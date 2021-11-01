2021 Maruti Celerio Reaches Dealerships, Unofficial Bookings Underway

Modified On Nov 01, 2021 11:56 AM By Tarun for Maruti Celerio 2021

The next-gen hatchback will likely be launched on November 10

Dealerships are accepting unofficial bookings for a token of Rs 5,000 to Rs 11,000.

The hatch will feature a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electric ORVMs with turn-indicators, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a rear parking camera.

The new Celerio ditches its boxy dimensions for a curvier design, with muscular bumpers, blacked-out alloy wheels, and droplet-shaped headlights.

Expected to get a 68PS 1-litre and an 83PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, paired with 5-speed manual and AMT options.

The Celerio is currently priced from Rs 4.65 lakh to Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti dealerships are now accepting unofficial bookings for the new Celerio for a token of Rs 5,000 to Rs 11,000. The second-gen hatchback is expected to be launched on November 10.

The new Celerio has a curvy design instead of the current version’s boxy, tall-boy stance. It gets a slightly tapered roofline with droplet-shaped headlights, muscular bumpers, and a hunkered-down rear profile. The range-topping variants will get blacked-out alloy wheels, electric ORVMs with turn indicators, fog lamps, rear wiper and washer, and an integrated roof spoiler.

Features onboard the new Celerio will include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the Wagon R’s semi-digital instrument cluster, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, and a rear parking camera. Safety features will remain the same -- dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

The 2021 hatchback will likely get two petrol engines: 68PS 1-litre and 83PS 1.2-litre, each paired with 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT options. The 1-litre engine may also get a CNG mill.

The new-gen Celerio is, of course, expected to demand a premium over the current model, which ranges from Rs 4.65 lakh to Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will continue to rival the Hyundai Santro , Tata Tiago , Datsun GO , and the Wagon R .

Source

Read More on : Celerio AMT