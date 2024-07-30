Modified On Jul 30, 2024 04:15 PM By Samarth for Tata Curvv

The Curvv will not only offer features such as powered tailgate and a larger touchscreen, but will also include an additional feature in its ADAS suite

The Tata Curvv is set to go on sale soon as an SUV-coupe alternative to compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. However, Tata is expected to equip both the Curvv EV (scheduled to arrive first on August 7) and the Curvv ICE (internal combustion engine) with some first-in-segment features, which will give it an edge over the well-equipped Seltos as well. In this story, let’s check out seven key features the Curvv is expected to offer over the Seltos:

Bigger Touchscreen

Tata Curvv will be offered with a 12.3-inch infotainment system, which is already available on other Tata SUVs like the Nexon EV, Harrier, and Safari. This infotainment system will support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. On the other hand, Kia offers Seltos with a 10.25-inch infotainment system, that too with wired connectivity.

Map Navigation On Digital Driver’s Display

Both Kia and Tata cars here get fully digital driver’s displays (10.25-inch in size), but the Curvv’s display can also show the feed of navigation on it as seen on the Nexon. This feature allows drivers to view navigation instructions without taking their eyes off the road.

9-speaker system

While not a major difference, the Tata Curvv features a 9-speaker sound system likely by JBL, including tweeters and a subwoofer, as compared to the Kia Seltos which offers 8-speaker setup by Bose. This could provide a slightly enhanced audio experience for music lovers.

Hill Descent Control

The Tata Curvv is expected to be offered with hill-start assist, hill-ascent control, and hill-descent control as well. In contrast, the Kia Seltos is only provided with hill-start assist.

Powered Tailgate

The Tata Curvv will offer a bunch of comfort features including a powered tailgate that allows you to open or close the boot lid with the touch of a button, a feature already seen on the Tata Harrier and Safari. It also includes gesture control for added convenience. This feature is not offered on the Kia Seltos.

Traffic Sign Recognition

Both the offerings here are offered with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with some common features like lane keep assist, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and autonomous emergency braking. An additional feature which the Curvv will get is traffic sign recognition.

Welcome and Good-bye Lights Functionality

While some may view it as a gimmick, the welcoming and goodbye animation play in the LED DRLs and tail lights while locking or unlocking the car can be a standout feature. This feature, present in modern Tata cars, will also be available on the Curvv. In contrast, the Kia Seltos does not offer any such function in its LED light setup.

Let us know if these mentioned features of the upcoming Tata Curvv make you prefer it over the Kia Seltos.

