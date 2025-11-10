7 Features The 2025 Hyundai Venue Gets Over The Kia Sonet!

Between the Sonet and Venue, the advantage of extra features goes back to the latter after its new generation was launched

The Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet are two of the most popular compact SUVs in India, originating from similar Korean roots. Both offer similar engines and performance and top-notch features. However, Hyundai has now taken a bold step by giving the 2025 Venue an impressive list of updates that make it even more feature-rich and advanced. While the Sonet remains a stylish and well-equipped rival, the refreshed Venue edges ahead with a few thoughtful additions that enhance comfort, safety, and convenience.

Here’s a detailed look at seven features that the 2025 Hyundai Venue offers over the Kia Sonet, giving it a more premium feel in the compact SUV space.

Larger Dual Displays

The most striking upgrade inside the new Hyundai Venue is its curved dual-screen display setup, combining a 12.3-inch fully digital driver’s instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment. The screens offer crisp graphics, intuitive menus, and seamless connectivity.

In comparison, the Kia Sonet continues with a single 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital driver display. Interestingly, lower variants of the Venue are being offered with the same 10.25-inch infotainment. Even the base variant of the Venue gets this display! To know more about the Venue’s base variant, click here.

Inbuilt Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Hyundai has also refined the connectivity experience in the 2025 Venue by offering built-in wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, available with the 12.3-inch display.

In contrast, the Kia Sonet still requires a wired connection for CarPlay and Android Auto on higher variants that use the large 10.25-inch display. If you want a wireless connection, then you will have to use an adapter, which Kia provides. Interestingly, lower Sonet trims do offer wireless connectivity.

Rear Seat Recline

One of the most practical yet underrated features in the 2025 Venue is the reclining rear seat function. This allows passengers to adjust the seatback angle for added comfort, especially during long trips. Hyundai has paid attention to rear passenger comfort, which makes the Venue a great choice for families.

The Sonet, on the other hand, offers a fixed rear seatback. While it’s comfortable and supportive, it lacks the flexibility that the Venue now provides.

An Extra Speaker

Hyundai hasn’t ignored in-cabin entertainment either. The 2025 Venue now features an 8-speaker Bose sound system, ensuring rich, detailed audio quality across all frequencies. It enhances the overall music experience, especially on long drives, and complements the Venue’s premium cabin.

The Kia Sonet, while also offering a Bose setup in some variants, features a 7-speaker configuration. For music enthusiasts, the extra speaker might be a big deal in long-term ownership.

Level 2 ADAS

Hyundai has equipped the updated Venue with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a major leap in safety technology for the compact SUV segment. The ADAS suite includes features like forward collision warning, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and driver attention alert. These systems actively help the driver prevent accidents and maintain better control in challenging conditions.

The Kia Sonet also gets ADAS, but it is level-1 certified. In level-2 ADAS, the car is capable of controlling multiple functions such as steering and acceleration, making the driver feel less tired.

Side Parking Sensors

Parking in tight urban spaces can be tricky, but Hyundai has made it much easier by adding side parking sensors to the 2025 Venue. These sensors, along with front and rear ones, give a 360-degree awareness of the car’s surroundings. The system alerts the driver about nearby obstacles not just at the back, but also on the sides, and this can be extremely useful in tight parking lots or narrow streets.

The Kia Sonet currently offers front and rear parking only. Both SUVs come with a 360-degree camera that further makes parking easy.

Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) With Auto Hold

Adding a touch of sophistication and convenience, the new Hyundai Venue now comes with an Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) paired with Auto Hold. This feature automatically engages the parking brake when the car is stationary and releases it when you accelerate, making stop-and-go traffic far less tiring. It also frees up center console space, giving the interior a more minimalist look.

The Kia Sonet still uses a traditional handbrake lever, which, though reliable, feels dated in comparison. The EPB with Auto Hold is a welcome premium feature that adds convenience, especially in congested city environments. If you are planning to get the manual, then this feature can be ignored. Want to know about the different powertrain options of the Venue? Then check out this story.

Price And Rivals

The Kia Sonet is priced from Rs 7.3 lakh to Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom). The Venue is pricier with prices starting from Rs 7.9 lakh to Rs 15.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Both these SUVs compete with SUVs like the Skoda Kylaq, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Syros, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger