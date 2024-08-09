Citroen Basalt Colour Options Detailed

Published On Aug 09, 2024 08:16 PM By Samarth for Citroen Basalt

The Basalt shares its colour palette with the C3 Aircross, but gets one new paint option

The Citroen Basalt can now be reserved for Rs 11,001.

Monotone colours on offer: Polar White, Steel Grey, Platinum Grey, Cosmo Blue, and Garnet Red.

Dual-tone options: Polar White with a Platinum Grey roof, and Garnet Red with a Perla Nera Black roof.

Available with two petrol engine options: a 1.2-litre N/A and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol.

Prices start at Rs 7.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).

The Citroen Basalt has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and bookings are now open for Rs 11,001. For those interested in buying this SUV-coupe, the French automaker offers it in five monotone shades and two dual-tone options. Let’s take a look at all these choices.

Monotone Options

Polar White

Steel Grey

Platinum Grey

Cosmo Blue

Garnet Red

Dual-tone options

Polar White with Platinum Grey roof

Garnet Red with Perla Nera Black Roof

Compared to its SUV sibling C3 Aircross, the Basalt's colour palette is quite similar, except for the addition of a new Garnet Red colour. In the dual-tone options, there are only two choices available.

Features and Safety Net

Not only are the colours similar, but many of the features on the Basalt are also borrowed from the C3 Aircross. These include a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a 7-inch digital driver's display. New features on the Basalt include a wireless phone charger, automatic AC, and adjustable under-thigh support for the rear seats (up to 87 mm). However, the Basalt lacks features such as a sunroof and push-button start/stop, both of which are available on its prime competitors.

On the safety front, the Basalt comes equipped with six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a reversing camera, and electronic stability control (ESC).

Powertrain

Citroen offers the Basalt with two engine options. Detailed specifications are provided below:

Specification 1.2-litre N/A Petrol 1.2-litre Turbo-petrol Power 82 PS 110 PS Torque 115 Nm Up to 205 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Claimed Mileage 18 kmpl 19.5 kmpl, 18.7 kmpl

Rivals

The Citroen Basalt competes directly with the Tata Curvv, while serving as a stylish alternative to the Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos, Citroen C3 Aircross, Skoda Kushaq, and MG Astor

