Top 8 New Maruti Suzuki Launches Scheduled For 2022

Modified On Nov 01, 2021 10:01 AM By CarDekho

If you’ve been planning to buy a new Maruti, you might want to wait a little longer to get the latest ones

In 2021, Maruti hasn’t been as active as some of its competitors in terms of launching new cars and facelifted models. But that seems to be the lull before the storm as the country’s largest carmaker is gearing up for a slew of launches in 2022. The exact launch dates haven’t yet been revealed, but here’s a list of what’s coming (in no particular order):

New Baleno

Expected pricing: Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh

One of Maruti’s bestsellers, the Baleno has been given a handful of mild updates over the years, but it’s now ready for a significant overhaul. The updated iteration - wrapped in camo - has been spied testing multiple times, and it still seems to have the same dimensions as the current model. The revised interior was also spotted, featuring a different dashboard design for the new infotainment system and a new steering wheel.

Maruti will likely continue with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine with the option of a mild-hybrid tech in some variants.

Rivals: Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz, Volkswagen Polo and upcoming Citroen C3.

New Alto 800

Expected pricing: Rs 3.2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh

Not much is known about the new Alto 800 other than the fact that it is expected to arrive in 2022. Maruti is unlikely to tinker with the winning formula of its entry-level offering, except for keeping it compliant with relevant safety norms. It is expected to remain a small, sparsely equipped budget offering with a 0.8-litre petrol engine. We’d like Maruti to introduce an AMT option with the new Alto, and the carmaker could bring back the 1-litre engine option too.

Rivals : Renault Kwid, Datsun redi-GO

New Creta-rivalling SUV

Expected pricing: Rs 9 lakh to Rs 15 lakh

While the S-Cross has survived in the compact SUV segment, Maruti is said to be working on a serious contender to the top-selling premium rivals like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The new Maruti Suzuki compact SUV is being developed in partnership with Toyota, but it is still unlikely to be as feature-rich as its competition, which offers ventilated front seats, 360-degree cameras, powered driver’s seats, and now ADAS (with the MG Astor). For performance, Maruti is expected to provide its new compact SUV with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine and introduce a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol Boosterjet engine (that makes 140PS/230Nm in the Japan-spec Swift Sport).

Rivals: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor and 5-seater Mahindra XUV700

New Vitara Brezza

Expected pricing: Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 14 lakh

The Vitara Brezza has dominated the sub-compact SUV space since its launch in 2016. After getting a mild facelift and swapping its diesel engine for petrol in 2020, the Brezza now will get a thorough update to keep up with the growing competition. The biggest changes are likely to be inside in the form of more tech-based features.

Rivals: Hyundai Venue, Kia Seltos, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Mahindra XUV300

Facelifted Wagon R

Expected pricing: Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 6.5 lakh

The iconic tallboy hatchback got a generation update in 2019 and could now use a midlife facelift. It's expected to get minor cosmetic tweaks to its exterior (like new headlamps and updated tail lamps) and some new features such as an updated infotainment system and connected car tech. The Wagon R currently gets 1-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engines, each with manual and AMT options.

Rivals: Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago, Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Facelifted Ertiga

Expected pricing: Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 10.99 lakh

The Maruti Ertiga MPV continues to operate in a niche segment with no direct rivals. It is more premium than the Renault Triber but smaller than seven-seater SUVs. The current-gen Ertiga, launched in late-2018, is due for its first facelift, which will likely include some cosmetic updates along with a few additional features.

Rivals: Maruti Suzuki XL6

Facelifted Ciaz

Expected pricing: Rs 9 lakh to Rs 12 lakh

Maruti’s only compact sedan, the Ciaz, is expected to get a significant facelift in 2022. Once again, the carmaker will unlikely change the overall profile and instead give it new design details at the front and rear. The cabin will likely get most of the updates, including a new dashboard with a new infotainment system and possibly a larger display in the instrument cluster. That said, it is expected to get the same 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine as the current model.

Rivals: Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Slavia

Facelifted S-Cross

Expected pricing: Rs 8.7 lakh to Rs 12.99 lakh

The affordability angle has helped the S-Cross survive the competition better than some others in the segment. While its feature list and performance are not on par with the segment-leading Korean SUVs, it does offer great value for money. However, we think the S-Cross could still use a facelift and a few extra features to keep buyers interested.

Rivals: Renault Duster, Mahindra Scorpio, Nissan Kicks

