New 2025 Hyundai Venue Gets These 8 Features Over The Skoda Kylaq

While the Skoda Kylaq does get some premium amenities, the 2025 Hyundai Venue has hit it out of the park when it comes to tech and safety features

The Hyundai Venue, which has been a popular sub-4m SUV in India, was recently introduced in its second-generation avatar. With the generation upgrade, the 2025 Hyundai Venue has become bigger, bolder and is more feature loaded than before, some of which are even the best in its segment. If you were confused between the equipment sets of the new Hyundai Venue and the Skoda Kylaq, we bring to you eight features the Hyundai SUV gets over its Skoda rival:

Dual And Bigger Displays

Hyundai has provided the 2025 Venue with two 12.3-inch screens (one for infotainment unit and the other for instrumentation), which are a direct lift from the Kia Syros. Its touchscreen infotainment system also gets support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and it is also capable of receiving over-the-air (OTA) updates. Our detailed variant-wise features explainer story of the 2025 Venue should help you to find out further details of the variant of your choice.

On the other hand, the Kylaq is equipped with a relatively smaller 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, but with wireless connectivity for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also comes with an 8-inch full-digital driver’s display.

360-degree Camera

One of the new features for the Venue nameplate was the inclusion of a 360-degree camera setup. It will surely help drivers while going through tight parking spaces or corners. It also gets a blind spot monitor to watch out for anything that may catch them off guard while taking a turn or while reversing. We have also covered the feature advantages that the new Hyundai Venue has over the Kia Sonet in detail to ease your purchase decision.

The Skoda Kylaq, in comparison, only gets a reverse parking camera, which misses out on dynamic guidelines. That said, the recently introduced Limited Edition of the Kylaq did come with a 360-degree camera setup, although only 500 examples were up for grabs.

Bose Sound System

The 2025 Hyundai Venue is offered with an 8-speaker Bose sound system, which is also available on the Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Alcazar. It is renowned for its crisp sound clarity and deep bass that significantly improves the in-cabin experience. If you are someone who spends a lot of time behind the wheel, the Bose system will definitely seem a worthy choice. On the other hand, the Skoda Kylaq is provided with a 6-speaker music system, which we found to be flat and mediocre during our first drive of the baby Skoda SUV.

Front Parking Sensors

Another safety feature that is an advantage to the Venue over the Kylaq is the presence of front parking sensors. They could be worth having on your SUV, particularly in crowded metro cities and also while parking in tight spaces. The Kylaq, on the contrary, gets only a reverse parking camera along with rear parking sensors, which may not seem that much convenient (as also having front parking sensors) to new or first-time car drivers.

Rear Sunshades

Hyundai is also providing the new Venue with rear sunshades, which were already on offer with the Kia Sonet. It is likely to come into the picture depending on how hot the climatic conditions are in your region. On top of that, these sunshades also give you added privacy over prying eyes.

Drive And Traction Modes

The 2025 Hyundai Venue comes with multi-drive modes, which are Sport, Economy, and Normal. It also gets three traction control modes: Sand, Mud, and Snow. Both the drive and traction control modes are missing on Skoda’s sub-4m SUV. The drive modes and traction controls are only offered with the higher-spec HX 8 and HX 10 variants of the Hyundai SUV. We have covered the fully loaded HX 10 trim of the 2025 Hyundai Venue in 25 detailed images to help you have a closer look at it.

Electronic Parking Brake

Another convenience-yet-safety feature on board the new Venue is an electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto-hold functionality. It not only adds convenience, during stop-and-go traffic moments, but also automatically applies the brake when the car becomes stationary and lets go of it as the accelerator is pressed.

On the other hand, the Skoda Kylaq comes with a manual parking brake lever as standard that is on the way to becoming an old-school tech in today’s passenger vehicles.

ADAS

While Hyundai used to offer the basic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) on the previous iteration of the Venue, the second-gen model has been given a Level-2 suite. The sub-4m Hyundai SUV now gets 16 functions under the ADAS tech, including adaptive cruise control, lead vehicle departure alert, and forward collision avoidance assist. The Skoda Kylaq, however, does not get any ADAS features.

These were all the features that the 2025 Hyundai Venue offers over the Skoda Kylaq. The prices for the second-gen Venue range between Rs 7.90 lakh and Rs 15.51 lakh (introductory), while the Skoda Kylaq retails in the range of Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 12.80 lakh. We have also compared the technical specifications of the turbo-petrol version of the Hyundai Venue vs its rivals, which includes the Skoda Kylaq to help you make an informed decision.

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India