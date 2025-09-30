4 New Cars Expected To Launch In October 2025 In India: 2025 Mahindra Thar Facelift, Skoda Octavia RS And More!

The list is mainly dominated with plenty of updates for a few Mahindra SUVs but features a widely loved sedan nameplate that will be making a comeback to India soon!

The festive period is the one of the best times to buy a new car throughout the year, given the plethora of discounts and offers carmakers provide on multiple models. While September saw at least four new nameplates being introduced in our market, the number of new car launches in October 2025 is looking to mirror the September figure. So, let’s quickly get through all the new cars coming your way in the Diwali 2025 month:

2025 Mahindra Thar

Expected Launch: Early October

Expected Price: Rs 11 lakh

The popular Mahindra Thar 3-door off-roader is set to receive its first-ever midlife update in the coming days. The updated 2025 Mahindra Thar facelift has reached some Mahindra dealerships across India and they are said to have received a few cosmetic and feature upgrades inside and out. Some of the changes that will be on board include a new grille and two fresh colour options. Its cabin gets a new steering wheel as the Scorpio N and Thar Roxx and a new infotainment unit is present as well. Expect it to carry on with the same set of engine, gearbox and drivetrain options as the current-spec Thar.

Updated Mahindra Bolero

Note: Image used for representation purposes.

Expected Launch: Early October

Expected Price: Rs 8.79 lakh

Another SUV from the Indian carmaker that is set to receive an update soon is the Mahindra Bolero. While no details have been revealed by Mahindra so far, we do expect the rugged SUV to come with mild cosmetic tweaks inside and out. Expect the Indian brand to also provide the Bolero with some additional features to appeal to a wider set of audience. We don’t expect any changes to the engine and gearbox options of the Bolero with the update.

New Mahindra Bolero Neo

Note: Image used for representation purposes.

Expected Launch: Early October

Expected Price: Rs 8.92 lakh

It’s clear that Mahindra is preparing the more premium Bolero Neo for an update, considering it was spotted testing recently on multiple occasions. New touches could come in the form of a different grille design, tweaked bumpers, and a revised upholstery. Mahindra could also equip it with some fresh set of amenities to increase the premiumness of the SUV. That said, expect the same set of engine, gearbox and drivetrain options to be available with the updated Bolero Neo.

2025 Skoda Octavia RS

Expected Launch: October 17

Expected Price: Rs 45 lakh

The Skoda Octavia nameplate is making a comeback in India in its spicy Octavia RS guise. Skoda will bring it as a CBU offering and will be limited to 100 units only. Its bookings are set to open in the first week of October 2025, while prices will be revealed on October 17. Being the sportier version of the Octavia, it gets multiple cosmetic tweaks to enhance its sporty nature, while featuring an all-black cabin theme with contrasting red highlights. It is not just about visual upgrades as Skoda has made some changes underneath the skin for a proper sporty drive. The Czech carmaker will offer the Octavia RS sedan with a 265 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission) option.

BONUS

Nissan Compact SUV

While not exactly a launch, Nissan has disclosed that it plans to showcase design elements of its upcoming compact SUV that is set to go on sale sometime in 2026 in India. The new SUV, which will be based on the upcoming new Renault Duster’s platform, has been spied a couple of times in India. It will have unique styling touches to set it apart from its Renault counterpart. It will mark the return of Nissan to the compact SUV segment after the discontinuation of the Terrano and Kicks nameplates in 2020 and 2023, respectively.

These are all the new cars that are expected to go on sale in India in October 2025. Which one are you the most interested in? Let us know in the comments below.