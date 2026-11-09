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    2026 Hyundai Bayon Vs Maruti Grand Vitara: Detailed Comparison Of The No-Nonsesne Compact SUVs

    Tech or choice? The Bayon’s AI and ADAS face off against the Grand Vitara’s hybrid and AWD usability

    Adarsh
    Adarsh
    Published On Nov 09, 2026 10:01 IST
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    Published OnNov 09, 2026 10:01 IST
    Last Updated OnNov 09, 2026 01:38 IST
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    2026 Hyundai Bayon Vs Maruti Grand Vitara

    The Hyundai Bayon recently entered one of the most fiercely populated segment belonging to the compact SUVs. It was launched at a Price of Rs 10 lakh, which sits at the lower end of the segment while giving value in features and style. But how does it stack up against one of the popularly sold SUVs from Maruti, being the Grand Vitara? We put the two together on paper and compare in detail whether size, brand, features and engine options matter. 

    Price

    Model

    Hyundai Bayon

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    Price

    Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh

    Rs 10.77 lakh to Rs 19.77 lakh

    All prices are ex-showroom.

    As mentioned earlier, the Bayon is the less expensive model here among the two, with a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. However, the Grand Vitara on the higher end does include a strong hybrid powertrain and even an AWD powertrain, which the Bayon does not. Let's explore these further down. 

    Dimensions

    Dimension

    Hyundai Bayon

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    Difference

    Length

    4245 mm

    4345 mm

    (- 100 mm)

    Width

    1810 mm

    1795 mm

    + 15 mm

    Height

    1605 mm*

    1645 mm

    (- 40 mm)

    Wheelbase

    2600 mm

    2600 mm

    0 mm

    *With roof rails

    • Despite the Bayon looking smaller than the Grand Vitara, it is wider than the Maruti by 15mm, which indicates that the Bayon will be reasonably comfortable for an average-sized family.

    2026 Hyundai Bayon Vs Maruti Grand Vitara
    2026 Hyundai Bayon Vs Maruti Grand Vitara

    • The Grand Vitara visibly looks larger, and the numbers do support it. It is 100 mm larger in length and 40 mm taller in height. 

    • Interestingly, the wheelbase of the two is identical at 2600 mm.

    2026 Hyundai Bayon Vs Maruti Grand Vitara
    2026 Hyundai Bayon Vs Maruti Grand Vitara

    • Both SUVs feel reasonably spacious inside, with not a great amount of interior space separating the two. The Grand Vitara, being taller, has a more upright and taller driving feel, while the Bayon is lower and sportier.

    Colour Options

    Hyundai Bayon

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    Atlas White*

    Arctic White*

    Ecotronic Grey

    Grandeur Grey

    Golden Bronze

    Splendid Silver*

    Titanium Black

    Midnight Black

    Classy Blue

    NEXA Blue

    Fiery Red*

    Opulent Red*

    Titanium Black Matte

    Chestnut Brown

    Classy Blue Matte

    -

    *Dual-tone options

    • The Bayon has six regular colours, two of which, Fiery Red and Atlas White, come with a titanium black roof.

    • It also has two matte-finish colour options: Titanium Black and Classy Blue.

    • The Grand Vitara has seven colour options. Three of these, Arctic White, Splendid Silver and Opulent Red, are also available with a black roof.

    Features And Safety

    Feature

    Hyundai Bayon

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    LED Projector Headlamps

    ✅ 

    LED DRLs

    LED Taillamps

    ✅(Connected)

    Wheels

    17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    Rear Spoiler

    Sharkfin Antenna

    Roof Rails

    Panoramic Sunroof

    ✅ 

    Powered Driver Seat

    ✅ (8-way)

    ✅ (8-way)

    Ventilated Front Seats

    ✅ 

    Rear window sunshades

    Rear Reclining Seat

    ✅ (2-step)

    Single Colour Ambient Lighting

    ✅ (Blue)

    ✅ (White) 

    Infotainment System

    ✅ (12.3-inch touchscreen)

    ✅ (9-inch touchscreen)

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Digital Driver's Display

    ✅ (12.3-inch)

    ✅ (7-inch)

    Head-up Display

    Cabin Air Purifier

    ✅ (PM 2.5 with display)

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound System

    8-speaker Bose

    6-speaker Clarion

    Generative AI Voice Assistant

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Automatic Climate Control

    Rear AC Vents

    Keyless Entry with Push-button Start/Stop

    USB Charging Ports

    ✅ (Type-C, front and rear)

    ✅ (Type-A front, Type-C rear)

    Paddle Shifters

    ✅ (iVT only)

    ✅ (6-speed AT only)

    Multi-drive Modes

    ✅ (iVT only)

    ✅ (Strong hybrid & AWD only)

    Connected Car Technology

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Adaptive Cruise Control

    ✅ (iVT only)

    Rear Wiper with Washer

    Airbags

    6

    6

    360-degree Camera

    Parking Sensors

    ✅ (Front, Rear and Side)

    ✅ (Rear only)

    ESC (Electronic Stability Control)

    Hill Hold Assist (HHA)

    Electric Parking Brake (EPB) with Auto Hold

    ✅ (6-speed AT only)

    Rear Disc Brakes

    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

    Dashcam

    Level-2 ADAS

    Blind-spot View Monitor

    • As we can see, the Bayon has an advantage in the features department. It includes a larger touchscreen, generative AI, Level-2 ADAS and a dashcam.

