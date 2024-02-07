Modified On Feb 07, 2024 04:27 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai models like Exter, i20 N Line, Venue N Line, Creta, Kona Electric, and Ioniq 5 are not being offered with benefits

Hyundai has introduced its set of offers for February 2024, which includes benefits like cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. The benefits are valid on most Hyundai models: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai Aura, Hyundai i10, Hyundai Venue, Hyundai Verna, Hyundai Alcazar, and Hyundai Tuscon. Let’s have a look at model-wise offer details.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 43,000

Total benefits mentioned above are only valid on the CNG variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

The cash discount for the petrol manual variants reduces to Rs 15,000, while for the AMT (automatic) variants, it further goes down to Rs 5,000.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is priced between Rs 5.92 lakh and Rs 8.56 lakh.

Hyundai Aura

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 33,000

Benefits mentioned in the table are applicable with the CNG variants of the Hyundai Aura.

The cash discount for all petrol variants, manual and automatic, is reduced to Rs 5,000.

Hyundai retails the Aura sub-4m sedan in the price range of Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.05 lakh.

Also Check Out: FASTag Paytm and KYC Deadlines Explained: Will My FASTag Still Work After February 2024?

Hyundai i20

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 25,000

The petrol manual variants of the Hyundai i20 come with a higher cash discount of Rs 15,000.

The offers for the petrol manual variants may vary depending on the variant chosen.

No cash discount is being offered with the CVT (automatic) variants of the i20.

The Hyundai i20 is priced from Rs 7.04 lakh to Rs 11.21 lakh.

Hyundai Venue

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 30,000

Offers stated above are only applicable with the turbo-petrol manual variants of the Hyundai Venue.

The cash benefit for the turbo-petrol DCT (automatic) variants comes down to Rs 15,000.

No benefits are being offered with the naturally aspirated petrol and diesel variants of the Venue sub-4m SUV.

Hyundai has priced the Venue from Rs 7.92 lakh to Rs 13.48 lakh.

Hyundai Verna

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,000

The Hyundai Verna is being offered with maximum benefits of Rs 35,000, valid across all the variants.

Prices for the Verna presently range from Rs 11.04 to Rs 17.41 lakh.

Hyundai Alcazar

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,000

Discounts mentioned above for the Alcazar are also valid for all petrol and diesel variants of the SUV.

Prices for the 3-row Hyundai SUV start at Rs 16.78 lakh and go up to Rs 21.28 lakh.

Hyundai Tucson

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 4 lakh Total Benefits Up to Rs 4 lakh

The Hyundai Tucson comes with the highest cash discount of up to Rs 4 lakh, but it misses out on exchange bonus.

Cash discount for the Tucson diesel reduces to Rs 50,000.

The Hyundai Tucson is priced between 29.02 lakh and Rs 35.94 lakh.

Notes

The discounts stated above may vary depending on the state and city. Please contact your nearest Hyundai dealership for more details.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Hyundai Grand i10 Nios AMT