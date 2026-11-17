The Hyundai Bayon is one of the cars that has left a strong impression since its recent launch. The Bayon is available in seven variants, namely, HX 2, HX 3, HX 3 Plus, HX 5, HX 6, HX 8, and HX 10. Arguably speaking, for a base variant, the HX 2 offers value-for-money gizmos and safety features as standard. However, the HX 3 variant makes a case for itself, as it one-ups the HX 2 with better daily-livability additions that justify the extra Rs 90,000 you end up paying.

Which is why today we’ll be diving into the Hyundai Bayon HX 3 variant and finding out whether this variant makes sense for you:

Price

Variant Price (ex-showroom) 1.5 litre HX 3 MT Rs 10.90 lakh

MT - Manual Transmission

The Bayon HX 3 is available only with a manual and is priced at Rs 10.89 lakh, Rs 90,000 more than the base HX 2 which costs Rs 10 lakh. The first three variants of the Bayon – HX 2, HX 3, and HX 3 Plus – are only available with a manual transmission.

So if an automatic transmission is your priority, then you’ll have to consider the higher-spec HX 5, HX 6, HX 8, and HX 10 variants. Moreover, the Hyundai Bayon’s price ranges from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Bayon HX 3 Exterior

The Hyundai Bayon HX 3 looks very similar to the rest of the variants, however, being a lower variant, there are some misses.

At the front, the Bayon HX 3 features LED DRLs with a single LED projector headlamp, which is the same setup that you get with the HX 2 variant. However, the HX 3 variant does not get front LED indicators and dual-LED projector headlamps, which are only available from HX 6 onwards. It still continues to get a rugged-looking front bumper with silver skid plates, which help give a chunky look.

Moving towards the side, the Bayon HX 3 sits on 16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers. If you want your Bayon with alloy wheels, that is offered from the higher-spec HX 6 variant. Do note that the HX 3 variant misses out on roof rails, a sunroof, and ORVM mounted turn indicators. However, besides this, the rest of the side profile is almost identical to the higher variants of the Bayon.

Towards the rear, the Bayon HX 3 gets LED tail lamps and high-mounted stop lamps (HMSL), which are standard across all variants. Unfortunately, the HX 3 does miss out on rear LED turn indicators, which is available from the mid-spec HX 5. Additionally, it also misses out on a rear spoiler; however, it still ends up being a decent looking car.

The Hyundai Bayon HX 3 is only available in three colors: Atlas White, Titanium Black, and Classy Blue Pearl. If you’re someone who prefers matte colors or any other hues, then you will have to increase your budget to the higher variants.

Hyundai Bayon HX 3 Interior

The cabin inside the Hyundai Bayon HX 3 is quite similar to the one in the HX 2, barring a few notable additions. The HX 3 gets a dual-tone black and olive grey interior along with fabric seats, a manually adjustable driver’s seat, and a front armrest that is carried forward from the base model.

However, you do get a 10.25-inch infotainment display and a steering wheel with audio controls that are not available in the base HX 2. Additionally, you also get push-button start in the HX 3, which is not present in the HX 2.

Rear seat occupants get rear AC vents for added comfort, however, you don’t get a rear seat armrest, which is offered only in the higher-spec HX 8 and HX 10 variants.

Hyundai Bayon HX 3 Features

When it comes to features, the Bayon HX 3 comes with a few notable additions over the HX 2 variant. These include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker sound system, bluetooth connectivity, and keyless entry with push button start.

Features such as a semi-digital driver’s display, front armrest, a front and rear USB C-type charger, manual AC and rear AC vents are shared with the base model. A sunroof and a fully automatic climate control are only available from mid level variants onwards. If you’re interested in knowing which variant of the Bayon gets what features, then tap this link.

Hyundai Bayon HX 3 Safety Features

Regarding safety equipment, the Bayon HX 3 gets the majority of the core safety features that are offered from the base variant such as 6 airbags, ISOFIX child safety mounts, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist control (HAC), rear parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

On top of these features, the HX 3 adds a few parking-related aids like a rear-view camera and driver rear-view monitor. However, equipment such as a 360-degree camera and level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are limited to higher variants.

Hyundai Bayon HX 3 Powertrain

The Bayon HX 3 only comes with a 6-speed manual transmission that is paired to a 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine. Its detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 115 PS Torque 144 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT

MT - Manual Transmission

Rivals

The Hyundai Bayon’s rivals are Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Victoris, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Nissan Tekton, Citroen Aircross X, and MG Astor.

CarDekho Says…

The Hyundai Bayon is a very competitively priced SUV that becomes a value for money when you consider its lower variants, specifically the HX 3. Whilst the HX 2 base variant comes with the basics and a decent amount of safety kit, we would recommend the HX 3 variant to buyers if you can spend the extra money. It comes with genuinely notable feature additions like an infotainment screen, reverse camera, and steering-mounted controls that can prove to be useful in daily driving conditions.