Toyota Could Offer Hilux In Two Versions In India, Like The Isuzu D-Max

Published On Jun 12, 2021 12:08 PM By Sonny for Toyota Hilux

The Japanese carmaker is expected to launch its pickup here by Diwali 2021

Toyota has trademarked Hilux and Hilux Revo monikers in India.

Isuzu offers its 2021 D-Max pickup in two versions: Hi-Lander and V-Cross, the former being more affordable with less to offer.

Toyota might do the same when it launches the Hilux in India to cater to a wider range of buyers.

Hilux shares mechanicals with locally-made Innova Crysta and Fortuner.

This could allow Hilux to be priced between Rs 18 lakh and Rs 25 lakh, quite similar to the D-Max.

The pickup segment in India has come alive again since the launch of the BS6-compliant 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. It is a lot more expensive than before and that could create an opportunity for other brands to launch their pickup models in India and Toyota might be the first of those. Sources stated that the Japanese automotive giant will introduce the Hilux here by Diwali 2021 and is expected to possibly be offered in two trim levels.

Related: Toyota Is Serious About Bringing The Hilux Here To Rival Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

Toyota’s decision might not be as sudden as it seems. It already had the Hilux name registered and trademarked in India since the 1980s and it is valid till 2030. However, the brand also registered the name Hilux Revo in 2016, which is what the pickup is branded as in Toyota’s key Asian market: Thailand. Perhaps, we’ll see both names being used to offer two iterations of the pickup.

Toyota could offer the Hilux in two classifications in India, much like Isuzu does with the current D-Max which is available as the Hi-Lander or the V-Cross. The Hi-Lander is more affordable as it has fewer features, comforts and a slightly different styling. It is also limited to the manual transmission and a 2WD drivetrain. Meanwhile, the V-Cross is equipped with bi-LED headlamps, a touchscreen infotainment system, rear parking camera, push-button, engine start-stop button and auto AC. It even offers cruise control, additional airbags and a power-adjustable driver’s seat. The V-Cross also offers the choice of 4WD and an automatic transmission. Similarly, Toyota could offer the choice of a Hilux and Hilux Revo with one being the more premium offering than the other.

Also read: Top 10 Things To Know About The New Isuzu D-Max V-Cross And Hi-Lander

Isuzu also used to offer the D-Max for commercial purposes in the single cab (two-door, two-seater) and S-Cab variants, but Toyota is unlikely to offer the Hilux for those segments in India. Those are low-spec utility vehicles with barely any comforts and are usually priced well below Rs 15 lakh.

The Hilux shares its mechanical underpinnings with the likes of the Innova Crysta and Fortuner. It could be offered with either of their diesel engines: the 150PS 2.4-litre or the 204PS 2.8-litre. The latter is already available with a 4WD system in the Fortuner while both get the choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

If Toyota offers its pickup in two iterations, Hilux and Hilux Revo, it could also price the pickup from Rs 18 lakh to Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). This would allow it to go up against the Isuzu D-Max on both fronts that is priced between Rs 17.05 lakh and Rs 24.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).