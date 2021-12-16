HomeNew CarsNewsAll Toyota Cars To Become Pricier From January 2022
English | हिंदी

All Toyota Cars To Become Pricier From January 2022

Published On Dec 16, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Toyota Fortuner

  • 11890 Views
  • Write a comment

Toyota’s present lineup is currently priced in the range of Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 89.9 lakh

  • The price hike is a result of rising input costs.

  • Exact quantum of price hike yet to be declared.

  • Toyota’s India lineup consists of six models including the Glanza and Fortuner.

Carmakers such as Maruti and Audi have already announced an increase in the prices of their models with the onset of the new year. And now Toyota has also joined the bandwagon, citing rising input costs (including the scarcity and spiraling costs of semiconductors) as the reason. However, the exact quantum of increment is yet unknown.

Toyota India’s present lineup consists of the Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Camry, and the Vellfire. Their existing prices are as follows:

Model

Price

Glanza

Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 9.45 lakh

Urban Cruiser

Rs 8.72 lakh to Rs 11.4 lakh

Innova Crysta

Rs 17.18 lakh to Rs 24.99 lakh

Fortuner

Rs 30.73 lakh to Rs 42.33 lakh

Camry

Rs 41.2 lakh

Vellfire

Rs 89.9 lakh

Toyota Fortuner

If recent updates from Toyota are considered, the carmaker introduced the 4WD version of the Fortuner Legender and equipped a mid-spec variant of the Innova Crysta with more features. Moreover, it pulled the plug on its compact sedan, the Yaris.

Also Read5 Things You Need To Know About Toyota's First Electric SUV

Toyota Is Serious About Bringing The Hilux Here To Rival Isuzu D-Max V-CrossToyota Hilux

2022 will likely be a busy year for Toyota, as we expect it to launch at least three new models in India, namely the Hilux pickup truck, Maruti Ciaz-based sedan (possibly called the ‘Belta’ or even ‘Yaris’), and the Maruti Ertiga-based MPV, which could be called ‘Rumion’.

All prices, ex-showroom, Delhi

Read More on : Toyota Fortuner on road price

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Toyota Fortuner

Read Full News
  • Toyota Glanza
  • Toyota Innova Crysta
  • Toyota Fortuner
  • Toyota Urban Cruiser
  • Toyota Camry
  • Toyota Vellfire
Big Saving !!
Save upto 13% ! Find best deals on Used Toyota Cars
View Used Toyota Fortuner In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience