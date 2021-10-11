Ertiga-based Toyota Rumion MPV Launched In South Africa, India Launch Expected

Published On Oct 11, 2021 06:23 PM By Tarun for Toyota Rumion

No major changes onboard save for some necessary badging and minor cosmetic upgrades

Changes on the outside include a redesigned chrome-slatted grille with the ‘Toyota’ badge.

The Rumion is available in four colours: Azure Blue, Seal Grey Metallic, Blazing Red, and Shadow Black Pearl.

These colours are different from the Ertiga’s palette.

The cabin gets an all-black theme with black seat upholstery.

Features remain the same, including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted controls, and a rear parking camera.

Continues with the Ertiga’s 105PS 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired with 5-speed manual and 4-speed AT.

The Toyota Rumion, essentially a rebadged Maruti Ertiga, has been launched in South Africa. It is expected to arrive in India under the Maruti-Toyota partnership as the JV’s fourth offering after the Glanza, Urban Cruiser, and the upcoming Ciaz-based sedan.

Rumion MT Rumion AT S R245,600 (Rs 12.36 lakh) NA SX R273,500 (Rs 13.76 lakh) R289,200 (Rs 14.56 lakh) TX R301,600 (Rs 15.18 lakh) R317,200 (Rs 15.96 lakh)

While the Ertiga is available in four trims (LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+), the Rumion is offered in three (table above). Also, as seen with the Glanza and Urban Cruiser, Toyota has given the base variant a miss, starting the MPV’s lineup with the mid-spec variant.

On the outside, the Rumion MPV gets a redesigned grille and the ‘Toyota’ badging as the only changes. The colour options, however, are different from the Ertiga.

Inside, the Rumion gets an all-black cabin (as opposed to the Ertiga’s beige). That said, the dash layout and features are the same as the Maruti offering. Features in the Toyota MPV include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, steering-mounted audio controls, dual front airbags, and a rear parking camera.

There are no changes to the mechanicals; the Rumion uses the Ertiga’s 105PS/138Nm 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired with 5-speed manual and 4-speed AT options.