South Africa in the first half of 2024, which led to a slight boost in its fuel efficiency. The same update for the full-size Toyota SUV is expected to be introduced in India sometime in 2025. In terms of looks, the South African hybrid Fortuner’s fascia is similar to the Fortuner Legender currently available in the Indian market. The African version received some safety features over the outgoing Indian model, such as adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist, which might be present when the SUV comes to our shores.

Toyota Land Cruiser 250 (Prado)

Expected Launch- To Be Announced

Expected Price- Rs 1 crore

The new Toyota Land Cruiser 250, likely to be called Land Cruiser Prado, was globally revealed this year and is expected to arrive on our shores in 2025. The exterior and features of the Indian version will most probably remain the same as the global model. The engines are different depending on the country, but we can expect the Indian version to have the same 2.8-litre diesel engine as the Toyota Fortuner. Toyota has revealed that the European Land Cruiser 250 will receive a mild hybrid system, which can potentially come to the Indian shores as well. When launched, it will be positioned below the flagship Land Cruiser 300.

Toyota Etios (Re-badged Dzire)

Expected Launch: To Be Announced

Expected Price: Rs 7 lakh

*Image used for representation purposes

A favourite of the commercial sector, Toyota Etios and its entire line-up was discontinued in 2020 after BS6 emission norms were implemented. However, Toyota might re-enter the affordable sedan segment again with a new Etios, which could be based on the new Dzire. We can expect the next-gen Etios to get visual changes to give it a different look. The Etios is expected to share the same powertrain as the Dzire along with the possibility of getting a CNG variant this time to be more appealing to the customers.

