All
All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

Citroen Basalt Is Available In Five Monotone And Two Dual-tone Colour Options

Published On Aug 09, 2024 08:16 PM By Samarth for Citroen Basalt

  • 5.7K Views
  • Write a comment

The Basalt shares its colour palette with the C3 Aircross, but gets one new paint option

Citroen Basalt Colour Options Detailed

  • The Citroen Basalt can now be reserved for Rs 11,001. 

  • Monotone colours on offer: Polar White, Steel Grey, Platinum Grey, Cosmo Blue, and Garnet Red.

  • Dual-tone options: Polar White with a Platinum Grey roof, and Garnet Red with a Perla Nera Black roof.

  • Available with two petrol engine options: a 1.2-litre N/A and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol.

  • Prices start at Rs 7.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).

The Citroen Basalt has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and bookings are now open for Rs 11,001. For those interested in buying this SUV-coupe, the French automaker offers it in five monotone shades and two dual-tone options. Let’s take a look at all these choices. 

Monotone Options

Citroen Basalt Polar White

  • Polar White

Citroen Basalt Steel Grey

  • Steel Grey

Citroen Basalt Platinum Grey

  • Platinum Grey

Citroen Basalt Cosmo Blue

  • Cosmo Blue

Citroen Basalt Garnet Red

  • Garnet Red

Dual-tone options

Cittroen Basalt Polar White with Platinum Grey roof

  • Polar White with Platinum Grey roof

Citroen Basalt Garnet Red with Perla Nera Black Roof

  • Garnet Red with Perla Nera Black Roof

Compared to its SUV sibling C3 Aircross, the Basalt's colour palette is quite similar, except for the addition of a new Garnet Red colour. In the dual-tone options, there are only two choices available.

Features and Safety Net

Citroen Basalt Interior

Not only are the colours similar, but many of the features on the Basalt are also borrowed from the C3 Aircross. These include a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a 7-inch digital driver's display. New features on the Basalt include a wireless phone charger, automatic AC, and adjustable under-thigh support for the rear seats (up to 87 mm). However, the Basalt lacks features such as a sunroof and push-button start/stop, both of which are available on its prime competitors. 

On the safety front, the Basalt comes equipped with six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a reversing camera, and electronic stability control (ESC).

Powertrain 

Citroen Basalt Engine

Citroen offers the Basalt with two engine options. Detailed specifications are provided below:

Specification

1.2-litre N/A Petrol

1.2-litre Turbo-petrol

Power

82 PS

110 PS

Torque

115 Nm

Up to 205 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Claimed Mileage

18 kmpl

19.5 kmpl, 18.7 kmpl

Rivals

The Citroen Basalt competes directly with the Tata Curvv, while serving as a stylish alternative to the Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos, Citroen C3 Aircross, Skoda Kushaq, and MG Astor

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for all the latest automotive updates

Read More on : Citroen Basalt on road price

S
Published by
Samarth
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Citroen Basalt

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Sedan Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Citroen Basalt Is Available In Five Monotone And Two Dual-tone Colour Options
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience