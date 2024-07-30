Modified On Jul 30, 2024 01:12 PM By Shreyash for Land Rover Range Rover

The Land Rover Range Rover SV, with all its customisations, costs around Rs 5 crore (ex-showroom)

The Range Rover SV Sanjay Dutt bought has been customised with the Serenity pack offered by Land Rover.

It includes bronze inserts on the grille, front bumper, and on the tailgate.

With the Serenity theme, the Range Rover SV comes with a Caraway Brown interior with white highlights.

Features on board include a 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 4-zone climate control, and a panoramic glass roof.

Safety is taken care of by multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

The Range Rover SV uses a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine which makes 615 PS and 750 Nm.

Joining the ranks of other Bollywood celebrities such as Kartik Aaryan, Pooja Hegde, Shikhar Dhawan, and Ranbir Kapoor, actor Sanjay Dutt — popularly known as Sanju — has purchased a swanky new Land Rover Range Rover to celebrate his 65th birthday. A video recently surfaced online showing the actor driving his new Range Rover, finished in the Ultra Metallic Green exterior shade.

More Details Of Sanjay’s New SUV

The Range Rover purchased by Sanjay Dutt is an SV variant customised with the Serenity pack. This pack includes bronze inserts on the grille, front bumper finished in silver with bronze accents, a bronze garnish on the tailgate, and bronze details on the front doors. Considering all the customizations he has likely chosen, we estimate that his Range Rover has a price tag of around Rs 5 crore (ex-showroom pan-India).

Also Check Out: Watch: From Ideation to Reality – Here’s How A Car Is Designed, Ft. The Tata Curvv

Land Rover Range Rover SV: An Overview

The range-topping SV variant of the Range Rover SUV uses a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine which makes 615 PS and 750 Nm. The unit comes paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission, which sends power to all the four wheels. The Land Rover Range Rover SV has a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 4.5 seconds.

Land Rover also offers the Range Rover in HSE and Autobiography variants. The HSE is powered by a 3-litre diesel mild-hybrid engine with 351 PS and 700 Nm, while the Autobiography has a 3-litre mild-hybrid turbo-petrol engine with 398 PS and 550 Nm. Both engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Interior & Features

The Land Rover Range Rover SV in serenity pack comes with Caraway Brown interior with splashes of white on the dashboard, gear selector, and around the climate control panel. The Range Rover SV is loaded with amenities like a 13.7-inch digital driver’s display, a 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic glass roof, 4-zone climate control, a 1600W Meridian sound system, and a PM2.5 air filter.

Passenger safety is taken care of by a 360-degree camera, dynamic stability control (DSC), multiple airbags, and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Price Range & Rivals

The Land Rover Range Rover starts at Rs 2.36 crore and can go around Rs 5 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-spec SV variant based on the customisations. The Range Rover takes on the Lexus LX and Mercedes-Benz GLS.

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for all the latest automotive updates

Read More on : Land Rover Range Rover Automatic