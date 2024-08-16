5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Scorpio N: Specifications Comparison

Published On Aug 16, 2024 02:50 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra Thar ROXX

Both Mahindra SUVs here get 4WD (4-wheel-drive) options with diesel, and get the same choice of engines as well

The Mahindra Thar Roxx, the 5-door version of the Thar, is the latest addition to Mahindra’s SUV lineup. In addition to the extra doors, the Thar Roxx offers more powerful engine options and more premium features compared to its 3-door counterpart. Its price range also places it in the same category as the larger Mahindra Scorpio N. Let’s compare how both SUVs stack up in terms of specs and features.

Dimensions

Dimensions Mahindra Thar Roxx Mahindra Scorpio N Difference Length 4428 mm 4662 mm (-234 mm) Width 1870 mm 1917 mm (-47 mm) Height 1923 mm 1857 mm +66 mm Wheelbase 2850 mm 2750 mm +100 mm

The Mahindra Scorpio N is longer and wider than the Thar Roxx by 234 mm and 47 mm, respectively, however the Thar Roxx is taller than the Scorpio N by 66 mm.

Despite being longer Thar Roxx, the Scorpio N falls short in terms of wheelbase by 100 mm.

Powertrain

Specifications Mahindra Thar Roxx Mahindra Scorpio N Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 162 PS (MT)/177 PS (AT) 152 PS (MT)/Up to 175 PS (AT) 203 PS 132 PS 175 PS Torque 330 Nm (MT)/380 Nm (AT) 330 Nm (MT)/ Up to 370 Nm (AT) 370 Nm (MT)/380 Nm (AT) 300 Nm 370 Nm (MT)/400 Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT^ 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Drive Type RWD RWD/ 4WD* 2WD 2WD 2WD, 4WD

*RWD: Rear-Wheel-Drive/4WD - Four-Wheel-Drive

^AT: Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

Both Thar Roxx and Scorpio N use the same turbo-petrol and diesel engines, however in different states of tune.

Both petrol and diesel engines of these SUVs get the choice of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions.

When it comes to turbo-petrol, the Scorpio N 26 PS is more powerful than the Thar Roxx petrol automatic and 41 PS more powerful than the Thar Roxx petrol manual.

The torque outputs for the Thar Roxx and Scorpio N petrol automatics remain the same, however, in the manual transmission, the Scorpio N offers a torque output that is 40 Nm higher compared to the Thar Roxx.

The Scorpio’s more powerful diesel engine churns out equal power as the Thar Roxx diesel automatic, however the Scorpio N diesel automatic produces 30 Nm higher torque.

Mahindra also offers the Scorpio N diesel with a 132 PS version which is only available with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Both SUVs here also get the option of a 4WD drivetrain with their diesel engines. However it’s the Thar Roxx which has more offroad specific features and mechanicals.

Feature Highlights

Features Mahindra Thar Roxx Mahindra Scorpio N Exterior Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

LED turn indicators

LED tail lights

Front LED fog lamps

19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Dual-barrel auto-LED headlights

Sequential turn indicators

LED tail lights

18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with wheel cover

LED turn Indicators on ORVM

Roof rails Interior Dual-tone black and white dashboard

White leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

Front armrest

Rear centre armrest with cup holders

Footwell lighting

Adjustable headrests for all seats Dual-tone black and brown cabin

Brown leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

Front armrest

Rear seat armrest with cupholders

Adjustable headrests for all seats Comfort & Convenience Auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

Panoramic sunroof

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Wireless phone charger

Cruise control

6-way powered driver’s seat

Electrically adjustable ORVMs with power-fold function

12V power outlet for both front and rear seats

65W Type-C and Type A USB ports at front

15W Type-C USB port at rear

Cooled glove box

Push-button start/stop

Electric Locking Differential

Auto-dimming IRVM Dual-zone AC

Rear AC vents with fan speed control knob

Ventilated front seats

Single-pane sunroof

7-inch colour MID (multi-information display)

Wireless charger with cooling function

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Steering-mounted controls

Cruise control

Push-button start/stop

Electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs

6-way powered driver’s seat

Front USB chargers

Type-C charger for rear seats

Auto-dimming IRVM Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car tech

9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system 8-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

12-speaker Sony sound system Safety 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC) with rollover mitigation

360-degree camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Hill hold and hill descent control

All-wheel disc brakes

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Rear defogger with rear wiper

Rain sensing wipers

3-point seat belts for all seats

Seat belt reminder for all seats

ABS with EBD

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

Level 2 ADAS Up to 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Hill hold assist and hill descent control

ABS with EBD

Rear defogger with rear wiper

Rear parking sensors

Front & rear parking camera

Rain sensing wipers

3-point seat belts for all seats

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Seat belt reminder for all seats

All-wheel disc brakes

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

Both Mahindra SUVs here offer a comprehensive features list and premium looking interiors. Surprisingly, Thar Roxx is slightly better in terms of features as it gets a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display.

In comparison, the Scorpio N gets a smaller 8-inch touchscreen and an analogue cluster with a 7-inch colour MID (multi-information display).

Features like auto AC, ventilated front seats, and wireless phone charger are also offered with both Thar Roxx and Scorpio N. However the latter has a slight advantage as it comes with dual-zone AC.

When it comes to safety, the Thar Roxx is better as it gets 6 airbags (as standard), front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), over the Scorpio N.

Both SUVs however get electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring systems (TPMS), and all-wheel disc brakes.

Price

Mahindra Thar Roxx (introductory prices) Mahindra Scorpio N Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh (only for RWD) Rs 13.85 lakh to Rs 24.54 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

Mahindra is yet to announce the prices for the 4WD variants of the Thar Roxx. It starts Rs 86,000 lower than the Scorpio N. The Thar Roxx directly rivals the Force Gurkha 5-door and Maruti Jimny.

