5 Things You Should Know About The New 2025 Hyundai Venue Ahead Of It’s Launch Tomorrow

Order books for the 2025 Venue are open and we expect it to start from Rs 7.9 lakh (ex-showroom)

One of the highest selling cars in the sub-compact SUV segment is getting its first generational update. The 2025 Hyundai Venue, with its new styling and tech is all geared up to be launched tomorrow. If you are planning to add the new Venue to your garage, you should know these five things before the prices get revealed.

Brand New Styling

With this update, a major change has been made to the exterior and interior design of the Hyundai Venue. On the outside, the Venue’s face looks a lot more modern than before and you can see the design inspiration has been taken from the newer Hyundai SUVs like the Creta and Alcazar.

It gets sleek connected LED DRLs, big LED headlamps, sharp edges all around, aerodynamic alloy wheels, and connected LED tail lights. The creases on the bonnet and chunky front and rear bumpers add muscle to this modern looking sub-4 metre SUV. We have detailed its design using images in this report.

Inside, the entire cabin has been redesigned and it has been made more sophisticated. The dashboard comes in a dual-tone shade where the bottom half is finished in shiny plastic. Two 12.3-inch screens take up half the dashboard and you get rose gold inserts around the AC vents and on the climate control panel.

Hyundai has given the 2025 Venue a new steering wheel which has 4 dots in the middle instead of the Hyundai logo. Leatherette seats add a premium touch which is further enhanced by soft touch paddings on the steering wheel, gear knob, and central armrest.

Also, the sportier 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line has also been revealed which gets N Line treatment on the outside in the form of twin exhaust tips, a wing type spoiler, N Line badges, and red inserts. The N Line version also gets an all-black cabin with red design elements, metal pedals, and N Line brandings.

Heavy On Tech

The feature list of the 2025 Venue is hefty to say the least as it comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, an electric sunroof (single-pane), and automatic climate control with rear AC vents.

The driver seat gets 4-way power adjustment, both front seats get a ventilation function, and rear windows come with sunshades. The only thing that seems missing is a panoramic sunroof, which rivals like the Tata Nexon, Kia Syros, and Mahindra XUV 3XO offer.

Safer On Paper

Alongside the feature list, the safety kit has also been updated. It will come with 6 standard airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and front and rear parking sensors.

It also gets a 360-degree camera with a blind view monitor, and the 2025 Venue will feature Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) with features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

Same Powertrain Options

While the design, cabin, features, and safety have been updated, one thing that remains the same is what’s under the hood. The 2025 Hyundai Venue will retain the engine options of the outgoing model, and here are their details:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Transmission 5-speed manual 6-speed manual/7-speed DCT automatic 6-speed manual / 6-speed torque converter automatic (new) Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 114 NM 172 NM 250 NM

The power and torque figures of all three engine options are the same as before, and the only change is the addition of a 6-speed automatic transmission with the diesel engine. The N Line version of the subcompact SUV will come only with the 1-litre turbo petrol engine.

Expected Price & Rivals

Based on the changes made to the SUV, we expect the 2025 Hyundai Venue to be priced from Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The actual prices will be announced tomorrow and after its launch, the 2025 Venue will continue its rivalry with the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Kia Syros, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Maruti Brezza, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.