Mahindra Thar Roxx Spied With DAVINCI Suspension: Launch Soon?

Mahindra recently launched the Thar OG, which came with notable hardware upgrades, including an updated platform, more features and, moreover, an improved suspension system for the rear axle. This new rear suspension in the Thar OG is called the DaVinci suspension with Watts linkage. This also includes frequency-dependent damping (FDD). Most of these new technologies were first introduced in the XUV 7XO and have now been introduced in the Thar OG.

Now, since the new Thar OG and the Thar Roxx are closely related under the skin, it is only logical to presume that the Roxx will get the new suspension as an upgrade. And sure enough, it has been spotted in a yard. Let's explore what we can see:

2026 Mahindra Thar Roxx Spied: What Can Be Seen

In the latest spy shots that have surfaced, the partly camouflaged Thar Roxx can be spotted with what looks like the 19-inch alloy wheel design of the new Thar OG. But the bigger update hiding under the body is the new pentalink suspension. Given its introduction in the Thar OG, we can be sure that the same will be included in the soon-to-be-updated Thar Roxx, which already gets frequency-dependent damping.

The Thar Roxx was already known for its commendable ride quality for body-on-frame SUV standards. And with the new update, the SUV will supposedly improve the ride quality, which can smooth out slow-speed bumps and improve highway manners.

What can be seen in the pictures is almost identical to the Thar OG's Watts link setup. The two rods connected at the centre of the rear differential are a clear giveaway. We can also expect the DaVinci suspension setup to make way for the Thar Roxx.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Overview

The Thar Roxx was launched back in 2024 and was an instant hit among lifestyle vehicle seekers. The butch and boxy design gives it a commanding road presence and a unique look compared to the slew of crossover SUVs available today.

The rugged design with the round headlamps and the 6-slatted grille gives it its distinct presence. Over to the side, the boxy shape, chunky wheel arch cladding, roof rails and the footsteps scream SUV. The rear carries over the theme with the iconic spare wheel mounted on the split-side hinged tailgate

Feature highlights of the Thar Roxx include a 6-way powered driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay,and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. It also features a 9-speaker Harman-Kardon sound system, automatic climate control and a wireless phone charger.

On the safety front, the Thar Roxx is equipped with a 360-degree camera, Level-2 ADAS, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, a tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts, hill-hold control (HHC), hill-descent control (HDC), front and rear parking sensors and electronic stability control (ESC).

Powertrains

Under the hood, the Thar Roxx employs 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options. Both come with the option of either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox option. Powertrain specifications are as follows:

Specifications 2-litre turbo-petrol engine 2.2-litre diesel engine Power Up to 177 PS Up to 175 PS Torque 330 Nm (MT), 380 Nm (AT) Up to 400 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT* 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT* Drivetrain^ RWD RWD/ 4WD

*AT - torque converter automatic transmission, RWD - rear-wheel-drive, 4WD - 4-wheel-drive

Price And Rivals

Prices for the Thar Roxx start at Rs 12.52 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

While the Thar Roxx is in a space of its own in the market, the closest rivals would be the Maruti Jimny, Force Gurkha and the Thar OG.

CarDekho Says…

In recent years, Mahindra have been making major engineering feats in their modern SUVs. The inclusion of frequency-dependent damping, Watts link, pentalink suspension, and DaVinci suspension has made them versatile machines to take on the varied Indian road conditions. It is also commendable that the newer technologies are updated in their existing models or their soon-to-be-released model updates.

And with the Roxx, the suspension upgrades will be a timely upgrade since its launch two years ago. We can also expect some small feature updates and a 4WD option for the petrol engine, as we see in the Thar OG.

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