2022 Tata Tiago And Tigor Launched, Also Get A CNG Option
The CNG kit is available on four trims of the Tiago and two trims of the Tigor
Updates include new seat upholstery, dual-tone cabin layout, and new paint options.
They still get the same 1.2-litre petrol engine with both manual and automatic options.
In the CNG guise, its output stands at 73PS with the 5-speed MT, the sole transmission option.
The Tiago and Tigor CNG command a premium of Rs 90,000 over their petrol counterparts.
Tata has launched the 2022 models of the Tiago and Tigor. With this update, the hatchback-sedan duo also gets an option of a factory-fitted CNG kit. It is available on four trims of the Tiago and two trims of the sub-4m sedan. That’s not all, as both models now come with a handful of cosmetic and feature changes on the top-spec XZ+ and XZA+ variants.
Here’s a look at the new prices of the said trims of the two models:
|
Tiago CNG
|
Petrol Price
|
CNG Price
|
Premium
|
XE
|
Rs 5.2 lakh
|
Rs 6.1 lakh
|
Rs 90,000
|
XM
|
NA
|
Rs 6.4 lakh
|
--
|
XT
|
Rs 5.8 lakh
|
Rs 6.7 lakh
|
Rs 90,000
|
XZ+
|
Rs 6.63 lakh
|
Rs 7.53 lakh
|
Rs 90,000
|
Tigor CNG
|
XZ
|
Rs 6.8 lakh
|
Rs 7.7 lakh
|
Rs 90,000
|
XZ+
|
Rs 7.4 lakh
|
Rs 8.3 lakh
|
Rs 90,000
The Tiago and Tigor’s CNG variants command a premium of Rs 90,000 over their respective petrol counterparts.
The 2022 Tiago features chrome finish for the grille, door handles, and on the boot lid. It now also comes in a new Midnight Plum colour option. Inside, its cabin gets a black and beige layout and new seat upholstery. The compact hatchback is now equipped with two more features: projector headlights and LED DRLs.
Coming to the Tigor, Tata has swapped the sub-4m sedan’s Deep Red shade for a new Magnetic Red colour, which also gets a dual-tone option (with a black roof). The sedan’s alloy wheels now come finished in silver, replacing the previously offered dual-tone colour. Like its hatchback sibling, the Tigor’s cabin also sports a black and beige theme with new upholstery. Tata has also added a few more features to the sedan’s equipment list including auto-headlights and rain-sensing wipers.
The 2022 Tiago and Tigor’s CNG trims come with a CNG mode which allows owners to start the car on CNG power directly, which Tata says is a segment-first.
Also Read: Tata Safari Dark Launched At Rs 19.05 Lakh, Demands A Rs 72,000 Premium
Both the Tata cars continue with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine (86PS/113Nm), paired with a 5-speed manual transmission and an optional 5-speed AMT. In the CNG guise, the same engine’s output stands at 73PS. The CNG trims come with the 5-speed MT only.
While the Tiago’s rivals include the Maruti Wagon R and Hyundai Santro, the Tigor takes on the likes of the Hyundai Aura and Maruti Dzire. Their CNG rivals are the Maruti Wagon R and Celerio, Hyundai Santro, and Hyundai Aura.
