2022 Tata Tiago And Tigor Launched, Also Get A CNG Option

Modified On Jan 19, 2022 04:47 PM By Rohit for Tata Tiago

The CNG kit is available on four trims of the Tiago and two trims of the Tigor

  • Updates include new seat upholstery, dual-tone cabin layout, and new paint options.

  • They still get the same 1.2-litre petrol engine with both manual and automatic options.

  • In the CNG guise, its output stands at 73PS with the 5-speed MT, the sole transmission option.

  • The Tiago and Tigor CNG command a premium of Rs 90,000 over their petrol counterparts.

Tata has launched the 2022 models of the Tiago and Tigor. With this update, the hatchback-sedan duo also gets an option of a factory-fitted CNG kit. It is available on four trims of the Tiago and two trims of the sub-4m sedan. That’s not all, as both models now come with a handful of cosmetic and feature changes on the top-spec XZ+ and XZA+ variants.

Here’s a look at the new prices of the said trims of the two models:

Tiago CNG

Petrol Price

CNG Price

Premium

XE

Rs 5.2 lakh

Rs 6.1 lakh

Rs 90,000

XM

NA

Rs 6.4 lakh 

--

XT

Rs 5.8 lakh

Rs 6.7 lakh

Rs 90,000

XZ+

Rs 6.63 lakh

Rs 7.53 lakh

Rs 90,000

Tigor CNG

XZ

Rs 6.8 lakh

Rs 7.7 lakh

Rs 90,000

XZ+

Rs 7.4 lakh

Rs 8.3 lakh

Rs 90,000

The Tiago and Tigor’s CNG variants command a premium of Rs 90,000 over their respective petrol counterparts.

Tata Tiago CNG

The 2022 Tiago features chrome finish for the grille, door handles, and on the boot lid. It now also comes in a new Midnight Plum colour option. Inside, its cabin gets a black and beige layout and new seat upholstery. The compact hatchback is now equipped with two more features: projector headlights and LED DRLs.

Tata Tigor CNG

Coming to the Tigor, Tata has swapped the sub-4m sedan’s Deep Red shade for a new Magnetic Red colour, which also gets a dual-tone option (with a black roof). The sedan’s alloy wheels now come finished in silver, replacing the previously offered dual-tone colour. Like its hatchback sibling, the Tigor’s cabin also sports a black and beige theme with new upholstery. Tata has also added a few more features to the sedan’s equipment list including auto-headlights and rain-sensing wipers.

The 2022 Tiago and Tigor’s CNG trims come with a CNG mode which allows owners to start the car on CNG power directly, which Tata says is a segment-first.

Also ReadTata Safari Dark Launched At Rs 19.05 Lakh, Demands A Rs 72,000 Premium

Both the Tata cars continue with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine (86PS/113Nm), paired with a 5-speed manual transmission and an optional 5-speed AMT. In the CNG guise, the same engine’s output stands at 73PS. The CNG trims come with the 5-speed MT only.

While the Tiago’s rivals include the Maruti Wagon R and Hyundai Santro, the Tigor takes on the likes of the Hyundai Aura and Maruti Dzire. Their CNG rivals are the Maruti Wagon R and Celerio, Hyundai Santro, and Hyundai Aura.

Read More on : Tata Tiago AMT

Was this article helpful ?

  Tata Tiago
  Tata Tigor

  Trending
  Recent

Trending Hatchback

  Latest
  Upcoming
  Popular
