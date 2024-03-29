Published On Mar 29, 2024 03:51 PM By Shreyash for Force Gurkha 5 Door

The Force Gurkha 5-door is expected to go on sale by the end of 2024

The Force Gurkha 5-door is all set to arrive by the end of 2024 and we recently got official confirmation of its imminent reveal, teasing its longer profile. The Gurkha 5-door will not only feature a 3-row seating layout but could also offer new design elements and a slightly more powerful engine compared to its existing 3-door version. Here are five things you can expect from the Gurkha 5-door.

New Design Elements

Based on previous spy shots of the Gurkha 5-door, it is expected to feature updated styling details compared to the smaller 3-door version. These include squared-off projector headlamps with LED DRLs, as well as a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels. Elements such as the roof carrier, tailgate-mounted spare wheel, and a functional snorkel mounted alongside the A-pillar will remain the same as those on the existing Gurkha.

3-Row Seating

As an extended version of the Gurkha, the Gurkha 5-door will feature a 3-row seating layout, likely offering bench seats for the second row and captain seats for the third-row passengers.

Features & Safety

The long wheelbase version of the Force Gurkha is expected to carry the same set of features as the 3-door Gurkha. These include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a manual AC. It will likely also include multiple AC vents for second and third row passengers, and all four power windows.

On the safety front, it could get dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). While more practical with the extra doors and seats, the Gurkha even in its 5-door avatar is expected to stay a utilitarian offering with barely any comforts.

Same Engine & Transmission

Force will likely retain the same 2.6-litre diesel engine (90 PS / 250 Nm) as the existing version of the Gurkha. The unit will likely be paired to a 5-speed manual transmission. Please note this engine is expected to be more powerful with the Gurkha 5-door.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Force Gurkha 5-door is expected to be priced from Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will be a direct rival to the Mahindra Thar 5-door, and can also be regarded as a larger alternative to the Maruti Jimny.

