Top 7-Seater Cars In India By Sales In August 2026: Ertiga Leads The People Mover Space!

Despite the growing popularity of SUVs in the country, the more practical segments are still silently growing in demand. The 7-seater space has grown a good 28% in August despite the sales plateauing overall. The general trend of cars which have seen a dip in sales this month looks as if people are saving their dates for the soon coming festive seasons. Nonetheless, let's explore the sales figures of 7-seater cars in India.

Rank Model August 2026 July 2026 August 2025 MoM Growth / Decline (%) YoY Growth / Decline (%) 1 Maruti Ertiga 18,516 21,606 18,445 -14.3% 0% 2 Mahindra Scorpio (Scorpio Classic + Scorpio N) 15,576 16,009 9,840 -2.7% 58.3% 3 Toyota Innova (Crysta + Hycross) 8,963 9,976 9,304 -10.2% -3.7% 4 Mahindra XUV7XO + XUV700 8,541 8,233 4,956 3.7% 72.3% 5 Mahindra Bolero (Bolero + Bolero Neo) 8,159 9,336 8,109 -12.6% 0.6% 6 Kia Carens (Carens + Carens Clavis) 6,093 5,352 6,822 13.8% -10.7% 7 Mahindra XEV 9S 4,508 4,131 – 9.1% New 8 Toyota Fortuner (Fortuner + Legender) 3,504 3,189 2,508 9.9% 39.7% 9 Maruti XL6 3,293 3,791 2,973 -13.1% 10.8% 10 Toyota Rumion 2,396 2,632 68 -9.0% 3423.5%

The Ertiga is unsurprisingly the most popular people carrier in the 7-seater space in India with 18,516 units sold in August, which is a 14.3 percent decrease as compared to its sales in July.

The Mahindra Scorpio happens to be the top-selling 7-seater SUV in the country. Mind you, this includes the Scorpio N and the Classic. These together have sold 15,576 units, which is a 2.7 percent decrease in sales as compared to July.

The family favourite, Toyota Innova Crysta and Hycross, have sold 8,963 units in August, which is a 10.2 percent decline in sales as compared to the numbers in July.

The Mahindra XUV 7XO has raked in 8,541 sales in August, which is a 3.7 percent boost in sales as opposed to the numbers in July.

Meanwhile, the good old Bolero is still strong in terms of sales, raking in 8,159 units, which is a 12.6 percent decline as compared to the sales in July.

The Kia Carens and the Clavis have achieved sales of 6,093 units, which is a good 13.8 percent increase in sales compared to their numbers in July.

The electric SUV by Mahindra, the XEV 9S has sold 4,508 units in August, which is a growth of 9.1 percent since July.

Toyota's big SUV, the Fortuner, has scored 3,504 units in sales in August, which is a growth of 9.9 percent over July.

Maruti’s premium MPV, the XL6, has sold 3,293 units in August, which is a 13.1 percent dip compared to the numbers in July.

And finally, the Toyota Rumion has achieved 2,396 units in August, which is 9 percent lower than the numbers in July by 9 percent.

CarDekho Says…

The MPV segment might not be the most exotic, but it carries a great practical purpose for many in the country. Models like the Ertiga and the Innovas have been a staple for fleet operators and people with large families at home.

However, generally, the sales numbers this month have not been great on average. But this might be due to the upcoming festive seasons. Many people might be holding back their purchases, waiting for the soon-arriving auspicious days to bring home a new car.

What 7-seater would be your pick? Let us know in the comments.