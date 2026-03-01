These Are The 7 New Cars Coming Your Way In March 2026 In India

While the first two months of 2026 passed by in a jiffy, they did have their share of excitement for all car enthusiasts in India, thanks to multiple launches and unveilings. Looking forward, March also seems to promise a lot more action by way of fresh car launches and a couple of reveals too. Here’s the complete list:

2026 Renault Duster

Launch On: March 17

Expected Price: Rs 10.50 lakh

On January 26, 2026, we got our first look at the India-spec third-generation Renault Duster. The nameplate – that was one of the key contributors to the growth of the compact SUV segment in India – is set to return to our market after four years since the last-gen model’s discontinuation. The Duster is now a more mature offering, both in terms of design and tech.

Key highlights include dual digital displays, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated and powered front seats, six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). In terms of powertrains, the SUV will be offered with three engine choices, including a strong-hybrid setup as well.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift

Launch On: To Be Confirmed

Expected Price: Rs 10.50 lakh

After being introduced in the market in 2021, the Skoda Kushaq is set for a major facelift, which was showcased in early 2026. Its production has already been kicked off ahead of its scheduled price announcement in March. The new Kushaq comes with a handful of enhancements inside and out, including a refreshed set of LED lighting and seat upholstery. Top features on board include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, a massage function for the rear seats, six airbags, and a rear parking camera. While it retains the same set of turbo-petrol engines as the pre-facelift model, it has now gained a new 8-speed AT with the smaller unit.

MG Hector/ Hector Plus Diesel

Launch On: To Be Confirmed

Expected Price: To Be Confirmed

When the MG Hector and Hector Plus SUV duo got another facelift in December 2025 in India, the carmaker introduced the two offerings with a petrol powertrain only. Now, MG is likely to launch the diesel variants of the SUV duo to cater to a wider set of buyers as before. No visual or feature changes are expected to be made to the Hector and Hector Plus. Noteworthy equipment includes a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS. The SUVs currently come with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with both manual and automatic transmission options.

*Image used is of the MG Hector petrol for reference

New Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Launch On: March 2

Expected Price: Rs 1 crore

After it was discontinued in 2022, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class MPV is set to return to India. However, this time it will be offered in a facelifted avatar that was revealed globally in 2023. Although details of the India-spec model are scarce for now, the MPV is globally offered in two wheelbase options and three seating configurations (6-, 7-, and 8-seater). Feature highlights include dual 12.3-inch displays, captain seats for the 6-seat version with massage function and climate control, and ambient lighting. Its engine, gearbox and drivetrain choices are yet to be ascertained for the Indian market.

Tata Sierra EV

Launch On: March 2

Expected Price: Rs 15 lakh

The Tata Sierra EV has only been seen in its concept form at the Auto Expo until now and we also got a glimpse of it in one of the teasers of the ICE Tata Sierra. Now after launching the ICE version, Tata Motors is also gearing up to unveil the Sierra EV later this month. It will be based on Tata’s new Gen 2 Acti.ev platform, the same architecture that underpins the likes of Curvv EV and Harrier EV. It is expected to be offered with multiple battery pack options, along with a claimed range of over 500 kms. Feature-wise it will share most of its equipment with the ICE version of the Sierra, including the triple screen display, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone auto AC, wireless phone charger and powered and ventilated front seats. It will likely bring those EV-specific additions too, like Vehicle-to-load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging.