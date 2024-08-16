5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Scorpio N: Specifications Comparison
Published On Aug 16, 2024 02:50 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra Thar ROXX
Both Mahindra SUVs here get 4WD (4-wheel-drive) options with diesel, and get the same choice of engines as well
The Mahindra Thar Roxx, the 5-door version of the Thar, is the latest addition to Mahindra’s SUV lineup. In addition to the extra doors, the Thar Roxx offers more powerful engine options and more premium features compared to its 3-door counterpart. Its price range also places it in the same category as the larger Mahindra Scorpio N. Let’s compare how both SUVs stack up in terms of specs and features.
Dimensions
|
Dimensions
|
Mahindra Thar Roxx
|
Mahindra Scorpio N
|
Difference
|
Length
|
4428 mm
|
4662 mm
|
(-234 mm)
|
Width
|
1870 mm
|
1917 mm
|
(-47 mm)
|
Height
|
1923 mm
|
1857 mm
|
+66 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2850 mm
|
2750 mm
|
+100 mm
-
The Mahindra Scorpio N is longer and wider than the Thar Roxx by 234 mm and 47 mm, respectively, however the Thar Roxx is taller than the Scorpio N by 66 mm.
-
Despite being longer Thar Roxx, the Scorpio N falls short in terms of wheelbase by 100 mm.
Powertrain
|
Specifications
|
Mahindra Thar Roxx
|
Mahindra Scorpio N
|
Engine
|
2-litre turbo-petrol
|
2.2-litre diesel
|
2-litre turbo-petrol
|
2.2-litre diesel
|
Power
|
162 PS (MT)/177 PS (AT)
|
152 PS (MT)/Up to 175 PS (AT)
|
203 PS
|
132 PS
|
175 PS
|
Torque
|
330 Nm (MT)/380 Nm (AT)
|
330 Nm (MT)/ Up to 370 Nm (AT)
|
370 Nm (MT)/380 Nm (AT)
|
300 Nm
|
370 Nm (MT)/400 Nm (AT)
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT/6-speed AT^
|
6-speed MT/6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
Drive Type
|
RWD
|
RWD/ 4WD*
|
2WD
|
2WD
|
2WD, 4WD
*RWD: Rear-Wheel-Drive/4WD - Four-Wheel-Drive
^AT: Torque Converter Automatic Transmission
-
Both Thar Roxx and Scorpio N use the same turbo-petrol and diesel engines, however in different states of tune.
-
Both petrol and diesel engines of these SUVs get the choice of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions.
-
When it comes to turbo-petrol, the Scorpio N 26 PS is more powerful than the Thar Roxx petrol automatic and 41 PS more powerful than the Thar Roxx petrol manual.
-
The torque outputs for the Thar Roxx and Scorpio N petrol automatics remain the same, however, in the manual transmission, the Scorpio N offers a torque output that is 40 Nm higher compared to the Thar Roxx.
-
The Scorpio’s more powerful diesel engine churns out equal power as the Thar Roxx diesel automatic, however the Scorpio N diesel automatic produces 30 Nm higher torque.
-
Mahindra also offers the Scorpio N diesel with a 132 PS version which is only available with a 6-speed manual transmission.
-
Both SUVs here also get the option of a 4WD drivetrain with their diesel engines. However it’s the Thar Roxx which has more offroad specific features and mechanicals.
Also Check Out: 5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Maruti Jimny And Force Gurkha 5-door: Off Road Specifications Comparison
Feature Highlights
|
Features
|
Mahindra Thar Roxx
|
Mahindra Scorpio N
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
-
Both Mahindra SUVs here offer a comprehensive features list and premium looking interiors. Surprisingly, Thar Roxx is slightly better in terms of features as it gets a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display.
-
In comparison, the Scorpio N gets a smaller 8-inch touchscreen and an analogue cluster with a 7-inch colour MID (multi-information display).
-
Features like auto AC, ventilated front seats, and wireless phone charger are also offered with both Thar Roxx and Scorpio N. However the latter has a slight advantage as it comes with dual-zone AC.
-
When it comes to safety, the Thar Roxx is better as it gets 6 airbags (as standard), front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), over the Scorpio N.
-
Both SUVs however get electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring systems (TPMS), and all-wheel disc brakes.
Price
|
Mahindra Thar Roxx (introductory prices)
|
Mahindra Scorpio N
|
Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh (only for RWD)
|
Rs 13.85 lakh to Rs 24.54 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom
Mahindra is yet to announce the prices for the 4WD variants of the Thar Roxx. It starts Rs 86,000 lower than the Scorpio N. The Thar Roxx directly rivals the Force Gurkha 5-door and Maruti Jimny.
