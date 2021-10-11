Ertiga-based Toyota Rumion MPV Launched In South Africa, India Launch Expected
Published On Oct 11, 2021 06:23 PM By Tarun for Toyota Rumion
No major changes onboard save for some necessary badging and minor cosmetic upgrades
-
Changes on the outside include a redesigned chrome-slatted grille with the ‘Toyota’ badge.
-
The Rumion is available in four colours: Azure Blue, Seal Grey Metallic, Blazing Red, and Shadow Black Pearl.
-
These colours are different from the Ertiga’s palette.
-
The cabin gets an all-black theme with black seat upholstery.
-
Features remain the same, including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted controls, and a rear parking camera.
-
Continues with the Ertiga’s 105PS 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired with 5-speed manual and 4-speed AT.
The Toyota Rumion, essentially a rebadged Maruti Ertiga, has been launched in South Africa. It is expected to arrive in India under the Maruti-Toyota partnership as the JV’s fourth offering after the Glanza, Urban Cruiser, and the upcoming Ciaz-based sedan.
|
Rumion MT
|
Rumion AT
|
S
|
R245,600 (Rs 12.36 lakh)
|
NA
|
SX
|
R273,500 (Rs 13.76 lakh)
|
R289,200 (Rs 14.56 lakh)
|
TX
|
R301,600 (Rs 15.18 lakh)
|
R317,200 (Rs 15.96 lakh)
While the Ertiga is available in four trims (LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+), the Rumion is offered in three (table above). Also, as seen with the Glanza and Urban Cruiser, Toyota has given the base variant a miss, starting the MPV’s lineup with the mid-spec variant.
On the outside, the Rumion MPV gets a redesigned grille and the ‘Toyota’ badging as the only changes. The colour options, however, are different from the Ertiga.
Inside, the Rumion gets an all-black cabin (as opposed to the Ertiga’s beige). That said, the dash layout and features are the same as the Maruti offering. Features in the Toyota MPV include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, steering-mounted audio controls, dual front airbags, and a rear parking camera.
There are no changes to the mechanicals; the Rumion uses the Ertiga’s 105PS/138Nm 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired with 5-speed manual and 4-speed AT options.
- Toyota India Starts Left-Hand-Drive Belta Sedan Production For Export
- Toyota India Pulls The Plug Off The Slow Selling Yaris Sedan
The Maruti Ertiga doesn’t have a direct rival; it’s positioned between the more affordable Renault Triber and the higher-priced Toyota Innova Crysta and Mahindra Marazzo. The Rumion is expected to be priced on par with the Maruti MPV in India, that is the carmaker launches it here.
0 out of 0 found this helpful