2026 Toyota Hilux Vs Toyota Fortuner: Pickup Or SUV; What’s Your Pick?

The new generation of the Toyota Hilux has been launched at Rs 32 lakh onwards (ex-showroom). The Rs 30-40 lakh price segment is seeing some action in the recent past, and more new models are coming soon. Given the Hilux’s price and positioning, it goes directly against its own sibling under the Toyota stable, the Fortuner. Given the similarities in the platform, how similar are the two in 2026? Let’s explore.

Price

The Hilux is launched at Rs 32 lakh ex-showroom. This is almost Rs 10 lakh cheaper than its SUV sibling, the Toyota Fortuner.

Model Toyota Hilux Toyota Fortuner Price Rs 32 lakh to Rs 36.70 lakh Rs 41.26 lakh to Rs 60.77 lakh

All prices ex-showroom pan-India

Check out the launch story explaining the Hilux in detail here.

Dimentions

Parameter Toyota Hilux Toyota Fortuner Difference Length 5320mm 4795mm 525mm Width 1855mm 1855mm No difference Height 1815mm 1835mm 20mm Wheelbase 3085mm 2745mm 340mm

The Hilux, being a pickup truck, is lengthier by 525mm.

Interestingly, the width of both the Hilux and the Fortuner is identical at 1855mm, indicating that both are related under the skin.

The 20mm height advantage of the Hilux further adds to its larger look compared to the Fortuner.

Colour Options

The Toyota Fortuner is available in 8 colour options, while the Hilux gets 6 colour options:

Toyota Hilux Toyota Fortuner Suphur Metallic Sparkling Black Crystal Shine Platinum Pearl White Metallic Phantom Brown Attitude Black Super White Ash Attitude Black Emotional Red Avant-Garde Bronze Super White Grey Metallic - Silver Metallic - White Pearl Crystal Shine

While we mostly see white and black Fortuners, the colour options remind us that it is available with other interesting options as well.

The dual-tone colour option for the Fortuner is available only for the Legender version.

The Sulphur Metallic and Attitude Black colours are only available in the higher VX trim.

Features & Safety

The newer Toyota Hilux gets a newer and updated dashboard but misses out on some modern creature comforts.

Model Fortuner Hilux Terrain modes 2WD/4WD, H4/L4 range Part-time 4WD, transfer-case switch Multi-terrain modes ✅ ✅ Steering Hydraulic power steering Electric power steering Parking brake Manual Manual Cruise Control ✅ ✅ ADAS (Toyota Safety Sense) ❌ ❌ Stability/Traction control ✅ ✅ Airbags 7 airbags 7 airbags ABS/EBD ✅ ✅ ISOFIX ✅ ✅ Infotainment display 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Connected car technology ✅ ✅ Speakers 11-speaker JBL sound system 8-speaker Auto Climate control ✅ Dual-zone Manual Ventilated Seats ✅ ❌ Driving modes ✅ ✅ Wireless charger ❌ ✅ Software updates (OTA) ❌ ✅ 360-degree camera ✅ ✅

Both the Fortuner and the Hilux get driving modes and terrain modes.

Despite the Hilux being the bigger and the newer model here in comparison, it gets fewer features than the older Fortuner.

Both cars here get a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, 7 airbags, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Powertrain

The Hilux and the Fortuner come with the same 2.8-litre diesel engine with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. The Fortuner also comes with a 2.7-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox option.

Model Fortuner Hilux Fuel Type Diesel Petrol Diesel only Power 204 PS 166 PS 204 PS Torque 500 Nm (AT) / 420 Nm 245 Nm 500Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed AT

Both get the familiar 2.8-litre diesel engine, but only the Fortuner gets the mild-hybrid system.

At 500Nm of torque, these Toyotas have among the biggest torque numbers in the segment.

These Toyotas also remain among the last men standing, providing diesel engine options in this segment.

Unlike the Fortuner, the Hilux is only available in one engine option and with 1 gearbox as well.

Rivals

The Toyota siblings don’t have direct rivals. However, in the price segment, the rivals provide different flavours.