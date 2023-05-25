Published On May 25, 2023 10:01 AM By Ansh for Hyundai Verna

This powertrain of the new-generation Verna claims the highest efficiency (without electrification) in the segment, and we find out how frugal it really is

The sixth generation of the Hyundai Verna was launched earlier this year. The sedan carried a fresh look, bigger size, more features than ever and a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine option. We had the top-spec turbo-petrol engine with the dual-clutch automatic with us, and we put it through our stringent tests to check its real-world fuel efficiency. Take a look at what the sedan is packing under its hood and how it performed.

Specifications (as tested) Engine 1.5-litre turbo petrol Transmission 7 DCT Power 160PS Torque 253Nm Claimed Fuel Efficiency 20.6kmpl (DCT) Tested Fuel Efficiency (City) 12.60kmpl (DCT) Tested Fuel Efficiency (Highway) 18.89kmpl (DCT)

The Verna’s turbo-petrol variant also comes with the option of a six-speed manual transmission but we only tested the automatic option. As usual, the sedan falls short of its claimed economy, by a whopping 8 kmpl in the city, but gets a lot closer to it under highway conditions.

Also Read: Hyundai Verna Turbo DCT vs Skoda Slavia And Volkswagen Virtus 1.5 DSG: Real-world Fuel Efficiency Compared

Of course, real-world conditions are a mix of both city and highway driving. Here’s a look at our estimated fuel economy figures from the top-spec Verna DCT automatic in mixed conditions:

Mileage City: Highway (50:50) City: Highway (25:75) City: Highway (75:25) 15.12kmpl 16.79kmpl 13.74kmpl

If you drive mainly in the city with a little bit of highway driving, the sedan will deliver a fuel efficiency of close to 14kmpl. When you drive more on the highway and less in the city, the Verna will return almost 3kmpl more, and when driven in both conditions equally, you can expect an economy of a little over 15kmpl. With its fuel tank of 45 litres, you can expect a driving range of somewhere between 620 km and 750 km.

Note: These figures are based on our tests and may differ for you based on weather, road conditions, driving styles and the overall condition of your vehicle.

The 2023 Hyundai Verna is priced between Rs 10.90 lakh and Rs 17.38 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). The compact sedan is a rival to the Honda City, Skoda Slavia and the Volkswagen Virtus.

