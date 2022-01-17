Tata Safari Dark Launched At Rs 19.05 Lakh, Demands A Rs 72,000 Premium
The Safari Dark can be had in four variants: XT+, XTA+, XZ+, and XZA+
Demands a premium ranging between Rs 20,000 and Rs 72,000 over the corresponding variants.
Gets a gloss black shade with darkened chrome elements, alloy wheels, and front grille.
The cabin also gets an all-black theme with a tri-arrow design for the leatherette seats.
Gets ventilated seats over the standard XZ+ trim.
After the Nexon, Nexon EV, and Altroz, the carmaker’s flagship offering, the Safari, has finally got an all-black edition. The Tata Safari Dark has been launched in India from Rs 19.05 lakh to Rs 22.51 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The stealthy-looking SUV is available in four variants: XT+, XTA+, XZ+, and XZA+.
|
Variants
|
Regular variants
|
Dark Edition
|
Difference
|
XT+
|
Rs 18.85 lakh
|
Rs 19.05 lakh
|
Rs 20,000
|
XTA+
|
Rs 20.15 lakh
|
Rs 20.35 lakh
|
Rs 20,000
|
XZ+
|
Rs 20.64 lakh
|
Rs 21.11 lakh
|
Rs 47,000
|
XZ+ 6-seater
|
Rs 20.49 lakh
|
Rs 21.21 lakh
|
Rs 72,000
|
XZA+
|
Rs 21.94 lakh
|
Rs 22.41 lakh
|
Rs 47,000
|
XZA+ 6-seater
|
Rs 21.79 lakh
|
Rs 22.51 lakh
|
Rs 72,000
As the name suggests, the Safari Dark is the stock SUV’s blacked-out version. Like the Harrier, it gets a black finish on the grille, alloy wheels, badging, roof rails, and the other chrome elements onboard. The body gets a glossy black paint.
The cabin is also finished in black, with the deep blue ‘tri-arrow’ pattern on the Granite Black leather seats. The Safari Dark gets ventilated seats (for both first and second rows in the 6-seater variants) over the corresponding XZ+ trim.
Like the standard SUV, the Safari Dark features an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, automatic AC, powered driver’s seat, wireless charging, up to six airbags, traction control, hill hold/descent control, and all-wheel disc brakes.
The Safari Dark continues with the existing 170PS 2-litre diesel engine, paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.
It rivals the MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, and the Kia Carens.
