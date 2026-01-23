2026 Tata Punch Facelift One-below Top Accomplished Variant: All You Need To Know In 8 Images

The Accomplished variant brings added styling upgrades and a larger infotainment system to the Punch lineup

The 2026 Tata Punch facelift brings design updates along with a reshuffled variant lineup. It is offered in six variants: Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Adventure, Accomplished and Accomplished Plus S. We’ve previously detailed the Adventure trim in images and this time we’ll explain the one-below-top Accomplished variant in this report.

The Accomplished variant adds more features and comfort-focused elements, but misses out on the new engine option offered with the 2026 Punch. If you are interested in one, here’s a closer look at what the 2026 Punch Accomplished variant:

Front

The Accomplished variant looks similar to the top model when viewed from the front. You get LED DRLs and LED fog lamps, which makes your car look premium. The front profile remains consistent otherwise, featuring the LED headlamps, blacked-out chunky bumpers, and a silver-finished skid plate.

Side

From the side, the Accomplished sits on 16-inch alloy wheels, which add a sportier touch to the profile. The rest of the silhouette remains familiar, with blacked-out body cladding, black ORVMs and a black section at the C-pillar, which gives the roof a floating effect.

Interesting Addition: The Accomplished variant also offers dual-tone paint options, which give the roofline a more defined look. Here are all the colour options offered with the new Punch.

Rear

At the rear, the Accomplished variant features the new connected LED tail lamps, which give it a more modern look. An extended rear spoiler adds a subtle sporty touch and helps the design look more balanced. Overall, the rear continues to look compact and sturdy, staying true to the Punch’s design style.

Interior

Inside, the Punch Accomplished continues to feature a dual-tone black and white cabin theme. Touch-sensitive buttons for the climate control make the dashboard look more modern (but we are not fans of it), while piano black finishes around the centre console bring a subtle premium touch. Ambient lighting further enhances the overall cabin ambience.

Rear-seat passengers benefit from extended thigh support for added comfort, along with adjustable rear headrests.

Our take: Being the one-below-top variant, we would have appreciated Tata considering offering the sunroof, which is certainly a miss. In case you want a sunroof, you have to upgrade to the top-spec Accomplished Plus S or downgrade to the Pure Plus S or Adventure S.

Features and Safety

Added features in the Accomplished variant include a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, and the ambient lighting mentioned above. Other features on offer include keyless entry, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, steering-mounted controls, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, an air purifier, and auto-folding ORVMs.

In terms of safety, the Accomplished variant comes equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a 360-degree camera system with parking sensors.

Notable Accolade: The 2026 Tata Punch facelift has also secured a 5-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests.

Engine Options

Detailed specifications of powertrain options are listed below:

Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre petrol with CNG Power/ Torque 88 PS 73.5 PS Torque 115 Nm 103 Nm Transmission 5-speed manual/5-speed AMT* 5-speed manual

Tata offers the Accomplished variant of the 2026 Punch with a single naturally aspirated petrol engine, which can also be configured with a factory-fitted CNG kit.

If you wish to opt for the CNG powertrain with an automatic gearbox, you will need to upgrade to the top-spec variant.

It also misses out on the new turbo-petrol engine option.

Price and Rivals

*AMT- automated manual transmission

Prices for the 2026 Tata Punch Accomplished range between Rs 8.29 lakh and Rs 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the powertrain option you choose.

The facelifted Punch rivals the likes of the Hyundai Exter and Citroen C3, while also serving as an alternative to hatchbacks such as the Maruti Swift, as well as sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.