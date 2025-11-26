2025 Mahindra XEV 9S To Go On Sale Tomorrow: Everything You Need To Know About The All-electric 7-seater SUV

The XEV 9S, which is the all-electric 7-seater SUV, is expected to get the same electric powertrain options as the XEV 9e and hence could have a similar real-world range as well

It has been a while now since the official teasers of the Mahindra XEV 9S started showing up on the carmaker’s social media profiles. The XEV 9S, which is an all-electric 7-seater electric SUV from Mahindra, is slated to go on sale tomorrow. Now, ahead of its price announcement, we have compiled all the crucial pieces of information about the eSUV for you:

A Striking Design

The XEV 9S looks quite similar to the XUV700, as observed in the teasers and the previously leaked images, which had surfaced online around a year ago. But that’s about it. It gets a completely new fascia – which is similar to that of the Mahindra XEV 9e – and features inverted L-shaped connected LED DRLs and a triangular headlight setup.

No major changes are expected to the SUV’s sides, although Mahindra has given a glimpse of the aerodynamically designed alloy wheels that will be on board the XEV 9S. Other bits, such as the kink in the window line near the C-pillar and the flush-type door handles, are the same as seen on the XUV700.

The rear is also not expected to come with any big differences, although the latest teasers have confirmed slightly revised internal lighting elements for the LED taillights. Other cosmetic tweaks could include new colour choices and a fresh set of skid plates.

Interior And Features

A few of the major updates will be introduced in the cabin of the XEV 9S to make it stand apart from the XUV700, and they will be borrowed from the XEV 9e electric SUV-coupe. These include a new black and white cabin theme along with white seat upholstery, a 2-spoke steering wheel and even a triple-screen setup. In fact, there are as many as 10 features that the XEV 9S will have in common with the two Mahindra EVs.

Since it will be based on the INGLO platform, it will have a flat floor, a large boot space, and a sizeable frunk (front trunk).

As per Mahindra, it will be offered in a 7-seater layout. That said, the carmaker may also choose to introduce it in a 6-seater layout later (although it remains unconfirmed for now).

Expected features on board will likely include powered front seats with ventilation, multiple wireless phone chargers, and triple-zone climate control. It is also expected to get multi-colour ambient lighting, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a heads-up display, and keyless entry with push-button start/stop. In fact, one of the latest teasers also showed it to have a new feature that it will borrow from the XEV 9e.

We have also separately covered the list of features it could get over the XUV700 if you want to know how different its equipment set will be over its donor ICE model.

What About The Safety Tech?

In terms of safety tech, expect Mahindra to equip it with up to seven airbags (six could come as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Mahindra will also provide it with Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which are likely to include autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keep assist.

Battery Packs And Range

While Mahindra hasn’t disclosed any details about the battery pack and electric motor specifications of the XEV 9S, we expect it to come with the same battery packs as seen on the XEV 9e. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Specifications 59 kWh 79 kWh No. of electric motor 1 1 Power 231 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm Claimed range (MIDC Phase I+II) 542 km 656 km Drivetrain RWD* RWD*

*RWD - Rear-wheel-drive

The claimed range mentioned here is that of the XEV 9e, and we expect the XEV 9S to have similar figures. In our real-world tests, the XEV 9e returned a driving range of nearly 500 km, and so we believe the XEV 9S should be capable of doing the same, too.

Since the XEV 9S is based on Mahindra’s dedicated INGLO electric platform, we are expecting it to get an all-wheel drive version as well.

Expected Price And Competitors

The Mahindra XEV 9S is expected to have a starting price of Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a direct rival to the upcoming Tata Safari EV, while also serving as a 7-seat alternative to the Mahindra XEV 9e and BYD Atto 3 while also competing with the Kia Carens Clavis EV, which is the only other electric 7-seater in the mass market segment, at the moment.

In the meantime, if you are looking to buy the Mahindra XEV 9e, you could be eligible for huge savings as part of the anniversary benefits available for a limited period.