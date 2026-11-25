Toyota India has taken the wraps off its updated premium MPV, the Innova Hycross facelift. It gets an updated front face with a huge hexagonal pattern grille, updated LED headlamps and taillamps. Along with this update, it has added new features, powertrain options, as well as a refreshed colour palette.

The Innova Hycross comes in four trims, which include G, GX, VX and ZX. In this article, we are having a look at what colours this MPV offers and checking which of them are available with each variant.

Colour Options

The Innova Hycross facelift is offered with five colour options, which are listed below:

Blackish Ageha Glass Flake

Platinum White Pearl

Silver Metallic (NEW)

Attitude Black Mica

Super White

Our Pick: Our choice for the updated Innova Hycross is the Blackish Ageha Glass Flake, which gives a premium appeal to the MPV and uplifts the overall appearance.

Variant-wise Colour Split

Here’s the variant-wise split of each colour option, according to the four variants:

Variant G GX VX ZX Blackish Ageha Glass Flake ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Platinum White Pearl ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Silver Metallic ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Attitude Black Mica ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Super White ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

The Innova Hycross is available with 5 colour options, which include the Blackish Ageha Glass Flake, Platinum White Pearl, Attitude Black Mica, Super White, and the new Silver Metallic, which replaces the Avant-Garde Bronze Metallic shade.

All the colours are available with each variant, giving you the flexibility to have your Innova Hycross look just as premium.

Features And Safety

In terms of features, the Innova Hycross facelift is equipped with a new 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, which includes wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, both of which are new additions. It also gets key features such as dual-zone climate control, a huge panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting on the dashboard and door panel, an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory function, and front ventilated seats.

For safety, the Innova Hycross facelift continues to provide a comprehensive package, such as Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold assist (HHA), front and rear parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. The pre-facelift Innova Hycross scored a full 5-star rating in the Bharat NCAP test, and while this facelift has not been tested yet, it could also get similar scores once tested.

Powertrain Options

One of the highlights of this facelift is the new 2-litre flex-fuel strong hybrid engine which supports up to E85 ethanol blends and is offered on most variants. You can also opt for the 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, like before.

Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 2-litre flex-fuel strong-hybrid Power 173 PS 200 PS (Combined) Torque 206 Nm 188 Nm (engine) + 206 Nm (motor) Transmission CVT* e-CVT*

*CVT – continuously variable transmission, e-CVT – electronically controlled CVT

Price & Rivals

The updated Innova Hycross starts at Rs 19.59 lakh for the base G petrol trim and goes up to Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec ZX strong-hybrid variant. The detailed pricing can be found in our launch report.

It competes with the Kia Carens Clavis, BYD eMAX 7, Toyota Innova Crysta, and the platform sibling Maruti Invicto.

CarDekho Says..

The Toyota Innova Hycross facelift brought in the new design theme of this MPV, which is in line with the previously launched Hilux pickup. With the bold fascia, updated grille, and headlamps, it does make this MPV look much more mature than before.

And with the updated colour palette on offer, the Innova Hycross does appear much more premium than before. Especially with the Blackish Ageha Glass Flake shade, it does tend to appear black in the dark and has slight sparkling elements to it, which makes this colour our pick of the lot.