Tata Cars Get Costlier By Up To Rs 22,000

Modified On Jan 19, 2022 03:21 PM By Tarun for Tata Nexon

On the bright side, prices of select variants of some models have been slashed as well, bringing relief amid this barrage of price hikes

The Tiago and Tigor have gotten pricier by up to Rs 22,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively.

The Punch and the Altroz are now up to Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 more expensive, respectively.

The Nexon and Harrier get costlier by up to Rs 15,000.

Only the Safari’s 6-seater variants have received a price hike.

Select variants of the Punch, Altroz, and Nexon are now more affordable.

Price protection for buyers who booked their Tata cars on or before January 18.

Tata has hiked prices across its lineup, including the recently launched Punch micro SUV. However, bookings made on or before January 18 are insulated from this price revision.

Alongside, the Tiago and Tigor’s CNG variants have also been launched, and the duo has received new features and colour options as well.

Here are the latest model and variant-wise prices:

Tata Tiago

Variants Old Price New Price Difference XE Rs 4.99 lakh Rs 5.19 lakh Rs 20,000 XT (O) Rs 5.52 lakh Rs 5.64 lakh Rs 12,000 XT Rs 5.72 lakh Rs 5.79 lakh Rs 7,000 XE CNG - Rs 6.1 lakh - XZ Rs 6.12 lakh Rs 6.19 lakh Rs 7,000 XTA AMT Rs 6.27 lakh Rs 6.34 lakh Rs 7,000 XM CNG - Rs 6.40 lakh - XZ+ Rs 6.40 lakh Rs 6.62 lakh Rs 22,000 XZ+ DT Rs 6.52 lakh Rs 6.74 lakh Rs 22,000 NRG Rs 6.57 lakh Rs 6.62 lakh Rs 5,000 XZA AMT Rs 6.67 lakh Rs 6.74 lakh Rs 7,000 XT CNG - Rs 6.70 lakh - XZA+ AMT Rs 6.95 lakh Rs 7.17 lakh Rs 22,000 XZA+ AMT DT Rs 7.07 lakh Rs 7.29 lakh Rs 22,000 NRG AMT Rs 7.12 lakh Rs 7.17 lakh Rs 5,000 XZ+ CNG - Rs 7.53 lakh -

The base-spec XE variant has seen a hike of Rs 20,000, while the XT and XZ trims have got costlier by Rs 7,000.

The Tiago's range-topping XZ+ trim has witnessed the maximum price increase of Rs 22,000.

Tata Tigor

Variants Old Price New Price Difference XE Rs 5.67 lakh Rs 5.79 lakh Rs 12,000 XM Rs 6.27 lakh Rs 6.29 lakh Rs 7,000 XZ Rs 6.68 lakh Rs 6.79 lakh Rs 11,000 XMA AMT Rs 6.82 lakh Rs 6.89 lakh Rs 7,000 XZ+ Rs 7.29 lakh Rs 7.39 lakh Rs 10,000 XZ CNG - Rs 7.70 lakh - XZA+ AMT Rs 7.84 lakh Rs 7.99 lakh Rs 15,000 XZ+ CNG - Rs 8.3 lakh -

The Tata Tigor’s range-topping XZA+ AMT variant has seen the highest price hike.

The mid-spec XM trim has been the least affected.

Tata Punch

Variants Old Price New Price Difference Pure Rs 5.49 lakh Rs 5.64 lakh Rs 15,000 Adventure Rs 6.39 lakh Rs 6.49 lakh Rs 10,000 Adventure AMT Rs 6.99 lakh Rs 7.09 lakh Rs 10,000 Accomplish Rs 7.28 lakh Rs 7.39 lakh Rs 11,000 Accomplish AMT Rs 7.89 lakh Rs 7.99 lakh Rs 10,000 Creative Rs 8.48 lakh Rs 8.38 lakh - (Rs 10,000) Creative AMT Rs 9.08 lakh Rs 8.98 lakh - (Rs 10,000)

The base-spec ‘Pure’ variant has got the highest price hike.

The Punch's top-end ‘Creative’ trim’s prices have been slashed by Rs 10,000.

Tata Altroz

Petrol Variants Old Price New Price Difference XE Rs 5.89 lakh Rs 5.99 lakh Rs 10,000 XE+ Rs 6.34 lakh Rs 6.39 lakh Rs 5,000 XM+ Rs 6.84 lakh Rs 6.99 lakh Rs 15,000 XT Rs 7.39 lakh Rs 7.49 lakh Rs 10,000 XZ Rs 7.94 lakh Rs 7.99 lakh Rs 5,000 XZ (O) Rs 8.06 lakh Rs 8.11 lakh Rs 5,000 XT Turbo Rs 8.07 lakh Rs 8.09 lakh Rs 2,000 XZ+ Rs 8.49 lakh Rs 8.49 lakh - XZ+ Dark Rs 8.74 lakh Rs 8.79 lakh Rs 5,000 XZ / XZ (O) Turbo Rs 8.74 lakh Rs 8.71 lakh - (Rs 3,000) XZ+ Turbo Rs 9.17 lakh Rs 9.09 lakh - (Rs 8,000) XZ+ Turbo Dark Rs 9.42 lakh Rs 9.39 lakh - (Rs 3,000)

The Altroz’s mid-spec XM+ variant has witnessed a hike of Rs 15,000.

The XZ, XZ+ and XZ+ Dark i-Turbo variants have received a price cut.

Diesel Variants Old Price New Price Difference XE Rs 7.04 lakh Rs 7.19 lakh Rs 15,000 XE+ Rs 7.54 lakh Rs 7.59 lakh Rs 5,000 XM+ Rs 7.99 lakh Rs 8.10 lakh Rs 20,000 XT Rs 8.54 lakh Rs 8.69 lakh Rs 15,000 XZ Rs 9.09 lakh Rs 9.19 lakh Rs 10,000 XZ (O) Rs 9.21 lakh Rs 9.31 lakh Rs 10,000 XZ+ Rs 9.64 lakh Rs 9.69 lakh Rs 5,000

The meatiest hike is seen with the mid-spec XM+ variant.

The base-spec XE+ and top-spec XZ+ variants have been less affected.

Tata Nexon

Petrol Variants Old Price New Price Difference XE Rs 7.29 lakh Rs 7.39 lakh Rs 10,000 XM Rs 8.29 lakh Rs 8.39 lakh Rs 10,000 XM S Rs 8.86 lakh Rs 8.99 lakh Rs 13,000 XMA AMT Rs 8.94 lakh Rs 9.04 lakh Rs 10,000 XZ Rs 9.36 lakh Rs 9.49 lakh Rs 13,000 XMA (S) AMT Rs 9.51 lakh Rs 9.64 lakh Rs 13,000 XZ+ Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 10.09 lakh Rs 10,000 XZ+ DT Rs 10.19 lakh Rs 10.24 lakh Rs 5,000 XZ+ Dark Rs 10.39 lakh Rs 10.39 lakh - XZA+ AMT Rs 10.64 lakh Rs 10.74 lakh Rs 10,000 XZ+ S Rs 10.69 lakh Rs 10.79 lakh Rs 10,000 XZA+ AMT DT Rs 10.84 lakh Rs 10.89 lakh Rs 5,000 XZ+ S DT Rs 10.86 lakh Rs 10.94 lakh Rs 8,000 XZ+ (O) Rs 10.99 lakh Rs 11.09 lakh Rs 10,000 XZA+ Dark Rs 10.99 lakh Rs 11.04 lakh Rs 5,000 XZ+ (O) DT Rs 11.16 lakh Rs 11.24 lakh Rs 8,000 XZ+ (O) Dark Rs 11.34 lakh Rs 11.39 lakh Rs 5,000 XZA+ (S) AMT Rs 11.34 lakh Rs 11.44 lakh Rs 10,000 XZA+ (S) DT AMT Rs 11.51 lakh Rs 11.59 lakh Rs 8,000 XZA+ (O) AMT Rs 11.64 lakh Rs 11.74 lakh Rs 10,000 XZA+ (O) DT AMT Rs 11.81 lakh Rs 11.89 lakh Rs 8,000 XZA+ (O) Dark AMT Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 12.04 lakh Rs 5,000

The highest price hike is observed with the mid-spec XM (S) and XZ trims.

The Nexon's XZ+ Dark trim hasn’t received any hike.

Diesel Variants Old Price New Price Difference XM Rs 9.59 lakh Rs 9.69 lakh Rs 10,000 XM S Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 10.14 lakh Rs 15,000 XMA AMT Rs 10.64 lakh Rs 10.79 lakh Rs 15,000 XZ+ Rs 11.35 lakh Rs 11.39 lakh Rs 5,000 XZ+ DT Rs 11.54 lakh Rs 11.54 lakh - XZ+ Dark Rs 11.74 lakh Rs 11.69 lakh - (Rs 5,000) XZA+ AMT Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 12.04 lakh Rs 5,000 XZ+ S Rs 12.04 lakh Rs 12.09 lakh Rs 5,000 XZA+ AMT DT Rs 12.19 lakh Rs 12.19 lakh - XZ+ S DT Rs 12.21 lakh Rs 12.24 lakh Rs 3,000 XZ+ (O) Rs 12.34 lakh Rs 12.39 lakh Rs 5,000 XZA+ Dark Rs 12.34 lakh Rs 12.34 lakh - XZ+ (O) DT Rs 12.51 lakh Rs 12.54 lakh Rs 3,000 XZ+ (O) Dark Rs 12.69 lakh Rs 12.69 lakh - XZA+ (S) DT AMT Rs 12.86 lakh - (Discontinued) - XZA+ (O) AMT Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 13.04 lakh Rs 5,000 XZA+ (O) DT AMT Rs 13.16 lakh Rs 13.19 lakh Rs 3,000 XZA+ (O) Dark AMT Rs 13.34 lakh Rs 13.34 lakh -

In the case of the diesel variants, the mid-spec XM (S) and XMA AMT variants see the highest price hike.

