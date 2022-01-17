Tata Safari Dark Launched At Rs 19.05 Lakh, Demands A Rs 72,000 Premium

Modified On Jan 17, 2022 02:49 PM By Tarun for Tata New Safari

The Safari Dark can be had in four variants: XT+, XTA+, XZ+, and XZA+

Demands a premium ranging between Rs 20,000 and Rs 72,000 over the corresponding variants.

Gets a gloss black shade with darkened chrome elements, alloy wheels, and front grille.

The cabin also gets an all-black theme with a tri-arrow design for the leatherette seats.

Gets ventilated seats over the standard XZ+ trim.

After the Nexon, Nexon EV, and Altroz, the carmaker’s flagship offering, the Safari, has finally got an all-black edition. The Tata Safari Dark has been launched in India from Rs 19.05 lakh to Rs 22.51 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The stealthy-looking SUV is available in four variants: XT+, XTA+, XZ+, and XZA+.

Variants Regular variants Dark Edition Difference XT+ Rs 18.85 lakh Rs 19.05 lakh Rs 20,000 XTA+ Rs 20.15 lakh Rs 20.35 lakh Rs 20,000 XZ+ Rs 20.64 lakh Rs 21.11 lakh Rs 47,000 XZ+ 6-seater Rs 20.49 lakh Rs 21.21 lakh Rs 72,000 XZA+ Rs 21.94 lakh Rs 22.41 lakh Rs 47,000 XZA+ 6-seater Rs 21.79 lakh Rs 22.51 lakh Rs 72,000

As the name suggests, the Safari Dark is the stock SUV’s blacked-out version. Like the Harrier, it gets a black finish on the grille, alloy wheels, badging, roof rails, and the other chrome elements onboard. The body gets a glossy black paint.

The cabin is also finished in black, with the deep blue ‘tri-arrow’ pattern on the Granite Black leather seats. The Safari Dark gets ventilated seats (for both first and second rows in the 6-seater variants) over the corresponding XZ+ trim.

Like the standard SUV, the Safari Dark features an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, automatic AC, powered driver’s seat, wireless charging, up to six airbags, traction control, hill hold/descent control, and all-wheel disc brakes.

The Safari Dark continues with the existing 170PS 2-litre diesel engine, paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

It rivals the MG Hector Plus , Hyundai Alcazar , Mahindra XUV700 , and the Kia Carens .

