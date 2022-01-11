Get Up To Rs 65,000 Off On Tata Cars This January

Published On Jan 11, 2022 03:50 PM By Tarun for Tata Nexon

There’s no offer on the Tata Altroz and Punch, though

Save up to Rs 28,000 on the Tata Tiago and Tigor.

There’s no offer on Nexon petrol variants, while the diesel variants get up to Rs 20,000 off.

The Harrier offers the maximum benefits of up to Rs 65,000.

Buying the Safari will help you save up to Rs 60,000.

Tata is offering discounts on the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier and Safari. However, the discounts are different for MY 2021 and 2022 models, the older ones getting more benefits. So, here are the model-wise offers:

Tata Tiago/Tigor

Offers MY2022 MY2021 Cash discount Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Exchange bonus Rs 10,000 Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Rs 3,000 Total offers Rs 23,000 Rs 28,000

You can save Rs 5,000 more if you go for the MY2021 (2021 manufactured) model.

The offers are the same for all the variants of the Tiago and Tigor.

The hatchback is priced from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.12 lakh.

The subcompact sedan retails from Rs 5.68 lakh to Rs 7.30 lakh.

Tata Nexon

Offers MY2022 MY2021 Cash discount - - Exchange bonus - Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount - Rs 5,000 Total offers - Rs 20,000

The offer only stands for the Nexon diesel variants.

There’s no offer on MY2022 models.

If you go for the MY2021 Nexon diesel, you can avail corporate and exchange benefits.

The SUV ranges from Rs 7.30 lakh to Rs 13.35 lakh.

Tata Harrier

Offers MY2022 MY2021 Cash discount - Rs 20,000 Exchange bonus Rs 40,000 Rs 40,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total offers Rs 45,000 Rs 65,000

You’ll save Rs 20,000 more if you go for the MY 2021 model.

There’s no cash discount available with the 2022 manufactured Harrier.

The Harrier retails from Rs 14.40 lakh to Rs 21.19 lakh.

Tata Safari

Offers MY2022 MY2021 Cash discount - Rs 20,000 Exchange bonus Rs 40,000 Rs 40,000 Corporate Discount - - Total offers Rs 40,000 Rs 60,000

The MY2022 Safari does not get cash or corporate benefits, but only an exchange bonus.

The MY2021 model is available with an additional cash discount of Rs 20,000.

The three-row SUV is priced from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 23.20 lakh.

(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)

Note: All the offers and benefits stated above are likely to vary across states. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Tata dealership for more details.

Read More on : Tata Nexon AMT