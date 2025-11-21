All
    2025 Tata Sierra vs Kia Seltos: Which SUV Offers The Better Features Package?

    Modified On Nov 21, 2025 10:34 AM By Yashein

    2.7K Views
    While the Seltos has a more conventional cabin layout, the Sierra’s interior feels more special

    sierra vs seltos

    Tata is all set to launch the new Sierra on November 25, just days after fully revealing the SUV. The new Sierra takes some design inspiration from the previous iteration, but gets a completely modern interior which comes with a plethora of top-notch features.

    The SUV will be entering the fiercely competitive SUV segment, which is arguably one of the hottest segments in India. One of the stalwarts of the segment is the Kia Seltos, which has one of the best cabins in the segment. With both SUVs loaded to the brim with features, here’s a full comparison of their features. We take you through their exterior, safety, technology and all sorts of convenience features that these cars get. Which one will prevail? Let’s find out. 

    Features Onboard

    2025 Tata Sierra
    Kia Seltos cabin

     

    2025 Tata Sierra

    Exterior

    • LED headlights

    • Full-width LED taillights

    • Full-width LED DRLs

    • LED sequential indicators

    • 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    • Front & rear skid plates

    • Black roof rails

    • Flush-type door handles

    • Shark-fin antenna

    • Rear spoiler

    • Body-coloured B-pillar

    • Faux Alpine Window styling

    • LED projector headlights with follow-me-home function

    • Connected LED taillights

    • LED DRLs

    • Front LED fog lamps

    • 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels (X-Line) 

    • Roof rails

    • Silver front and rear skid plates

    • Roof-mounted spoiler

    • Shark fin antenna

    Interior

    • Black / Beige dual-tone cabin theme

    • Leatherette upholstery 

    • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

    • Multi-colour ambient lighting

    • Driver & Passenger vanity mirror with extendable sunshade

    • Adjustable headrests for all seats

    • Front centre armrest with storage

    • Front seat back pocket

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    • Vanity mirror and lamps for both front passengers

    • Black and beige dual-tone cabin theme, Sage green and black with X-Line and a black theme with the GT-Line

    • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

    • 64-colour ambient lighting

    • Head-up display (X-Line)

    • Vanity mirror and lamps for both front passengers

    • Sunglass holder

    • Illuminated glovebox

    • Front footwell illumination

    • Front seat back pockets

    • Adjustable headrests for all seats

    • Front centre armrest with storage space

    Comfort & Convenience

    • Digital driver’s display (12.3-inch likely)

    • Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

    • Ventilated front seats

    • Power-adjustable driver seat

    • Manually adjust for co-driver seat

    • Manual Boss Mode

    • Rear window sunshades

    • Front seats with extendable underthigh support

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • Wireless smartphone charger

    • Puddle lamps

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • Boot lamp

    • Electrically foldable ORVMs

    • Multi-drive modes 

    • Terrain modes

    • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

    • Type-C USB port (front & rear)

    • Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    • 10.25-inch all-digital driver’s display

    • Dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents

    • Ventilated front seats

    • 8-way power-adjustable driver seat

    • Powered tailgate with gesture control

    • Wireless smartphone charger

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • Air purifier with PM2.5 air filter

    • Auto-folding ORVMs

    • Puddle lamps

    • Auto-dimming inside rear view mirror (IRVM)

    • Height-adjustable driver seat

    • Boot lamp

    • Paddle shifters (AT only)

    • Terrain modes

    • Drive modes - Eco, Normal and Sport 

    • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

    • Keyless entry

    • Push-button start/stop

    • Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

    • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    Infotainment

    • Touchscreen (likely 12.3-inch)

    • Co-passenger entertainment screen (likely 12.3-inch)

    • 12-speaker JBL Black sound system with a sound bar

    • Connected car tech

    • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    • 8-speaker Bose sound system

    • Connected car tech

    • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto 

    • OTA

    • Alexa and Google Voice Assistant

    Safety

    • Multiple airbags

    • Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)

    • Electronic stability programme (ESP)

    • Traction control system

    • Hill-hold assist

    • Hill-descent control

    • 3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

    • 360-degree camera

    • Front & rear parking sensors

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Rear defogger

    • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold 

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • Rear disc brakes

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • Six airbags (as standard)

    • Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

    • Electronic stability programme (ESP)

    • Traction control system

    • Hill-hold assist

    • Hill-descent control

    • 3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

    • 360-degree camera

    • Front and rear parking sensors

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Rear defogger

    • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (AT only)

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    The Sierra has one of the best interiors in the segment, and should also be the top choice if you want features. However, the Seltos isn’t far behind in terms of equipment. Taking forward the legacy of the previous iteration, the Sierra sports a unique combination of retro and modern when you look at its design. And this is going to appeal to many buyers. 

    The Sierra’s alloy wheels are one size above the ones you get with the Seltos X-Line. It also gets full-width LED DRLs and flush door handles over the Seltos. The Sierra comes with the Alpine window styling, which is not really an advantage over the Kia, but rather a cool-looking element.

    There is no shortage of features on either side, but the Sierra inches ahead in terms of equipment. Over the Seltos, the Sierra stands out with its three screens, extended underthigh support, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, and manual Boss mode. 

    Do note that the Sierra’s triple-screen dashboard is limited to the top-spec variant only. Here’s how the interior looks in the lower variants. 

    However, the Seltos gets a head-up display over the Sierra. Both SUVs have plenty of common features like dual-zone climate control, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, and level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

    Potential Sierra buyers should also check out the boot space on offer in the Tata SUV. 

    Powertrain

    The Sierra is likely to get a petrol and a diesel engine. Here is the specifications: 

    Engine

    1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol)

    1.5-litre diesel engine

    Transmission

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

    Power

    170 PS

    118 PS

    Torque

    280 Nm

    260 Nm

    DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission 

    With the Sierra’s launch, the 1.5 turbo-petrol will make its debut. And, for those who want lower running costs, there will be a diesel engine as well.

    Kia Seltos

    Now, let’s check out the engine specs of the Seltos. 

    Engine

    1.5-litre NA petrol engine 

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol 

    1.5-litre diesel engine

    Power

    115 PS 

    160 PS 

    116 PS 

    Torque

    144 Nm

    253 Nm 

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT, CVT

    7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    2025 Tata Sierra: Expected Price & Rivals

    2025 Tata Sierra

    We expect the Sierra to be priced from around Rs 15 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). Apart from the Seltos, the Sierra will take on the likes of  Hyundai CretaHonda Elevate,  Maruti Suzuki VictorisGrand Vitara and Skoda Kushaq.

