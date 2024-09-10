Published On Sep 10, 2024 08:01 AM By CarDekho for Maruti Brezza

Maruti topped the list with the Brezza and Ertiga, while the Sonet recorded the highest year-on-year growth

The 2024 festive season has just begun, and the Indian automobile industry has reported positive growth in the month of August. Despite the sales chart being primarily dominated by SUVs, the Maruti Ertiga was the second-best selling car last month. Let's take a closer look at the 15 best selling cars of India in August 2024.

Model August 2024 August 2023 July 2024 Maruti Brezza 19,190 14,572 14,676 Maruti Ertiga 18,580 12,315 15,701 Hyundai Creta 16,762 13,832 17,350 Maruti Wagon R 16,450 15,578 16,191 Tata Punch 15,643 14,523 16,121 Mahindra Scorpio 13,787 9,898 12,237 Maruti Swift 12,844 18,653 16,854 Maruti Baleno 12,485 18,516 9,309 Maruti Fronx 12,387 12,164 10,925 Tata Nexon 12,289 8,049 13,902 Maruti Eeco 10,985 11,859 11,916 Maruti Dzire 10,627 13,293 11,647 Kia Sonet 10,073 4,120 9,459 Toyota Innova Hycross 9,687 8,666 9,912 Hyundai Venue 9,085 10,948 8,840

Key Takeaways

The Maruti Brezza emerged as the best-seller in August 2024 with over 19,000 units shipped. Its year-on-year (YoY) demand grew by 32 percent, while its month-on-month (MoM) number improved by 31 percent.

Following the Brezza, the Maruti Ertiga secured the second spot with over 18,500 units sold. In our market where SUVs have been more favoured in recent years, the Ertiga being an MPV still registered a 51 percent growth in YoY sales. Additionally, Maruti sold around 3,000 more units of the Ertiga in August 2024 compared to July 2024.

The Hyundai Creta, a regular top-seller in the compact SUV segment, secured the third spot with nearly 16,800 units dispatched. Although Hyundai sold 500-odd less units of the SUV compared to July 2024, the Creta recorded a 21 percent growth on a YoY basis. Do note that these figures also include sales of the Hyundai Creta N Line.

In August 2024, the Maruti Wagon R recorded sales of over 16,000 units, thus registering a positive growth in both MoM and YoY numbers.

The Tata Punch, which was the last model here to cross 15,000-unit sales, took the fifth spot in August 2024. The micro-SUV saw a 3 percent decline in MoM sales but its YoY figure registered an 8 percent growth. Do note that these sales numbers also include those of the Punch EV.

The Mahindra Scorpio moved up two places in the August 2024 sales chart. The Indian carmaker sold close to 13,800 units of the SUV, which is 1,550 units more than in July 2024 and almost 4,000 units more than the same period last year. A point to note here is sales of Scorpio N are also combined in the above-mentioned figures.

Launched back in May 2024, the new-generation Maruti Swift has already become one of the best-selling cars every month. In August 2024, over 12,800 units were sold, which is close to 6,000 units fewer than in August 2023 and 4,000-odd units fewer than in July 2024.

Both the Maruti Baleno and Fronx registered sales of over 12,000 units in August 2024, with the Baleno securing the eighth spot with almost 12,500 units and the Fronx close behind with nearly 12,400 units.

Claiming the tenth position was the Tata Nexon, with combined sales of almost 12,300 units for the internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered Nexon and the Nexon EV. Compared to July 2024, Tata sold around 1,600 fewer units of the subcompact SUV but saw a 53 percent increase in YoY sales.

In July, the Maruti Eeco was in ninth position among best-selling cars. However, in August 2024, the basic people-mover dropped two places to eleventh. It recorded a sales decline of 8 percent in MoM figures and 7 percent in YoY sales.

As the only sedan on this list, the Maruti Dzire also saw a decline in sales, with a 9 percent drop in MoM numbers and 20 percent in YoY sales performance. Maruti delivered a little over 10,600 units of the Dzire in August 2024, which is 1,000-odd units less than in July 2024 and over 2,600 fewer units compared to August 2023.

The Kia Sonet recorded the highest YoY growth in sales on this list. It saw a growth of a mammoth 144 percent, with Kia delivering just over 10,000 units of the Sonet in August 2024 compared to 4,000-odd units in August 2023. The Korean carmaker also sold over 600 more units of the subcompact SUV than in July 2024.

With over 9,600 units dispatched, the Toyota Innova held the second-to-last position in August 2024 sales. It experienced a 12 percent increase in YoY sales but saw a 2 percent decline in MoM sales. Do note that these figures indicate sales of both the Innova Crysta and Innova Hycross.

Concluding the list is the Hyundai Venue, with a little over 9,000 units shipped in August 2024. The subcompact SUV's MoM sales increased by a little over 200 units, while its YoY figure dropped by 17 percent. These sales numbers are representative for both the regular Venue and Venue N Line.