Some variants of the XZ+ trim continue with the same prices.

The XZA+ (S) DT AMT variant has been discontinued.

Tata Harrier

Variants Old Price New Price Difference XE Rs 14.39 lakh Rs 14.49 lakh Rs 10,000 XM Rs 15.79 lakh Rs 15.89 lakh Rs 10,000 XT Rs 17.04 lakh Rs 17.14 lakh Rs 10,000 XMA AT Rs 17.09 lakh Rs 17.19 lakh Rs 10,000 XT+ Rs 17.84 lakh Rs 17.94 lakh Rs 10,000 XT+ Dark Rs 18.14 lakh Rs 18.24 lakh Rs 10,000 XZ Rs 18.39 lakh Rs 18.49 lakh Rs 10,000 XZ DT Rs 18.59 lakh Rs 18.69 lakh Rs 10,000 XTA+ Rs 19.14 lakh Rs 19.24 lakh Rs 10,000 XTA+ Dark Rs 19.44 lakh Rs 19.54 lakh Rs 10,000 XZ+ Rs 19.64 lakh Rs 19.74 lakh Rs 10,000 XZA AT Rs 19.69 lakh Rs 19.79 lakh Rs 10,000 XZ+ DT Rs 19.84 lakh Rs 19.94 lakh Rs 10,000 XZA AT DT Rs 19.89 lakh Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 10,000 XZ+ Dark Rs 19.94 lakh Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 5,000 XZA+ AT Rs 20.89 lakh Rs 21.04 lakh Rs 15,000 XZA+ AT DT Rs 21.09 lakh Rs 21.24 lakh Rs 15,000 XZA+ AT Dark Rs 21.19 lakh Rs 21.34 lakh Rs 15,000

Most variants of the Harrier have gotten costlier by Rs 10,000.

The top-spec XZ+ Dark variant stays under the Rs 20 lakh mark, with a price hike of Rs 5,000.

The top-spec XZA+ trim has gotten the highest hike of Rs 15,000.

Tata Safari

Variants Old Price New Price Difference XE Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 14.99 lakh - XM Rs 16.53 lakh Rs 16.53 lakh - XMA AT Rs 17.83 lakh Rs 17.83 lakh - XT Rs 18.05 lakh Rs 18.05 lakh - XT+ Rs 18.85 lakh Rs 18.85 lakh - XT+ Dark - Rs 19.05 lakh - XZ Rs 19.80 lakh Rs 19.80 lakh - XTA+ AT Rs 20.15 lakh Rs 20.15 lakh - XTA+ Dark - Rs 20.35 lakh - XZ+ 6-seater Rs 20.49 lakh Rs 20.64 lakh Rs 15,000 XZ+ Rs 20.64 lakh Rs 20.64 lakh - XZ+ Adventure 6-seater Rs 20.70 lakh Rs 20.85 lakh Rs 15,000 XZ+ Adventure Rs 20.85 lakh Rs 20.85 lakh - XZA AT Rs 21.10 lakh Rs 21.10 lakh - XZ+ Dark - Rs 21.11 lakh - XZ+ Dark 6-seater - Rs 21.21 lakh - XZA+ 6-seater Rs 21.79 lakh Rs 21.94 lakh Rs 15,000 XZA+ Rs 21.94 lakh Rs 21.94 lakh - XZA+ Adventure 6-seater Rs 22 lakh Rs 22.15 lakh Rs 15,000 XZA+ Adventure Rs 22.15 lakh Rs 22.15 lakh - XZA+ Dark Rs 22.41 lakh Rs 22.41 lakh - XZA+ Dark 6-seater Rs 22.51 lakh Rs 22.51 lakh - XZA+ Gold Rs 23.19 lakh Rs 23.19 lakh - XZA+ Gold 6-seater Rs 23.19 lakh Rs 23.29 lakh Rs 10,000

Only prices of the 6-seater Safari variants have been hiked.

The other variants retail at the same prices.

Tata recently launched the Safari Dark, which is priced from Rs 19.05 lakh.

Read More on : Nexon AMT