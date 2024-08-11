5 Things We Learnt After Driving The Citroen Basalt SUV Coupe

Published On Aug 11, 2024 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Citroen Basalt

While the Citroen Basalt features an appealing SUV-coupe design, it falls short in some areas with missing features and less refined engine performance

The Citroen Basalt has been launched in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). The Basalt is an SUV-coupe based on the C3 Aircross, which will compete against the upcoming Tata Curvv. We recently had the chance to drive the new Citroen SUV-coupe, and here are 5 things we learnt after driving it.

Eye-catching Design, But…

The Citroen Basalt is definitely a head-turner thanks to its SUV-coupe styling. While the front closely resembles the existing C3 Aircross, it features LED projector headlights with LED DRLs and wraparound halogen tail lights. What further enhances its appeal is its best-in-segment wheelbase.

However, the Basalt sits on 16-inch wheels, which feel a bit small for a car of this size. Also, the flap-style door handles on this SUV-coupe give it a slightly dated appearance.

Practical Cabin And The Best Rear Seats In Its Class

When it comes to cabin practicality, the Basalt not only offers four door pockets that can accommodate 1-litre bottles but also includes a deep storage glove box, a space to keep your wallet below the climate control panel, two cup holders in the front, two more on the rear centre armrest, and a storage compartment inside the sliding armrest.

The Basalt also offers the best-in-segment rear seat experience. Not only does it provide ample knee and leg room, but the headroom is also quite generous for 6-footers, especially considering it's an SUV-coupe. A unique feature in the second row of the Basalt is its adjustable under-thigh support, which helps people of different heights to adjust to their preferred under thigh support.

Features: Still A Few Important Misses

Citroen Basalt covers all the basic amenities like a 10.2-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, automatic AC, a reversing camera, wireless phone charger, and a 6-speaker sound system. However, it still misses out on some important features that are even offered in cars which sit one segment below the Basalt.

Even the top-spec variant of the Basalt misses out on cruise control, ventilated front seats, push-button engine start/stop, and a sunroof as well.

Good Engine But Lacks Refinement

Citroen offers the Basalt with two engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol (82 PS/115 Nm) with 5-speed manual and 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110 PS/190 Nm) with a 6-speed manual or an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic (AT). The one we drove was a turbo-petrol automatic.

Though this engine seems underpowered on paper compared to other compact SUVs, in the real world, the power feels adequate when driving at low speeds. However, when it comes to overtakes, it requires a bit of planning due to the slow gearbox. Another area for improvement in the Basalt is engine refinement. The engine noise is noticeable even at low speeds, and being a 3-cylinder unit, it also makes vibrations that can be felt through the pedals and steering wheel.

Good Ride Quality

Citroen cars are known for their ride comfort and best-in-class suspension setup. Like the C3 Aircross, the Basalt’s suspension also absorbs jerks and road irregularities very well, keeping passengers comfortable inside.

So these were the 5 things we got to know after driving the Citroen Basalt. To know more, check our detailed review on the Basalt. It will rival the upcoming Tata Curvv, while being a stylish alternative to the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, and Mg Astor.

