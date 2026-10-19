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    Top 5 Affordable 4x4 SUVs Under Rs 20 Lakh To Check Out This Dussehra

    If you want an SUV with genuine off-road credentials, these five models are worth a look

    CarDekho
    CarDekho
    Published On Oct 19, 2026 12:03 IST
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    Published OnOct 19, 2026 12:03 IST
    Last Updated OnOct 19, 2026 12:03 IST
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    Top 5 Best 4X4 SUVs to Buy This Dussehra

    Dussehra is often associated with new beginnings, making it a good time for many buyers to bring home a new car. While most SUVs are designed to handle city roads and highways, a proper 4x4 takes things a step further. Whether it is a muddy trail, a rocky incline or a loose gravel path, the right off-road hardware can help you venture beyond the usual routes.

    In our market, we now have multiple options that combine dedicated 4x4 systems with features such as low-range gearing and locking differentials. If you have been planning to start exploring off-road trails, this Dussehra could be the time to consider one. Here are five of the most affordable 4x4 SUVs you can buy, along with their prices and what makes each one suitable for a different kind of adventure.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Variants: Zeta, Alpha

    Variant

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Zeta Petrol MT

    Rs 12.59 lakh

    Alpha Petrol MT

    Rs 13.61 lakh

    Zeta Petrol AT

    Rs 13.65 lakh

    Alpha Dual Tone AT

    Rs 14.67 lakh

    If your idea of an off-road adventure involves narrow forest trails, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is worth considering. Its compact dimensions make it easier to manoeuvre in places where larger SUVs may struggle, while its 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine produces 103 PS and 134 Nm. It is available with a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

    Maruti Jimny

    The Jimny gets Maruti's ALLGRIP PRO 4x4 system with a low-range transfer gear. Its ladder-frame chassis, rigid-axle suspension and 210 mm of ground clearance also help it tackle uneven terrain. The Jimny is not the most powerful SUV here, but its manageable size and dedicated 4x4 hardware make it a capable companion for weekend adventures.

    Mahindra Thar OG

    Variants: LXT, ZXT

    Variant

    Price (ex-showroom)

    LXT 4WD Petrol MT

    Rs 15.60 lakh

    LXT 4WD Diesel MT

    Rs 16.43 lakh

    ZXT 4WD Petrol MT

    Rs 16.60 lakh

    LXT 4WD Petrol AT

    Rs 17.23 lakh

    ZXT 4WD Diesel MT 

    Rs 17.49 lakh 

    ZXT 4WD Petrol AT

    Rs 17.75 lakh

    LXT 4WD Diesel AT

    Rs 18 lakh

    ZXT 4WD Diesel AT

    Rs 18.99 lakh

    The Mahindra Thar OG is a natural choice for buyers who want a rugged SUV. Its upright stance, chunky proportions and dedicated 4x4 hardware make it well suited to tackling rough terrain. The engine options include a 2-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel, with manual and automatic transmission choices depending on the variant.

    Mahindra Thar OG

    The Thar OG's four-wheel-drive system comes with low-range gearing, which is useful when crawling over rocks, climbing steep inclines or moving through muddy stretches. The 232 mm ground clearance also gives it room to deal with uneven trails. Compared with the Jimny, the Thar offers more powerful engine options. The 2-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 162 PS, while the diesel engine generates 152 PS. 

    However, its three-door layout makes rear-seat access less convenient, especially when travelling with family.

    Force Gurkha 3-door/ 5-door

    Variant: 3-door, 5-door 

    Variant

    Price (ex-showroom)

    3-door 2.6 diesel

    Rs 16.52 lakh

    5-door 2.6 diesel

    Rs 17.83 lakh

    The Force Gurkha is aimed at buyers looking for a more off-road-focused vehicle. Rather than focusing heavily on cabin technology or a long list of comfort features, it puts its rugged mechanical hardware at the centre of the experience. Both 3-door and 5-door body styles use a 2.6-litre diesel engine producing 140 PS and 320 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

    Force Gurkha 3-Door

    Its biggest advantage is the combination of a low-range transfer case and manually locking front and rear differentials. The Gurkha also gets 233 mm of ground clearance, a factory-fitted snorkel and a claimed water-wading depth of up to 700 mm. These features make it suitable for challenging trails, although water crossings should always be attempted only after assessing their depth and conditions.

    Force Gurkha 5-door

    The three-door version has a shorter wheelbase, which can help on tighter trails, while the five-door version offers more room for passengers and luggage.

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    Variant: Z4

    Variant

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Z4 Diesel 4WD MT 

    Rs 18.02 lakh

    Not everyone looking for a 4x4 wants a compact, three-door off-roader. The Mahindra Scorpio N offers a more family-friendly alternative, combining a spacious cabin with a powerful diesel engine and four-wheel-drive capability. Its 2.2-litre diesel engine produces up to 175 PS and 400 Nm, and is offered with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox option (on higher variants). 

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    The Scorpio N's 4x4 system offers selectable drive modes, and helps distribute drive to all four wheels when extra traction is needed. It is better suited to open trails and rough routes than very narrow tracks, where its larger dimensions can become a limitation. The Z4 Diesel 4WD MT is the entry point into the Scorpio N's four-wheel-drive lineup, while the higher variants cost considerably more. 

    Mahindra Thar Roxx

    Variant: MX5

    Variant

    Price (ex-showroom)

    MX5 Diesel 4WD MT

    Rs 19.56 lakh

    The Thar Roxx is for buyers who like the rugged character of the Thar but need more space for family and luggage. Its five-door layout makes it easier to use as an everyday SUV, while its diesel 4x4 versions retain the hardware needed for off-road drives. The Roxx gets selectable terrain modes and a brake-locking differential to help manage wheelspin. Higher-spec variants also get an electronic locking rear differential. 

    Mahindra Thar Roxx

    The MX5 Diesel 4WD MT is the entry point into the Roxx's four-wheel-drive lineup. Although the larger Thar is more practical, its larger dimensions may be a limitation on narrow trails where a smaller off-roader is easier to manoeuvre.

    CarDekho Says…

    The 4x4 SUV segment offers a mix of options, each with a different approach to off-road capability. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny stands out for its compact dimensions; the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha focus on traditional off-road hardware, while the Scorpio N and Thar Roxx offer more space for passengers and luggage.

    With prices and capabilities varying across these models, the choice ultimately comes down to the kind of SUV you prefer and the features you value most. So, if you were to bring home a 4x4 SUV, which one would you pick? Let us know in the comments below.

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