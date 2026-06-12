2026 Honda ZR-V Strong-hybrid Powertrain Explained

Honda Cars India has unveiled their flagship car for India, the ZR-V, alongside the facelift of Honda City. Here’s more details about the unveiling. This global offering from Honda is set to launch in a few weeks and will come through CBU (Completely Built Unit) route in India and is going to be offered in single strong-hybrid powertrain.

Honda ZR-V: Powertrain Explained

The Honda ZR-V is powered by a single strong-hybrid powertrain that combines a 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a dual motor setup. Let’s take a look at what are the specifications of this offering:

Engine 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with strong hybrid No. of electric motor(s) 2 Power 184 PS (combined) Torque 315 Nm (combined) Fuel Efficiency (ARAI-claimed) 22.80 kmpl Claimed Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 7.9 seconds

CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission

The ZR-V is offered in a strong-hybrid avatar which comes with self-charging battery tech.

It comes with dual motor setup, which when paired to the 2-litre petrol engine produces combined output of 184 PS and 315 Nm.

You also get to see three driving modes with the ZR-V called Economy, Normal and Sport.

Honda claims a fuel efficiency of 22.80 kmpl (ARAI-tested), and with its 57-litre fuel tank, the ZR-V can do upwards of 1,200 km on a single tank of petrol.

It is also a quick SUV with a claimed 0-100 kmph acceleration time of less than 8 seconds.

Honda ZR-V: Features & Safety

The ZR-V is equipped with key features such as 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, 12-speaker Bose surround sound system, ambient lighting, 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, 4-way power-adjustable co-passenger’s seat, powered tailgate, wireless phone charger and dual-zone climate control

For safety it features a 360-degree camera system with blind spot monitoring, 8 airbags, Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS), rain-sensing wipers, hill hold assist (HHA), hill descent control (HDC) and front and rear parking sensors.

Honda ZR-V: Expected Price & Rivals

This flagship Honda SUV is expected to be priced at Rs 40 lakhs (ex-showroom). With rivals such as the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, and Jeep Meridian in the market, the ZR-V will face tough competition.