Published On May 28, 2023 08:01 AM By Ansh for Tata Nexon

Since you love to listen to your favourite songs while driving, carmakers have started providing their cars with some high quality sound systems

While driving a car, something that almost everyone likes to do is open their playlists and listen to their favourite songs. It doesn’t matter if you’re going on a long trip or just a 10-minute stroll to get groceries, you like to listen to music while in the car. Since music has become a part of our commute, carmakers have started equipping their cars with premium sound systems.

So here are 9 cars in India under the budget of Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom), that come with a branded premium sound system. Let’s go from the most expensive to the most affordable one.

Tata Harrier

System Variants 9-speaker JBL Sound System XZ and Above

Tata Harrier comes with a 9-speaker JBL sound system on XZ trim and above. The XZ trim starts from Rs 19.24 lakh (ex-showroom) and the only variants of the SUV you can get under Rs 20 lakh with this sound system are the XZ manual and XZ manual dual tone. The Harrier comes with a 170PS, 2-litre diesel engine paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Hyundai Alcazar

System Variants 8-speaker Bose Sound System Platinum and Above

Hyundai Alcazar gets an 8-speaker Bose Sound System from the Platinum trim onwards. Prices for this trim start from Rs 18.68 lakh (ex-showroom) and under the budget of Rs 20 lakh, you can get the Platinum (O) 7-seater variant for Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Alcazar gets both petrol and diesel engine options: a 160PS, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 115PS, 1.5-litre diesel unit.

Kia Seltos

System Variants 8-speaker Bose Sound System HTX+, X-Line and GT-Line

Kia also offers an 8-speaker Bose Sound System with the Seltos. This is offered on the HTX+ trim and above, prices for which start from Rs 17.59 lakh (ex-showroom). Kia Seltos comes with these engine options: a 115PS, 1.5-litre petrol and a 115PS, 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Hyundai Creta

System Variants 8-speaker Bose Sound System SX(O) and SX(O) Knight Edition

Just like the Alcazar, the Hyundai Creta is also offered with an 8-speaker Bose Sound System. This sound system is available only on the top-spec SX(O) trim and the SX(O) Knight edition, prices for which start from Rs 17.54 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-spec Knight edition is priced at Rs 19.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Creta gets these engine options: a 115PS, 1.5-litre petrol and a 116PS, 1.5-litre diesel.

Hyundai Verna

System Variants 8-speaker Bose Sound System SX(O) and SX(O) Turbo

The recently launched Hyundai Verna is also equipped with an 8-speaker Bose premium sound system and it is offered only on the SX(O) trim of the sedan, prices for which start from Rs 14.66 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact sedan gets two engine options: a 115PS, 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 160PS, 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine.

Also Read: Hyundai Verna Turbo-petrol DCT Fuel Efficiency: Real vs Claimed

Kia Sonet

System Variants 7-speaker Bose Sound System HTX+, X-Line and GT-Line

Just like the Seltos, the Kia Sonet also comes with a Bose Sound System but with 7 speakers. This system is offered on the HTX+ trim and above and prices start from Rs 12.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sonet comes with three engine options: an 83PS, 1.2-litre petrol, 115PS, 1.5-litre diesel and a 120PS, 1-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Tata Nexon

System Variants 8-speaker Harman Sound System XZ+ and Above

While the Harrier gets a JBL sound system, the Tata Nexon is offered with an 8-speaker Harman sound system. This is available from the XZ+ trim and above and prices start from Rs 10.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata offers the Nexon with both petrol and diesel engine options: a 120PS, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit and a 115PS, 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Also Read: Facelifted Tata Nexon EV Caught On Camera For The First Time, Showing Key Details

Hyundai i20

System Variants 7-speaker Bose Sound System Asta and Asta (O)

Just like all models from Hyundai, i20 also gets a sound system from Bose. This 7-speaker sound system is offered on the Asta and Asta (O) trims and prices for them start from Rs 9.04 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hyundai i20 gets two petrol engine options: an 83PS, 1.2-litre petrol and a 120PS, 1-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Nissan Magnite

System Variants JBL Sound System Geza Edition

Nissan Magnite has also joined this with the recent launch of its Geza edition which gets a JBL sound system. This special edition is priced at Rs 7.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and is powered by a 72PS, 1-litre petrol engine. The SUV is also available with a 100PS, 1-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Also Read: Maruti Jimny Being Considered By The Indian Army As A Gypsy Replacement

These are 9 cars with premium sound systems you can buy under a budget of Rs 20 lakh. Let us know which brand you prefer, in the comments below.

Read More on : Tata Nexon AMT