5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Scorpio N: Specifications Comparison

Published On Aug 16, 2024 02:50 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra Thar ROXX

Both Mahindra SUVs here get 4WD (4-wheel-drive) options with diesel, and get the same choice of engines as well

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Scorpio N

The Mahindra Thar Roxx, the 5-door version of the Thar, is the latest addition to Mahindra’s SUV lineup. In addition to the extra doors, the Thar Roxx offers more powerful engine options and more premium features compared to its 3-door counterpart. Its price range also places it in the same category as the larger Mahindra Scorpio N. Let’s compare how both SUVs stack up in terms of specs and features.

Dimensions

Dimensions

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Mahindra Scorpio N

Difference

Length

4428 mm

4662  mm

(-234 mm)

Width

1870 mm 

1917 mm

(-47 mm)

Height

1923 mm

1857 mm

+66 mm

Wheelbase

2850 mm

2750 mm

+100 mm

Mahindra Thar Roxx Side

  • The Mahindra Scorpio N is longer and wider than the Thar Roxx by 234 mm and 47 mm, respectively, however the Thar Roxx is taller than the Scorpio N by 66 mm.

  • Despite being longer Thar Roxx, the Scorpio N falls short in terms of wheelbase by 100 mm.

Powertrain

Specifications

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Mahindra Scorpio N

Engine

2-litre turbo-petrol

2.2-litre diesel

2-litre turbo-petrol

2.2-litre diesel

Power

162 PS (MT)/177 PS (AT)

152 PS (MT)/Up to 175 PS (AT)

203 PS

132 PS

175 PS

Torque

330 Nm (MT)/380 Nm (AT)

330 Nm (MT)/ Up to 370 Nm (AT)

370 Nm (MT)/380 Nm (AT)

300 Nm

370 Nm (MT)/400 Nm (AT)

Transmission

6-speed MT/6-speed AT^

6-speed MT/6-speed AT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

6-speed MT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Drive Type

RWD

RWD/ 4WD*

2WD

2WD

2WD, 4WD

*RWD: Rear-Wheel-Drive/4WD - Four-Wheel-Drive

^AT: Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

  • Both Thar Roxx and Scorpio N use the same turbo-petrol and diesel engines, however in different states of tune.

  • Both petrol and diesel engines of these SUVs get the choice of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions.

  • When it comes to turbo-petrol, the Scorpio N 26 PS is more powerful than the Thar Roxx petrol automatic and 41 PS more powerful than the Thar Roxx petrol manual.

  • The torque outputs for the Thar Roxx and Scorpio N petrol automatics remain the same, however, in the manual transmission, the Scorpio N offers a torque output that is 40 Nm higher compared to the Thar Roxx.

  • The Scorpio’s more powerful diesel engine churns out equal power as the Thar Roxx diesel automatic, however the Scorpio N diesel automatic produces 30 Nm higher torque.

  • Mahindra also offers the Scorpio N diesel with a 132 PS version which is only available with a 6-speed manual transmission.

  • Both SUVs here also get the option of a 4WD drivetrain with their diesel engines. However it’s the Thar Roxx which has more offroad specific features and mechanicals.

Also Check Out: 5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Maruti Jimny And Force Gurkha 5-door: Off Road Specifications Comparison

Feature Highlights

Features

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Mahindra Scorpio N

Exterior

  • Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED turn indicators

  • LED tail lights

  • Front LED fog lamps

  • 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Dual-barrel auto-LED headlights

  • Sequential turn indicators

  • LED tail lights

  • 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with wheel cover

  • LED turn Indicators on ORVM

  • Roof rails

Interior

  • Dual-tone black and white dashboard

  • White leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

  • Front armrest

  • Rear centre armrest with cup holders

  • Footwell lighting

  • Adjustable headrests for all seats

  • Dual-tone black and brown cabin

  • Brown leatherette  seat upholstery

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

  • Front armrest

  • Rear seat armrest with cupholders

  • Adjustable headrests for all seats

Comfort & Convenience

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Cruise control

  • 6-way powered driver’s seat

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs with power-fold function

  • 12V power outlet for both front and rear seats

  • 65W Type-C and Type A USB ports at front

  • 15W Type-C USB port at rear

  • Cooled glove box

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Electric Locking Differential

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Dual-zone AC

  • Rear AC vents with fan speed control knob

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Single-pane sunroof

  • 7-inch colour MID (multi-information display)

  • Wireless charger with cooling function

  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

  • Steering-mounted controls

  • Cruise control

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs

  • 6-way powered driver’s seat

  • Front USB chargers

  • Type-C charger for rear seats

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

Infotainment

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car tech

  • 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

  • 8-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • 12-speaker Sony sound system

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control (ESC) with rollover mitigation

  • 360-degree camera

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Hill hold and hill descent control

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

  • Rear defogger with rear wiper

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • 3-point seat belts for all seats

  • Seat belt reminder for all seats

  • ABS with EBD

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage

  • Level 2 ADAS

  • Up to 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Hill hold assist and hill descent control

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear defogger with rear wiper

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Front & rear parking camera

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • 3-point seat belts for all seats

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Seat belt reminder for all seats

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage

Mahindra Thar Roxx gets a dual-display setup

  • Both Mahindra SUVs here offer a comprehensive features list and premium looking interiors. Surprisingly, Thar Roxx is slightly better in terms of features as it gets a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display.

  • In comparison, the Scorpio N gets a smaller 8-inch touchscreen and an analogue cluster with a 7-inch colour MID (multi-information display).

  • Features like auto AC, ventilated front seats, and wireless phone charger are also offered with both Thar Roxx and Scorpio N. However the latter has a slight advantage as it comes with dual-zone AC.

  • When it comes to safety, the Thar Roxx is better as it gets 6 airbags (as standard), front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), over the Scorpio N.

  • Both SUVs however get electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring systems (TPMS), and all-wheel disc brakes.

Price

Mahindra Thar Roxx (introductory prices)

Mahindra Scorpio N

Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh (only for RWD)

Rs 13.85 lakh to Rs 24.54 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

Mahindra is yet to announce the prices for the 4WD variants of the Thar Roxx. It starts Rs 86,000 lower than the Scorpio N. The Thar Roxx directly rivals the Force Gurkha 5-door and Maruti Jimny.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

Read More on : Mahindra Thar ROXX diesel

S
Published by
Shreyash
