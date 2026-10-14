Denza D9 India Launch Expected In November 2026, Here Are 5 Things You Need To Know

BYD-owned Chinese carmaker Denza is about to step foot in the Indian market as the Denza D9 luxury MPV is expected to be launched around November-mid on our shores. Denza has officially teased the MPV on its Indian social media channel, revealing subtle details and also hinting that its launch is not too far.

Outside of India, the Denza D9 is available in both strong-hybrid and all-electric powertrains, out of which only the latter is expected to be launched in our country. Based on what the Denza D9 offers globally, here is what all we can expect.

Exterior Design

Being an MPV, the Denza D9 is long at over 5 metres in length, and it also gets a low stance along with a sharp nose. This is a design we have seen in all luxury MPVs and easily stands out on the road.

Looking close at its design, the D9 gets a large piano black grille which has a heavy use of chrome in the form of vertical slats. The nose has a thick brushed aluminium strip that spans the width of the car, and similar strips are around the grille as well.

The split projector LED headlamps are placed just below the nose and the headlamp housing also has small V-shaped LED DRLs. You also get LED fog lamps closer to the bumper, and the bumper itself has a very sleek design.

The side profile highlights the length of this MPV and has a typical MPV design as well where the nose looks sharp and the rear end looks tall. The D9 is available globally with 18-inch chrome alloy wheels and we expect the same to be offered in the Indian version as well.

The profile also gets more brushed aluminum on the window line, under the doors, and as a thick insert on the D-pillar. The rear doors also slide behind rather than opening outwards, giving you more space while getting in or out.

At the back, you get a block-like silhouette which is very common with MPVs. The main highlight is the connected LED tail lamp setup which has multiple lighting elements towards the outer edges. You get a shark-fin antenna, a roof mounted spoiler, a slim bumper with brushed aluminium accents, and a brushed aluminium strip under the Denza lettering which looks like a mustache.

Like most MPVs, we expect the colour palette of the Denza D9 to be limited to plain colours like Black, White, and Grey.

Cabin Experience

While the D9 gets multiple cabin themes in the International markets, the India-spec version is expected to get just the brown theme as it was teased in the official teaser. In terms of design, the dashboard has a simple and slightly curved look but it gets multiple layers like brushed aluminium, ambient lighting, and a dark wooded finish.

The wooden finish extends to the doors as well and you get subtle piano black finishes on the door pads and on the centre console. In terms of cabin quality, while the exact fit and finish is yet to be seen, you do get soft touch padding on all surfaces.

The entire dashboard and the doors are covered in soft touch leatherette padding, and the seats also get leatherette upholstery. With limited exposed plastics, the Denza D9 is trying to offer a very luxurious feeling cabin.

This MPV will be available in a 7-seater layout but with lounge-like captain seats in the second row. In terms of space, the second row is expected to offer ample space with multiple levels of adjustment. You can sit back by reclining your seat and it also gets a powered ottoman as well for a more relaxing position.

The third row has space for three people and it also gets three headrests, but like most MPVs, the D9’s rear seat is expected to be spacious only for two occupants. For that purpose, the third row also gets a centre armrest, which is something you don’t usually see.

Features & Safety

The features available in the global version of the Denza D9 are expected to be offered in the India-spec trim as well. You can get a 15.6-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 12-inch AR-powered heads-up display, and a 14-speaker Dynaudio surround sound music system.

Other features include three-zone climate control, three wireless phone chargers, a large panoramic glass roof, 128-colour ambient lighting, and electrically adjustable and auto folding ORVMs. The seats get multiple functionality too as both the front and second row seats are powered, heated, ventilated, and get multiple massage functions.

The second row passengers get a zero-gravity mode for a more relaxed position and both second row passengers have independent screens on their armrest to control functions like sunshade, heating, ventilation, and massage.

In terms of safety, you can expect it to be equipped with 8 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist, hill descent control, front and rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

A 360-degree camera with both 2D and 3D views along with Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features like lane keep assist, high beam assist, traffic sign recognition, rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, and autonomous emergency braking are also expected to be part of the safety kit.

Powertrain Details

The India-spec Denza D9 is only expected to be the electric version, and globally the D9 EV gets one battery pack which is available with both front-wheel-drive (FWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) setups. It is unclear which drivetrain the Indian version will get, and well know once the MPV is launched. Here are the details of the global-spec version:

Battery Pack 103 kWh 103 kWh Number Of Electric Motors 1 (Front Wheel Drive) 2 (All Wheel Drive) Power 313 PS 373 PS Torque 360 Nm 470 Nm Claimed Range (NEDC) 600 km 580 km 0-100 kmph (Claimed) 9.5 seconds 6.9 seconds

Expected Price And Rivals

The Denza D9 is expected to be priced at around Rs 80-85 Lakh (ex-showroom) and once launched it will serve as a rival to electric MPVs like the MG M9 and to ICE (internal combustion engine) MPVs like the Toyota Vellfire as well.

CarDekho Says…

The luxury MPV space in India is a very niche segment and the options of an electric luxury MPV are also very limited. This gap in the segment can give the Denza D9 an easy opportunity to become popular in that space, and it has all the ingredients to do so.

With a flashy design, a luxurious cabin, great chauffeur-driven amenities and smooth electric powertrains, the Denza D9 can easily gain popularity and can come out as one of the top contenders in the luxury vehicle space.