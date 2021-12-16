Published On Dec 16, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Toyota Fortuner

Toyota’s present lineup is currently priced in the range of Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 89.9 lakh

The price hike is a result of rising input costs.

Exact quantum of price hike yet to be declared.

Toyota’s India lineup consists of six models including the Glanza and Fortuner.

Carmakers such as Maruti and Audi have already announced an increase in the prices of their models with the onset of the new year. And now Toyota has also joined the bandwagon, citing rising input costs (including the scarcity and spiraling costs of semiconductors) as the reason. However, the exact quantum of increment is yet unknown.

Toyota India’s present lineup consists of the Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Camry, and the Vellfire. Their existing prices are as follows:

Model Price Glanza Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 9.45 lakh Urban Cruiser Rs 8.72 lakh to Rs 11.4 lakh Innova Crysta Rs 17.18 lakh to Rs 24.99 lakh Fortuner Rs 30.73 lakh to Rs 42.33 lakh Camry Rs 41.2 lakh Vellfire Rs 89.9 lakh

If recent updates from Toyota are considered, the carmaker introduced the 4WD version of the Fortuner Legender and equipped a mid-spec variant of the Innova Crysta with more features. Moreover, it pulled the plug on its compact sedan, the Yaris.

Toyota Hilux

2022 will likely be a busy year for Toyota, as we expect it to launch at least three new models in India, namely the Hilux pickup truck, Maruti Ciaz-based sedan (possibly called the ‘Belta’ or even ‘Yaris’), and the Maruti Ertiga-based MPV, which could be called ‘Rumion’.

All prices, ex-showroom, Delhi

