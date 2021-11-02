Modified On Nov 02, 2021 02:59 PM By Tarun for Maruti Celerio 2021

The Celerio is finally getting a generation update, seven years after it was launched

Official bookings for the new Celerio are open for a token amount of Rs 11,000.

It will be getting the 90PS 1.2-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid system and idle start-stop technology.

Is likely to also get the smaller 68PS 1-litre petrol engine with an optional CNG.

Transmission options for both the engines should include both a 5-speed manual and an AMT.

Will feature a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rear parking camera, and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

Maruti has commenced the official bookings for the new-gen Celerio hatchback. You can either book it online or through dealerships for a token amount of Rs 11,000. It has already reached dealerships ahead of its expected launch on November 10.

Further, Maruti has also confirmed that it will be getting the Swift and Baleno’s 90PS/113Nm 1.2-litre DualJet Dual VVT petrol engine with the segment-first idle start-stop technology. Maruti is further claiming that the Celerio will be the most fuel-efficient petrol car.

We are also expecting the Celerio to be offered with the Wagon R’s 68PS 1-litre petrol engine. Transmission options for both the powertrains should include both a 5-speed manual and an AMT. The smaller engine could further be offered with an optional CNG as well.

The new Celerio will feature a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the WagonR’s semi-digital instrument cluster, push-button engine start-stop, passive keyless entry, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, electric ORVMs with turn indicators and droplet-shaped headlights.

Safety features onboard will include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and a rear view camera.

The new-gen Celerio is expected to demand a premium over the outgoing model, which ranges from Rs 4.65 lakh to Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will continue to rival the Hyundai Santro , Tata Tiago , Datsun GO , and the Maruti Wagon R .

