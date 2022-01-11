Get Up To Rs 65,000 Off On Tata Cars This January
There’s no offer on the Tata Altroz and Punch, though
Save up to Rs 28,000 on the Tata Tiago and Tigor.
There’s no offer on Nexon petrol variants, while the diesel variants get up to Rs 20,000 off.
The Harrier offers the maximum benefits of up to Rs 65,000.
Buying the Safari will help you save up to Rs 60,000.
Tata is offering discounts on the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier and Safari. However, the discounts are different for MY 2021 and 2022 models, the older ones getting more benefits. So, here are the model-wise offers:
Tata Tiago/Tigor
|
Offers
|
MY2022
|
MY2021
|
Cash discount
|
Rs 10,000
|
Rs 10,000
|
Exchange bonus
|
Rs 10,000
|
Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 3,000
|
Rs 3,000
|
Total offers
|
Rs 23,000
|
Rs 28,000
You can save Rs 5,000 more if you go for the MY2021 (2021 manufactured) model.
The offers are the same for all the variants of the Tiago and Tigor.
The hatchback is priced from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.12 lakh.
The subcompact sedan retails from Rs 5.68 lakh to Rs 7.30 lakh.
Tata Nexon
|
Offers
|
MY2022
|
MY2021
|
Cash discount
|
-
|
-
|
Exchange bonus
|
-
|
Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
-
|
Rs 5,000
|
Total offers
|
-
|
Rs 20,000
The offer only stands for the Nexon diesel variants.
There’s no offer on MY2022 models.
If you go for the MY2021 Nexon diesel, you can avail corporate and exchange benefits.
The SUV ranges from Rs 7.30 lakh to Rs 13.35 lakh.
Tata Harrier
|
Offers
|
MY2022
|
MY2021
|
Cash discount
|
-
|
Rs 20,000
|
Exchange bonus
|
Rs 40,000
|
Rs 40,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 5,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Total offers
|
Rs 45,000
|
Rs 65,000
You’ll save Rs 20,000 more if you go for the MY 2021 model.
There’s no cash discount available with the 2022 manufactured Harrier.
The Harrier retails from Rs 14.40 lakh to Rs 21.19 lakh.
Tata Safari
|
Offers
|
MY2022
|
MY2021
|
Cash discount
|
-
|
Rs 20,000
|
Exchange bonus
|
Rs 40,000
|
Rs 40,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
-
|
-
|
Total offers
|
Rs 40,000
|
Rs 60,000
The MY2022 Safari does not get cash or corporate benefits, but only an exchange bonus.
The MY2021 model is available with an additional cash discount of Rs 20,000.
The three-row SUV is priced from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 23.20 lakh.
(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)
Note: All the offers and benefits stated above are likely to vary across states. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Tata dealership for more details.
