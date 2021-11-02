Modified On Nov 02, 2021 11:16 AM By Rohit

The bZ4X is the first of Toyota’s new line of dedicated EV models with max cruising range of around 500km

Toyota has divulged the production-spec details of its first fully electric vehicle, the bZ4X. The overall model has remained fairly unchanged over its crossover concept form that was revealed in April this year. Toyota plans to launch seven models under the bZ (beyond Zero) nomenclature by 2025 with plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Here are five things you need to know about its first BEV:

Underpinnings and Exterior

The bZ4X is based on Toyota’s e-TNGA architecture which has been jointly developed with Subaru. As per the carmaker, this platform’s benefit is the 1000mm rear legroom, as offered on flagship sedans like the Lexus LS and Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Instead of trying something overly wild or different, Toyota opted to use the RAV4 as the design basis for this electric crossover. There are swept-back LED headlights, plastic cladding over the wheel arches, and a modular rear profile.

Interior and Features

Toyota has given the bZ4X’s cabin a futuristic and practical look with its digital displays (one for the low-placed instrument panel and the other for infotainment). It has also used soundproofing glass panels for the windows and wind-noise reduction to provide a better in-cabin experience to the passengers.

The bZ4X will get an option of two steering layouts, like the latest Tesla Model S: a yolk-like pattern and the other a regular version (for those who prefer the traditional ones). In the former’s case, it is an electronic steering system with no mechanical connection between the steering wheel and tyres. It’s easier to use too as it only needs to turn up to 150 degrees from side to side. This eliminates the need to change grips while making U-turns or moving the car around tight spots.

The bZ4X also gets a panoramic roof and a digital key (select variants), and heated steering wheel and seats. It comes with Toyota’s Safety Sense package as well which includes radars and cameras for ADAS features and advanced parking assist.

Gets A Solar Panel On Its Roof!

Select variants of the electric vehicle will also come with a solar panel on the roof. This roof-integrated panel produces electricity equivalent to 1,800km of driving distance per year. As per Toyota, it can be charged at parking spaces without charging stations and the solar power can be used to charge in disasters or emergency scenarios.

What’s Powering It?

The bZ4X will be available in two versions: FWD and 4WD. Here’s a look at the technical details:

bZ4X (FWD) bZ4X (4WD) Battery Pack 71.4kWh No of Electric Motors 1 2 Output 204PS 218PS 0-100kmph 8.4 seconds 7.7 seconds WLTP-certified Range ~500km ~460km

Toyota has also equipped it with an on-board solar charging system that works when the car is stationary. The bZ4X can be charged up to 80 percent using a 150kW fast charger in just 30 minutes.

Market Introduction and India Launch

The bZ4X will go on sale in select countries starting from mid 2022. However, there’s no word as yet on whether Toyota plans to bring the bZ4X to India. While Toyota’s not confirmed its plans of bringing any EVs to India, it is unlikely to get one here before 2024 but till then we might get to see some mild-hybrid models.