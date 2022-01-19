2022 Tata Tiago And Tigor Launched, Also Get A CNG Option

Modified On Jan 19, 2022 04:47 PM By Rohit for Tata Tiago

The CNG kit is available on four trims of the Tiago and two trims of the Tigor

Updates include new seat upholstery, dual-tone cabin layout, and new paint options.

They still get the same 1.2-litre petrol engine with both manual and automatic options.

In the CNG guise, its output stands at 73PS with the 5-speed MT, the sole transmission option.

The Tiago and Tigor CNG command a premium of Rs 90,000 over their petrol counterparts.

Tata has launched the 2022 models of the Tiago and Tigor. With this update, the hatchback-sedan duo also gets an option of a factory-fitted CNG kit. It is available on four trims of the Tiago and two trims of the sub-4m sedan. That’s not all, as both models now come with a handful of cosmetic and feature changes on the top-spec XZ+ and XZA+ variants.

Here’s a look at the new prices of the said trims of the two models:

Tiago CNG Petrol Price CNG Price Premium XE Rs 5.2 lakh Rs 6.1 lakh Rs 90,000 XM NA Rs 6.4 lakh -- XT Rs 5.8 lakh Rs 6.7 lakh Rs 90,000 XZ+ Rs 6.63 lakh Rs 7.53 lakh Rs 90,000 Tigor CNG XZ Rs 6.8 lakh Rs 7.7 lakh Rs 90,000 XZ+ Rs 7.4 lakh Rs 8.3 lakh Rs 90,000

The 2022 Tiago features chrome finish for the grille, door handles, and on the boot lid. It now also comes in a new Midnight Plum colour option. Inside, its cabin gets a black and beige layout and new seat upholstery. The compact hatchback is now equipped with two more features: projector headlights and LED DRLs.

Coming to the Tigor, Tata has swapped the sub-4m sedan’s Deep Red shade for a new Magnetic Red colour, which also gets a dual-tone option (with a black roof). The sedan’s alloy wheels now come finished in silver, replacing the previously offered dual-tone colour. Like its hatchback sibling, the Tigor’s cabin also sports a black and beige theme with new upholstery. Tata has also added a few more features to the sedan’s equipment list including auto-headlights and rain-sensing wipers.

The 2022 Tiago and Tigor’s CNG trims come with a CNG mode which allows owners to start the car on CNG power directly, which Tata says is a segment-first.

Both the Tata cars continue with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine (86PS/113Nm), paired with a 5-speed manual transmission and an optional 5-speed AMT. In the CNG guise, the same engine’s output stands at 73PS. The CNG trims come with the 5-speed MT only.

While the Tiago’s rivals include the Maruti Wagon R and Hyundai Santro, the Tigor takes on the likes of the Hyundai Aura and Maruti Dzire. Their CNG rivals are the Maruti Wagon R and Celerio, Hyundai Santro, and Hyundai Aura.

