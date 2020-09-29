2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spied Testing Again

Published On Sep 29, 2020 05:20 PM By Sonny for Mahindra XUV500 2020

The new-gen XUV500 is likely to arrive in early-2021

The XUV500 test mule that has been spied again looks closer to production.

Its front fascia seems to resemble the current model with the boomerang-shaped cutouts for the LED DRLs.

It was spied with a new dashboard layout.

New XUV500 is expected to get the new 2.2-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine as the Thar.

The second-gen XUV500 is expected to be bigger than the current model and will rival the likes of the MG Hector Plus and Tata Gravitas.

The new-gen Mahindra XUV500 is long overdue. Its camouflaged test mules have been spied many times and it was first expected to be revealed at Auto Expo 2020 in February. However, the new-gen XUV500 still hasn’t been revealed but we’ve spied a test mule yet again which seems closer to production than previous sightings.

Still under camouflage, the front end of the new XUV500 is more detailed in terms of its grille and headlamp styling. Even though the mule has decoy lamps, the cutouts reveal the shape and positioning of the new daytime running lights and headlamps. The front fascia seems like an evolution of the current model’s front end design. The biggest exterior change is expected to be seen at the rear end which is still heavily under wraps on the test mule.

The 2021 XUV500 is expected to have a longer wheelbase to make it roomier inside, especially for the third row seats. Previous sightings also gave us a glimpse of the camo-wrapped interior which revealed a flat-bottom steering wheel and an updated dashboard with central AC vents below a larger touchscreen infotainment system.

In terms of powertrain options, the new XUV500 is expected to be offered with the new all-aluminium 2.2-litre diesel engine that debuted with the second-gen Thar, albeit in a higher state of tune. The Thar, for reference, is rated at 130PS and 300Nm. The petrol will be Mahindra’s new 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 190PS (40PS more than the Thar) and could get a choice of manual and automatic transmissions. It should also get the AWD option with both engines.

The new-gen Mahindra XUV500 is expected to be launched in early-2021. It will take on the likes of the MG Hector Plus as well as the upcoming Tata Gravitas and the BS6 Hexa. It will likely be priced in the range of Rs 12 lakh to Rs 20 lakh which would also put it in contention with the likes of 5-seater SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and MG Hector.

