2025 MG Hector Facelift And Hector Plus Facelift Launched, Priced From Rs 11.99 And Rs 17.29 Lakh, Bookings Underway

The facelifted Hector & Hector Plus are now available only with a sole turbo-petrol engine option, and the diesel variant will be launched in 2026

MG has launched the 2025 Hector facelift and the Hector Plus facelift with prices ranging from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). While this isn’t a full-generation update, the SUV gets small but noticeable changes to its design, cabin theme, and colour options. We detail the updates in the next section.

Price

Variants Turbo Petrol MT Turbo Petrol CVT Hector Style Rs 11.99 lakh — Hector Select Pro Rs 13.99 lakh — Hector Smart Pro Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 16.29 lakh Hector Sharp Pro Rs 16.79 lakh Rs 18.09 lakh Hector Savvy Pro — Rs 18.99 lakh Hector Plus Sharp Pro Rs 17.29 lakh Rs 18.59 lakh Hector Plus Savvy Pro — Rs 19.49 lakh

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom

Design

The biggest change on the facelifted Hector is up front as previously seen from the leaked image. It now gets a much larger and bolder grille, finished with heavy chrome elements that give it a more imposing look than before.

The split LED headlamps and LED DRLs remain unchanged, but the revised bumper detailing makes the front look fresher.

From the side and rear, the Hector looks largely the same. It gets updated 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. You can get a more detailed look at the new Hector in real-life images in our linked report.

Colour Options: The Hector facelift has five colour options with two new shades, Celadon Blue and Pearl White, alongside the existing paints like Glaze Red, Aurora Silver and Starry Black.

Interior

Inside, the layout of the cabin remains familiar, which isn’t a bad thing. The Hector gets a new dual-tone Ice Grey cabin theme now.

The Hector will be a 5-seater SUV while the Hector Plus facelift will cater for its 6-seater and 7-seater versions. The front seats get an extended under-thigh support.

MG has made small updates to the trims and finishes to make the cabin feel a bit more upmarket.

The dashboard gets a layered design with the big portrait touchscreen as the key highlight. There are plenty of gloss black elements across the dashboard and centre console.

Note: The 7-seater Hector Plus is offered in a different dual-tone Urban Tan interior.

Features & Safety

The Hector facelift continues with a long feature list. It comes with highlights like a 14-inch infotainment screen, panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, 8-colour ambient lighting, an air purifier, push-button start/stop, a powered tailgate, cruise control and an Infinity sound system.

On the safety front, the SUV has six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, rain-sensing wipers, parking sensors and a Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Powertrain

The Hector and Hector Plus facelift is now powered only by a turbo-petrol engine option. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 143 PS Torque 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ CVT*

*CVT- continuously variable automatic transmission

Do note that MG will reintroduce the diesel variants of the facelifted Hector and Hector Plus in 2026.

Rivals

The Hector siblings will renew their competition with rivals such as the Tata Harrier and Safari (with both of their petrol versions arriving soon), the Mahindra Scorpio N, the facelifted Mahindra XUV700 (renamed XUV7XO), and the Hyundai Alcazar.