    2026 Hyundai Bayon Vs Maruti Grand Vitara
    2026 Hyundai Bayon Vs Maruti Grand Vitara

    • However, the Grand Vitara packs in features like a head-up display, cabin air filter, connected LED tail lamps and rear window sunshades, which the Bayon does not get. 

    • However, both get 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, an 8-way powered driver seat, front ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger and TPMS.

    Powertrain Options

    Model

    Hyundai Bayon

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG

    1.5-litre petrol strong hybrid

    Power

    115 PS 

    103 PS

    88 PS

    115 PS

    Torque

    144 Nm

    139 Nm

    121 Nm

    122 Nm (engine) + 141 Nm (motor)

    Transmission

    6-speed MT / CVT

    5-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    5-speed MT

    e-CVT

    Drivetrain

    2WD

    2WD / AWD 

    2WD

    2WD

    Claimed Mileage

    17.2 kmpl (MT) / 18.6 kmpl (CVT)

    21.11 kmpl (MT) / 20.58 kmpl (AT) / 19.20 kmpl (AWD AT)

    26.6 km/kg

    27.97 kmpl

    MT - Manual Transmission, AT - Torque Converter (automatic), iVT - Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

    • Comparing the base engines, the Bayon’s 1.5-litre petrol engine produces more power than the Grand Vitara’s.

    2026 Hyundai Bayon Vs Maruti Grand Vitara

    • The Bayon’s powertrain is more biased towards city usage; however, it does a respectable job on highways and will pull off overtakes with not much complaint.

    • The Grand Vitara, however, has an advantage in powertrain options. It includes naturally aspirated petrol, CNG, hybrid, and AWD drivetrain options.

    2026 Hyundai Bayon Vs Maruti Grand Vitara

    • The variety of powertrains gives you the option to choose based on the usage of your vehicle and the planned running costs, which helps to widen the Grand Vitara’s appeal.

    CarDekho Says…

    The Bayon was launched by Hyundai to bridge a gap between the Venue and the Creta. Since the Creta is soon getting a generation update, which will make it larger in size and more expensive, the Bayon will make sure that Hyundai will still command a big enough slice in the compact SUV segment. 

    2026 Hyundai Bayon Vs Maruti Grand Vitara

    Having said that, putting the Bayon and Grand Vitara together, the Bayon is for those looking for a premium feel, sporty looks and modern appeal. However, the Grand Vitara appeals to those looking for long-term ownership, rugged usability and the wide service network which Maruti commands. 

    Other Cars To Consider

    • Honda Elevate: The Elevate brings the popular finesse of Honda engineering with its magic of comfort and practicality and loaded features in one package. 

    • Hyundai Creta: The most popular compact SUV also has a wide range of powertrain options but no hybrid or AWD. However, it makes up for it in features and cabin comfort. 

    • Kia Seltos: The current generation Seltos has grown in size, features and appeal. The mean-looking SUV is a typical Kia and packs in a good amount of premium features. 

    • Renault Duster/ Nissan Tekton: These are among the sporty SUVs in the class. The Duster also has a strong hybrid, which is the strongest in the class and is also fun to drive.

    • Tata Sierra: The largest SUV in the class is feature-packed like a typical Tata and has a unique appeal thanks to its retro-modern styling and interior space. 

    • Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: The cousin to the Grand Vitara has all the pros and cons of the Maruti as well. However, the Toyota badge brings a more premium ownership experience. 

    • Volkswagen Taigun/ Skoda Kushaq: The enthusiast favourite in the segment has a strong set of engines, which give them a sense of occasion every time you drive them hard, and yet they do not compromise on features and practicality. 

    • Tata Curvv: The Curvv is also among the unique offerings here thanks to its coupe-like styling and feature-packed interiors.

    • MG Astor: The Astor is among the oldest SUVs here. However, it does have its strengths in interior premiumness and good drivability. 

    • Citroen Aircross X: This is among the most comfortable SUVs you can buy in this class. The Aircross is also available in a 5+2 seating option, which makes it an occasional 7-seater for children.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Adarsh
    Adarsh
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    Adarsh Ashok is a Correspondent for cars at CarDekho Group. He brings his understanding and experience of cars and the motoring industry to all things automotive in the group\'s media wing. By education, he has a master\'s degree in Mass Communication and also majored in Automotive Journalism. His passion for cars and his urge to talk about cars are expressed in the form of news, features and videos on social media. He approaches stories with a keen perspective and experience, be it with vehicles from Fiats to Ferraris. Read more

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