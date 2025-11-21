2025 Tata Sierra vs Kia Seltos: Which SUV Offers The Better Features Package?
Modified On Nov 21, 2025 10:34 AM By Yashein
-
- Write a comment
While the Seltos has a more conventional cabin layout, the Sierra’s interior feels more special
Tata is all set to launch the new Sierra on November 25, just days after fully revealing the SUV. The new Sierra takes some design inspiration from the previous iteration, but gets a completely modern interior which comes with a plethora of top-notch features.
The SUV will be entering the fiercely competitive SUV segment, which is arguably one of the hottest segments in India. One of the stalwarts of the segment is the Kia Seltos, which has one of the best cabins in the segment. With both SUVs loaded to the brim with features, here’s a full comparison of their features. We take you through their exterior, safety, technology and all sorts of convenience features that these cars get. Which one will prevail? Let’s find out.
Features Onboard
|
2025 Tata Sierra
|
Maruti Victoris
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
The Sierra has one of the best interiors in the segment, and should also be the top choice if you want features. However, the Seltos isn’t far behind in terms of equipment. Taking forward the legacy of the previous iteration, the Sierra sports a unique combination of retro and modern when you look at its design. And this is going to appeal to many buyers.
The Sierra’s alloy wheels are one size above the ones you get with the Seltos X-Line. It also gets full-width LED DRLs and flush door handles over the Seltos. The Sierra comes with the Alpine window styling, which is not really an advantage over the Kia, but rather a cool-looking element.
There is no shortage of features on either side, but the Sierra inches ahead in terms of equipment. Over the Seltos, the Sierra stands out with its three screens, extended underthigh support, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, and manual Boss mode.
Do note that the Sierra’s triple-screen dashboard is limited to the top-spec variant only. Here’s how the interior looks in the lower variants.
However, the Seltos gets a head-up display over the Sierra. Both SUVs have plenty of common features like dual-zone climate control, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, and level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).
Potential Sierra buyers should also check out the boot space on offer in the Tata SUV.
Powertrain
The Sierra is likely to get a petrol and a diesel engine. Here is the specifications:
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol)
|
1.5-litre diesel engine
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT
|
Power
|
170 PS
|
118 PS
|
Torque
|
280 Nm
|
260 Nm
DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission
With the Sierra’s launch, the 1.5 turbo-petrol will make its debut. And, for those who want lower running costs, there will be a diesel engine as well.
Now, let’s check out the engine specs of the Seltos.
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre NA petrol engine
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel engine
|
Power
|
115 PS
|
160 PS
|
116 PS
|
Torque
|
144 Nm
|
253 Nm
|
250 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, CVT
|
7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
2025 Tata Sierra: Expected Price & Rivals
We expect the Sierra to be priced from around Rs 15 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). Apart from the Seltos, the Sierra will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Victoris/ Grand Vitara and Skoda Kushaq.