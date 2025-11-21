2025 Tata Sierra vs Kia Seltos: Which SUV Offers The Better Features Package?

While the Seltos has a more conventional cabin layout, the Sierra’s interior feels more special

Tata is all set to launch the new Sierra on November 25, just days after fully revealing the SUV. The new Sierra takes some design inspiration from the previous iteration, but gets a completely modern interior which comes with a plethora of top-notch features.

The SUV will be entering the fiercely competitive SUV segment, which is arguably one of the hottest segments in India. One of the stalwarts of the segment is the Kia Seltos, which has one of the best cabins in the segment. With both SUVs loaded to the brim with features, here’s a full comparison of their features. We take you through their exterior, safety, technology and all sorts of convenience features that these cars get. Which one will prevail? Let’s find out.

Features Onboard

2025 Tata Sierra Maruti Victoris Exterior LED headlights

Full-width LED taillights

Full-width LED DRLs

LED sequential indicators

19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Front & rear skid plates

Black roof rails

Flush-type door handles

Shark-fin antenna

Rear spoiler

Body-coloured B-pillar

Faux Alpine Window styling LED projector headlights with follow-me-home function

Connected LED taillights

LED DRLs

Front LED fog lamps

18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels (X-Line)

Roof rails

Silver front and rear skid plates

Roof-mounted spoiler

Shark fin antenna Interior Black / Beige dual-tone cabin theme

Leatherette upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Multi-colour ambient lighting

Driver & Passenger vanity mirror with extendable sunshade

Adjustable headrests for all seats

Front centre armrest with storage

Front seat back pocket

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Vanity mirror and lamps for both front passengers Black and beige dual-tone cabin theme, Sage green and black with X-Line and a black theme with the GT-Line

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

64-colour ambient lighting

Head-up display (X-Line)

Vanity mirror and lamps for both front passengers

Sunglass holder

Illuminated glovebox

Front footwell illumination

Front seat back pockets

Adjustable headrests for all seats

Front centre armrest with storage space Comfort & Convenience Digital driver’s display (12.3-inch likely)

Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

Power-adjustable driver seat

Manually adjust for co-driver seat

Manual Boss Mode

Rear window sunshades

Front seats with extendable underthigh support

Panoramic sunroof

Wireless smartphone charger

Puddle lamps

Auto-dimming IRVM

Boot lamp

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Multi-drive modes

Terrain modes

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Type-C USB port (front & rear)

Keyless entry with push-button start/stop 10.25-inch all-digital driver’s display

Dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents

Ventilated front seats

8-way power-adjustable driver seat

Powered tailgate with gesture control

Wireless smartphone charger

Panoramic sunroof

Air purifier with PM2.5 air filter

Auto-folding ORVMs

Puddle lamps

Auto-dimming inside rear view mirror (IRVM)

Height-adjustable driver seat

Boot lamp

Paddle shifters (AT only)

Terrain modes

Drive modes - Eco, Normal and Sport

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Keyless entry

Push-button start/stop

Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls Infotainment Touchscreen (likely 12.3-inch)

Co-passenger entertainment screen (likely 12.3-inch)

12-speaker JBL Black sound system with a sound bar

Connected car tech

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

8-speaker Bose sound system

Connected car tech

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

OTA

Alexa and Google Voice Assistant Safety Multiple airbags

Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)

Electronic stability programme (ESP)

Traction control system

Hill-hold assist

Hill-descent control

3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

360-degree camera

Front & rear parking sensors

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Rear disc brakes

ISOFIX child seat anchorages Six airbags (as standard)

Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

Electronic stability programme (ESP)

Traction control system

Hill-hold assist

Hill-descent control

3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

360-degree camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (AT only)

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

The Sierra has one of the best interiors in the segment, and should also be the top choice if you want features. However, the Seltos isn’t far behind in terms of equipment. Taking forward the legacy of the previous iteration, the Sierra sports a unique combination of retro and modern when you look at its design. And this is going to appeal to many buyers.

The Sierra’s alloy wheels are one size above the ones you get with the Seltos X-Line. It also gets full-width LED DRLs and flush door handles over the Seltos. The Sierra comes with the Alpine window styling, which is not really an advantage over the Kia, but rather a cool-looking element.

There is no shortage of features on either side, but the Sierra inches ahead in terms of equipment. Over the Seltos, the Sierra stands out with its three screens, extended underthigh support, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, and manual Boss mode.

Do note that the Sierra’s triple-screen dashboard is limited to the top-spec variant only. Here’s how the interior looks in the lower variants.

However, the Seltos gets a head-up display over the Sierra. Both SUVs have plenty of common features like dual-zone climate control, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, and level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Potential Sierra buyers should also check out the boot space on offer in the Tata SUV.

Powertrain

The Sierra is likely to get a petrol and a diesel engine. Here is the specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol) 1.5-litre diesel engine Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT Power 170 PS 118 PS Torque 280 Nm 260 Nm

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

With the Sierra’s launch, the 1.5 turbo-petrol will make its debut. And, for those who want lower running costs, there will be a diesel engine as well.

Now, let’s check out the engine specs of the Seltos.

Engine 1.5-litre NA petrol engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel engine Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, CVT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

2025 Tata Sierra: Expected Price & Rivals

We expect the Sierra to be priced from around Rs 15 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). Apart from the Seltos, the Sierra will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Victoris/ Grand Vitara and Skoda Kushaq.