2026 Toyota Hilux Vs Toyota Fortuner: Pickup Or SUV; What’s Your Pick?
The larger Hilux pickup has been launched at a lower price by almost 10 lakh than the Fortuner!
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The new generation of the Toyota Hilux has been launched at Rs 32 lakh onwards (ex-showroom). The Rs 30-40 lakh price segment is seeing some action in the recent past, and more new models are coming soon. Given the Hilux’s price and positioning, it goes directly against its own sibling under the Toyota stable, the Fortuner. Given the similarities in the platform, how similar are the two in 2026? Let’s explore.
Price
The Hilux is launched at Rs 32 lakh ex-showroom. This is almost Rs 10 lakh cheaper than its SUV sibling, the Toyota Fortuner.
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Model
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Toyota Hilux
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Toyota Fortuner
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Price
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Rs 32 lakh to Rs 36.70 lakh
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Rs 41.26 lakh to Rs 60.77 lakh
All prices ex-showroom pan-India
Check out the launch story explaining the Hilux in detail here.
Dimentions
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Parameter
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Toyota Hilux
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Toyota Fortuner
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Difference
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Length
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5320mm
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4795mm
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525mm
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Width
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1855mm
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1855mm
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No difference
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Height
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1815mm
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1835mm
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20mm
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Wheelbase
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3085mm
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2745mm
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340mm
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The Hilux, being a pickup truck, is lengthier by 525mm.
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Interestingly, the width of both the Hilux and the Fortuner is identical at 1855mm, indicating that both are related under the skin.
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The 20mm height advantage of the Hilux further adds to its larger look compared to the Fortuner.
Colour Options
The Toyota Fortuner is available in 8 colour options, while the Hilux gets 6 colour options:
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Toyota Hilux
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Toyota Fortuner
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Suphur Metallic
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Sparkling Black Crystal Shine
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Platinum Pearl White Metallic
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Phantom Brown
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Attitude Black
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Super White
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Ash
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Attitude Black
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Emotional Red
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Avant-Garde Bronze
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Super White
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Grey Metallic
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-
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Silver Metallic
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-
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White Pearl Crystal Shine
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While we mostly see white and black Fortuners, the colour options remind us that it is available with other interesting options as well.
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The dual-tone colour option for the Fortuner is available only for the Legender version.
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The Sulphur Metallic and Attitude Black colours are only available in the higher VX trim.
Features & Safety
The newer Toyota Hilux gets a newer and updated dashboard but misses out on some modern creature comforts.
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Model
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Fortuner
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Hilux
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Terrain modes
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2WD/4WD, H4/L4 range
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Part-time 4WD, transfer-case switch
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Multi-terrain modes
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✅
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✅
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Steering
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Hydraulic power steering
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Electric power steering
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Parking brake
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Manual
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Manual
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Cruise Control
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✅
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✅
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ADAS (Toyota Safety Sense)
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❌
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❌
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Stability/Traction control
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✅
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✅
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Airbags
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7 airbags
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7 airbags
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ABS/EBD
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✅
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✅
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ISOFIX
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✅
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✅
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Infotainment display
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8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
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12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
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Connected car technology
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✅
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✅
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Speakers
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11-speaker JBL sound system
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8-speaker
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Auto Climate control
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✅ Dual-zone
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Manual
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Ventilated Seats
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✅
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❌
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Driving modes
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✅
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✅
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Wireless charger
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❌
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✅
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Software updates (OTA)
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❌
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✅
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360-degree camera
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✅
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✅
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Both the Fortuner and the Hilux get driving modes and terrain modes.
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Despite the Hilux being the bigger and the newer model here in comparison, it gets fewer features than the older Fortuner.
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Both cars here get a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, 7 airbags, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.
Powertrain
The Hilux and the Fortuner come with the same 2.8-litre diesel engine with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. The Fortuner also comes with a 2.7-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox option.
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Model
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Fortuner
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Hilux
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Fuel Type
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Diesel
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Petrol
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Diesel only
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Power
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204 PS
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166 PS
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204 PS
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Torque
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500 Nm (AT) / 420 Nm
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245 Nm
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500Nm
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Transmission
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6-speed MT / 6-speed AT
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5-speed MT / 6-speed AT
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6-speed AT
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Both get the familiar 2.8-litre diesel engine, but only the Fortuner gets the mild-hybrid system.
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At 500Nm of torque, these Toyotas have among the biggest torque numbers in the segment.
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These Toyotas also remain among the last men standing, providing diesel engine options in this segment.
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Unlike the Fortuner, the Hilux is only available in one engine option and with 1 gearbox as well.
Rivals
The Toyota siblings don’t have direct rivals. However, in the price segment, the rivals provide different flavours.
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Skoda Kodiaq: The go-to premium segment car which has modern features and driving characteristics. It is among the most premium cars available for the price.
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Volkswagen Tayron: The Kodiaq’s cousin offers a more commanding road presence and is an option for someone looking to buy something different and with a sporty driving experience. The Tayron is also brimmed with modern features and technological niceties.
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Isuzu V-Cross: This Isuzu is often not remembered enough for its rugged practicality. It works well for rural areas, overlanding and as an urban lifestyle vehicle.