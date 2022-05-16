Modified On May 16, 2022 02:42 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio 2022

The SUV’s petrol variants will get the 4x4 drivetrain for the first time with the launch of the third-gen model

Mahindra to launch the new Scorpio in June.

Both petrol and diesel engines will be on offer borrowed from the Thar and XUV700.

To get both six- and seven-seat options, with front-facing bench seats in the third row.

Features on board will include an 8-inch touchscreen, a 360-degree camera, and sunroof.

Expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Mahindra will launch the third-gen Scorpio in June, in line with the SUV’s 20th anniversary. While we already know that it will come with both petrol and diesel engines, prospective petrol-variant buyers can now rejoice, as Mahindra will equip them with 4x4 drivetrain too (a first for the SUV).

Until now, we were expecting the 4x4 drivetrain to be limited to only the diesel variants of the SUV. Mahindra will be providing the third-gen Scorpio with the XUV700’s 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options, with similar outputs. Mahindra will provide a 6-speed MT as standard, whereas a 6-speed automatic will be optional.

The latest undisguised spy shots of the SUV suggest that the new Scorpio has grown in all dimensions and seems to be based on a longer wheelbase compared to its predecessor. While its design harks back to its older iterations, Mahindra has included some modern touches in the form of Volvo-inspired taillights.

Inside, the new model will come in both six- and seven-seater layouts, with front-facing bench seats for the third row (another first for the SUV). The cabin will feature a black and brown theme and has similarities with that of the XUV700’s. Its equipment list will include an 8-inch touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, a sunroof, and 360-degree camera.

We expect Mahindra to price the new Scorpio from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. While it won’t have any direct rival, it will continue to compete with similarly priced monocoque SUVs such as the MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, and Kia Seltos.