9 Features 2025 Hyundai Venue Could Get From The Kia Syros

The Kia Syros sets the benchmark in the segment for its feature list, and the upcoming 2025 Hyundai Venue could borrow plenty from it

Hyundai is set to launch the new-generation 2025 Hyundai Venue on November 4. While the sub-4 metre SUV will get a thorough update in its feature suite, the carmaker has already confirmed two key features out of it. And both these features are borrowed from the Kia Syros. This makes us believe that the new Venue could borrow some more features from the Syros, which are as follows:

Dual 12.3-Inch Screens

Hyundai has already confirmed that the new 2025 Venue will get dual connected 12.3-inch displays for infotainment and digital driver’s display, similar to the Syros. Currently, the Venue has a single 8-inch touchscreen for infotainment and a semi-digital instrument cluster. With this, the new Venue will have bigger screens than its siblings, Creta and Alcazar, both of which have a 10.25-inch dual display setup.

Level 2 ADAS

The current-gen Venue comes with a Level 1 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), offering features like lane-keeping and forward collision warning. The carmaker has also confirmed that the 2025 model will get an upgrade to Level-2 ADAS, bringing more features like adaptive cruise control and more, which are offered with the Syros.

Ventilated Seats

The new Venue could also be equipped with ventilated seats. The Syros gets ventilated seats for both front and rear occupants and we hope Hyundai offers the same to the front seats if not the rear. This feature would be ideal during summer, keeping the driver and passenger cool during long city runs or highway stretches.

8-Speaker Branded Sound System

Until now, the Hyundai Venue has had a 6-speaker basic sound system, which could see an update in the upcoming 2025 Venue. The Kia Syros is offered with an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. The new Venue could follow suit with either the same setup as the Syros or opt for the 8-speaker Bose sound system found in the Creta, which should provide a more enriching audio experience to the music-loving passengers.

64 Colour Ambient Lighting

Ambient lighting adds that wow factor to a cabin, especially at night. And the Venue might adopt the Syros’s 64-colour setup. While the current Venue has basic ambient lighting, this upgrade would allow passengers to customize the mood inside the cabin, creating a more upmarket vibe.

Panoramic Sunroof

The current Venue comes with a single-pane sunroof, but the new-gen model could get a dual-pane panoramic option like the Syros. This would flood the cabin with natural light, making the interior feel airy and more spacious.

360-Degree Camera

The current Hyundai Venue only has a rear parking camera, and the second-generation Venue is expected to come with a 360-degree camera system. It would significantly ease city driving in bumper-to-bumper traffic as well as help in tight manoeuvres.

Electronic Parking Brake (EPB)

The Hyundai Venue could also borrow the electronic parking brake from the Syros by replacing its manual handbrake lever. The EPB is now a common feature in this price range, already offered in sub-4 metre SUVs like the Mahindra XUV 3XO.

Front Parking Sensors

Front parking sensors could make their way into the upcoming Venue – we spotted that in one of its test mules previously. This feature, borrowed from the Syros, would make tight parking situations less stressful and can also help you monitor the gap while driving in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

We’ve also talked about the top 10 features that the new 2025 Hyundai Venue can get over the existing model in this report.

Launch & Rivals

The current Hyundai Venue is priced from Rs 7.26 lakh to Rs 12.32 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). Upon its launch on November 4, the 2025 Hyundai Venue could get a slight bump in its prices over the existing model.

Besides Syros, it will continue its rivalry against the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Fronx, and Toyota Taisor.