This Is How The 2025 MG Hector Facelift Looks Like In 8 Real-life Images

The new Hector gets majority of the changes on the fascia, while featuring small but functional updates to its cabin and equipment list

In what comes as yet another update for the MG Hector, the SUV has been given another refresh for its current-generation version in India. MG has updated both the standard Hector (5-seater) and the Hector Plus (7-seater) models in its Indian portfolio. As is the case with quite a few facelifts, this latest round of updates, brings major changes to the exterior of the SUV. In this story, let’s check out the 2025 MG Hector in detailed images:

Exterior

Front

The biggest noticeable update on the 2025 Hector is its larger and wider grille with heavy chrome embellishments. It now stretches right up to the tweaked bumper.

It gets the same set of LED headlights and sleek LED DRLs as the previous iteration of the SUV.

Small Detail: The front bumper features the same rectangular radar for the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) as the pre-facelift SUV.

Side

MG has not touched the profile of the SUV even a bit but has chosen to only provide it with a revised set of 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

The black cladding with silver inserts featuring ‘Morris Garages’ insignia has been retained from the pre-facelift model.

Small Detail: MG has also retained the kink in the window line near the C-pillar of the Hector duo.

Rear

It features the same connected LED tail lights as the previous Hector with stylised internal lighting elements. The chrome strip running below the lighting setup has also been carried forward and so have the respective ‘MG’ and ‘Hector’/ ‘Hector Plus’ as well as the ‘ADAS’ badges.

The only difference, though, comes in the form of a new bumper that does away with the fake dual exhausts, which was seen on the older Hector and Hector Plus SUVs.

Colour Options

The facelifted MG Hector is available in five colour options, including two new shades: Celadon Blue and Pearl White. MG has retained the Glaze Red, Aurora Silver and Starry Black shades of the SUV from the older model.

Interior

It gets the same cabin and dashboard layout as the pre-facelift version. You will notice identical elements such as the 3-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, sleek AC vents, and the big touchscreen infotainment system in the centre.

The most important update, however, comes in the form of a dual-tone Ice Grey cabin theme. That said, the Hector Plus is provided with a dual-tone Urban Tan interior theme.

Its second row continues to be offered with adjustable headrests for three passengers along with rear AC vents and a storage section for stowing your smartphones or knick-knacks.

The SUV’s 3-row version can accommodate up to seven occupants (with the last row being comfortable only for kids or teenagers) who get individual AC vents and cup holders.

Small Details: MG has replaced the brushed-silver trim bits of the older Hector with plenty of gloss-black elements to make it look more premium.

The front seats come with under-thigh support to further improve the occupant comfort in the new MG Hector and Hector Plus duo.

Features And Safety

MG has made no alterations to the already expansive list of features that are on board the Hector and Hector Plus duo. The Hector Plus does get a few added features.

It continues to get a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, powered and ventilated front seats, a massive panoramic sunroof, 8-colour ambient lighting, and a powered tailgate.

The 2025 MG Hector’s safety net comprises six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS.

Interesting Addition: With the update, MG has revised the infotainment unit’s operating software and it now supports gesture controls for adjusting various functions, including music and AC temperature much like what you would have seen on many BMW cars.

Powertrain Options

For now, MG has only revealed the prices of the petrol version of the SUV duo.

It comes with the sole 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine option for now. It is rated at 143 PS and 250 Nm, and comes paired with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT (continuously variable transmission) gearbox.

What You Should Know: MG has confirmed that the diesel-powered version of the Hector and Hector Plus will be reintroduced in our market sometime in 2026 to make it available to a wider set of buyers along with the 6-seater option.

2025 MG Hector Price And Rivals

The 2025 MG Hector is priced between Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh, while the Hector Plus’s variants cost in the range of Rs 17.29 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh (all prices introductory ex-showroom pan-India). Do note that these prices are valid for limited units only.

The MG SUVs will continue to go up against the Tata Harrier, Mahindra Scorpio N, the upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO (facelifted XUV700), Tata Safari, and even the Hyundai Alcazar.