Base-spec Tata Punch Snapped At Dealership

Published On Oct 05, 2021 06:49 PM By Rohit for Tata Punch

The base-spec Pure gets just the basic kit which includes blacked-out door handles and ORVM housings, and 15-inch steel wheels

Tata will offer the Punch in four trims: Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative.

The base-spec Pure’s cabin gets just the essential features including a manual AC, front power windows, and a standard instrument cluster.

The Punch will come with a 1.2-litre petrol engine with both manual and automatic options: the latter won’t be available with the Pure.

Expect the Pure variant to be priced from Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Tata will reveal the prices of the Punch on October 20. Now, ahead of the launch, the micro SUV’s base-spec Pure trim has been snapped at a dealership. The snapped model was finished in the Daytona Grey shade. Here’s what the images tell us:

The blacked-out door handles and ORVM (outside rearview mirrors) housing, 15-inch steel wheels, and black body cladding were a dead giveaway that the snapped model was the base-spec Pure. It also gets basic multi reflector halogen headlights and taillights, and LED turn indicators on the ORVMs.









On the inside, the cabin looks pretty basic as it is majorly finished in a grey theme with simple fabric upholstery. On the features front, too, the Pure trim is pretty spartan as it only gets front power windows, manual AC, and a standard analogue instrument cluster while missing out on an audio system and steering-mounted audio controls. The safety tech on offer includes ABS with brake sway control (keeps the car on the same path in case of abrupt braking), and dual front airbags.

Tata is also offering the Punch’s Pure trim with an optional customisation pack which consists of some additional features. You can check the packs for all four trims (Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative) as well as the variant-wise features and colour options here .

Under the hood, the Punch will be offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine (86PS/113Nm), the same unit which powers the Tiago. While the base-spec Pure will be available only with a 5-speed manual, other trims will also get an optional 5-speed AMT. Tata will provide the AMT variants with a Traction Pro Mode, which assists in having better control over challenging terrains.

Official bookings are already underway both at dealerships and online for Rs 21,000. The Punch is expected to be priced from Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will lock horns with micro SUVs like the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, while also taking on mid-size hatchbacks such as the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios .