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    2026 Toyota Hilux Vs Toyota Fortuner: Pickup Or SUV; What’s Your Pick?

    The larger Hilux pickup has been launched at a lower price by almost 10 lakh than the Fortuner!

    Adarsh
    Adarsh
    Published On Jul 28, 2026 22:13 IST
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    Published OnJul 28, 2026 21:47 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 28, 2026 22:13 IST
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    2026 Toyota Hilux Vs Toyota Fortuner

    The new generation of the Toyota Hilux has been launched at Rs 32 lakh onwards (ex-showroom). The Rs 30-40 lakh price segment is seeing some action in the recent past, and more new models are coming soon. Given the Hilux’s price and positioning, it goes directly against its own sibling under the Toyota stable, the Fortuner. Given the similarities in the platform, how similar are the two in 2026? Let’s explore.

    Price

    The Hilux is launched at Rs 32 lakh ex-showroom. This is almost Rs 10 lakh cheaper than its SUV sibling, the Toyota Fortuner. 

    Model

    Toyota Hilux

    Toyota Fortuner

    Price

    Rs 32 lakh to Rs 36.70 lakh

    Rs 41.26 lakh to Rs 60.77 lakh

    All prices ex-showroom pan-India

    Check out the launch story explaining the Hilux in detail here.

    Dimentions

    Parameter

    Toyota Hilux

    Toyota Fortuner

    Difference

    Length

    5320mm

    4795mm

    525mm

    Width

    1855mm

    1855mm

    No difference

    Height

    1815mm

    1835mm

    20mm

    Wheelbase

    3085mm

    2745mm

    340mm

    • The Hilux, being a pickup truck, is lengthier by 525mm.

    2026 Toyota Hilux Vs Toyota Fortuner
    2026 Toyota Hilux Vs Toyota Fortuner

    • Interestingly, the width of both the Hilux and the Fortuner is identical at 1855mm, indicating that both are related under the skin.

    • The 20mm height advantage of the Hilux further adds to its larger look compared to the Fortuner.

    Colour Options

    The Toyota Fortuner is available in 8 colour options, while the Hilux gets 6 colour options:

    Toyota Hilux

    Toyota Fortuner

    Suphur Metallic 

    Sparkling Black Crystal Shine

    Platinum Pearl White Metallic

    Phantom Brown

    Attitude Black

    Super White

    Ash

    Attitude Black

    Emotional Red

    Avant-Garde Bronze

    Super White

    Grey Metallic

    -

    Silver Metallic

    -

    White Pearl Crystal Shine

    • While we mostly see white and black Fortuners, the colour options remind us that it is available with other interesting options as well.

    • The dual-tone colour option for the Fortuner is available only for the Legender version.

    • The Sulphur Metallic and Attitude Black colours are only available in the higher VX trim.

    Features & Safety

    The newer Toyota Hilux gets a newer and updated dashboard but misses out on some modern creature comforts.

    Model

    Fortuner

    Hilux

    Terrain modes

    2WD/4WD, H4/L4 range

    Part-time 4WD, transfer-case switch

    Multi-terrain modes

    Steering

    Hydraulic power steering

    Electric power steering

    Parking brake

    Manual

    Manual

    Cruise Control

    ✅ 

    ADAS (Toyota Safety Sense)

    Stability/Traction control

    ✅ 

    Airbags

    7 airbags

    7 airbags

    ABS/EBD

    ISOFIX

    Infotainment display

    8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    Connected car technology

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Speakers

    11-speaker JBL sound system

    8-speaker 

    Auto Climate control

    ✅ Dual-zone

    Manual

    Ventilated Seats

    Driving modes

    Wireless charger

    Software updates (OTA)

    ✅ 

    360-degree camera

    • Both the Fortuner and the Hilux get driving modes and terrain modes.

    2026 Toyota Hilux Vs Toyota Fortuner
    2026 Toyota Hilux Vs Toyota Fortuner

    • Despite the Hilux being the bigger and the newer model here in comparison, it gets fewer features than the older Fortuner.

    • Both cars here get a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, 7 airbags, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

    Powertrain

    The Hilux and the Fortuner come with the same 2.8-litre diesel engine with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. The Fortuner also comes with a 2.7-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox option.

    Model

    Fortuner

    Hilux

    Fuel Type

    Diesel

    Petrol

    Diesel only

    Power

    204 PS

    166 PS

    204 PS

    Torque

    500 Nm (AT) / 420 Nm

    245 Nm

    500Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    5-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    6-speed AT

    • Both get the familiar 2.8-litre diesel engine, but only the Fortuner gets the mild-hybrid system. 

    • At 500Nm of torque, these Toyotas have among the biggest torque numbers in the segment.

    2026 Toyota Hilux Vs Toyota Fortuner

    • These Toyotas also remain among the last men standing, providing diesel engine options in this segment.

    • Unlike the Fortuner, the Hilux is only available in one engine option and with 1 gearbox as well.

    Rivals

    The Toyota siblings don’t have direct rivals. However, in the price segment, the rivals provide different flavours.

    • Skoda Kodiaq: The go-to premium segment car which has modern features and driving characteristics. It is among the most premium cars available for the price.

    • Volkswagen Tayron: The Kodiaq’s cousin offers a more commanding road presence and is an option for someone looking to buy something different and with a sporty driving experience. The Tayron is also brimmed with modern features and technological niceties.

    • Isuzu V-Cross: This Isuzu is often not remembered enough for its rugged practicality. It works well for rural areas, overlanding and as an urban lifestyle vehicle.

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