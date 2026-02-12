All
    2026 Renault Duster vs Kiger: Which Of The Two SUVs Should You Pick With A 1-litre Turbo-petrol Engine?

    The Duster’s lower-spec variants share the same 1-litre turbo-petrol engine as the higher-spec variants of the Kiger

    Published On Feb 12, 2026 07:01 PM By Rohit

    3.8K Views
    Renault Duster Vs Kiger

    When the third-generation Renault Duster was unveiled in its India-spec avatar, one thing that caught most people’s attention was that it will be offered with the same 1-litre turbo-petrol engine in its lower variants as seen on the Kiger’s higher-spec variants. Here’s us breaking everything down for you:

    Price

    Model

    2026 Renault Duster

    Renault Kiger

    Price Range (ex-showroom)

    Rs 10 lakh (expected starting price)

    Rs 9.15 lakh to Rs 10.34 lakh*

    *Prices mentioned here are of the turbo-petrol variants only

    • The Kiger’s turbo-petrol lineup kicks off at Rs 9.15 lakh, which is likely to be a lower price point compared to the expected starting price of the Duster with the same engine.

    Renault Kiger

    • While the prices of the Duster are yet to be revealed, we could expect some price overlap for the 1-litre turbo-petrol variants of both the Renault SUVs.

    Powertrain Details

    Specification

    2026 Renault Duster

    Renault Kiger

    Engine

    1-litre Turbo-petrol Engine

    1-litre Turbo-petrol Engine

    Power

    100 PS

    100 PS

    Torque

    160 Nm

    160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT)

    Transmission

    6-speed MT

    5-speed MT, CVT*

    Claimed Fuel Efficiency

    To Be Announced

    20.38 kmpl (MT), 17.63 kmpl (CVT)

    *CVT - continuously variable transmission

    • Both the SUVs come with the same 1-litre turbo-petrol engine underneath their hood.

    Renault Kiger

    • While it makes the same amount of power and torque, there’s a difference in the transmission choices on offer with both the models.

    • Renault is providing the Duster with a single 6-speed manual gearbox, whereas the Kiger comes with both 5-speed manual and CVT options.

    Renault Kiger

    • We could expect the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine to be decently frugal on the Duster as seen on the Kiger, although the bigger size and slightly additional weight of the car could vary the figures a bit.

    2026 Renault Duster: An Overview

    The third-generation Renault Duster was recently revealed in its India-spec guise and is set to make its way to India soon. It comes with some improvements inside and out compared to the version sold in international markets.

    Renault Duster

    It now sports a slightly different face, featuring sleek eyebrow-style LED DRLs, and a prominent ‘DUSTER’ badge in the grille. The compact SUV rides on 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and gets C-pillar-mounted rear door handles, an upward kink in the windowline near the C-pillar and connected LED tail lights.

    Renault Duster

    Renault has worked even more to distinguish it on the inside over the global-spec iterations. The India-spec Duster comes with soft-touch materials at multiple touchpoints, including on the dashboard and door pads, while also featuring a dual-tone cabin theme. It also features leatherette upholstery all around the cabin and for the seats as well as a 3-spoke steering wheel.

    Renault Duster

    Equipment-wise, the new Duster is decked up with power-adjustable front seats with ventilation, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and even dual-zone climate control.

    Renault Duster

    Its safety net consists of six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and even Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). In fact, there are 10 such features that are a first for the Duster nameplate in India.

    New Renault Duster: Expected Launch

    The third-gen Renault Duster is set for a launch in March 2026 in India. Full details about the Renault Duster can be found in our in-depth unveiling story.

    We need your city to customize your experience