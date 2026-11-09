2026 Hyundai Bayon Vs Maruti Grand Vitara: Detailed Comparison Of The No-Nonsesne Compact SUVs
Tech or choice? The Bayon’s AI and ADAS face off against the Grand Vitara’s hybrid and AWD usability
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The Hyundai Bayon recently entered one of the most fiercely populated segment belonging to the compact SUVs. It was launched at a Price of Rs 10 lakh, which sits at the lower end of the segment while giving value in features and style. But how does it stack up against one of the popularly sold SUVs from Maruti, being the Grand Vitara? We put the two together on paper and compare in detail whether size, brand, features and engine options matter.
Price
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Model
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Hyundai Bayon
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Maruti Grand Vitara
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Price
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Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh
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Rs 10.77 lakh to Rs 19.77 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom.
As mentioned earlier, the Bayon is the less expensive model here among the two, with a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. However, the Grand Vitara on the higher end does include a strong hybrid powertrain and even an AWD powertrain, which the Bayon does not. Let's explore these further down.
Dimensions
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Dimension
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Hyundai Bayon
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Maruti Grand Vitara
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Difference
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Length
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4245 mm
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4345 mm
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(- 100 mm)
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Width
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1810 mm
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1795 mm
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+ 15 mm
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Height
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1605 mm*
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1645 mm
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(- 40 mm)
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Wheelbase
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2600 mm
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2600 mm
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0 mm
*With roof rails
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Despite the Bayon looking smaller than the Grand Vitara, it is wider than the Maruti by 15mm, which indicates that the Bayon will be reasonably comfortable for an average-sized family.
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The Grand Vitara visibly looks larger, and the numbers do support it. It is 100 mm larger in length and 40 mm taller in height.
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Interestingly, the wheelbase of the two is identical at 2600 mm.
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Both SUVs feel reasonably spacious inside, with not a great amount of interior space separating the two. The Grand Vitara, being taller, has a more upright and taller driving feel, while the Bayon is lower and sportier.
Colour Options
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Hyundai Bayon
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Maruti Grand Vitara
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Atlas White*
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Arctic White*
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Ecotronic Grey
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Grandeur Grey
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Golden Bronze
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Splendid Silver*
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Titanium Black
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Midnight Black
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Classy Blue
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NEXA Blue
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Fiery Red*
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Opulent Red*
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Titanium Black Matte
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Chestnut Brown
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Classy Blue Matte
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*Dual-tone options
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The Bayon has six regular colours, two of which, Fiery Red and Atlas White, come with a titanium black roof.
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It also has two matte-finish colour options: Titanium Black and Classy Blue.
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The Grand Vitara has seven colour options. Three of these, Arctic White, Splendid Silver and Opulent Red, are also available with a black roof.
Features And Safety
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Feature
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Hyundai Bayon
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Maruti Grand Vitara
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LED Projector Headlamps
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✅
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✅
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LED DRLs
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✅
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✅
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LED Taillamps
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✅
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✅(Connected)
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Wheels
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17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
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17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
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Rear Spoiler
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✅
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✅
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Sharkfin Antenna
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✅
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✅
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Roof Rails
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✅
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✅
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Panoramic Sunroof
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✅
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✅
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Powered Driver Seat
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✅ (8-way)
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✅ (8-way)
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Ventilated Front Seats
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✅
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✅
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Rear window sunshades
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❌
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✅
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Rear Reclining Seat
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✅ (2-step)
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✅
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Single Colour Ambient Lighting
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✅ (Blue)
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✅ (White)
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Infotainment System
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✅ (12.3-inch touchscreen)
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✅ (9-inch touchscreen)
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Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
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✅
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✅
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Digital Driver's Display
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✅ (12.3-inch)
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✅ (7-inch)
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Head-up Display
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❌
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✅
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Cabin Air Purifier
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❌
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✅ (PM 2.5 with display)
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Wireless Phone Charger
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✅
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✅
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Sound System
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8-speaker Bose
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6-speaker Clarion
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Generative AI Voice Assistant
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✅
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❌
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Auto-dimming IRVM
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✅
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✅
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Automatic Climate Control
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✅
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✅
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Rear AC Vents
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✅
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✅
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Keyless Entry with Push-button Start/Stop
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✅
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✅
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USB Charging Ports
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✅ (Type-C, front and rear)
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✅ (Type-A front, Type-C rear)
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Paddle Shifters
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✅ (iVT only)
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✅ (6-speed AT only)
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Multi-drive Modes
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✅ (iVT only)
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✅ (Strong hybrid & AWD only)
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Connected Car Technology
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✅
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✅
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Adaptive Cruise Control
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✅ (iVT only)
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❌
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Rear Wiper with Washer
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✅
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✅
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Airbags
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6
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6
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360-degree Camera
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✅
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✅
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Parking Sensors
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✅ (Front, Rear and Side)
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✅ (Rear only)
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ESC (Electronic Stability Control)
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✅
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✅
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Hill Hold Assist (HHA)
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✅
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✅
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Electric Parking Brake (EPB) with Auto Hold
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✅
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✅ (6-speed AT only)
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Rear Disc Brakes
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✅
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✅
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Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
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✅
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✅
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Dashcam
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✅
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❌
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Level-2 ADAS
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✅
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❌
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Blind-spot View Monitor
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✅
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❌
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As we can see, the Bayon has an advantage in the features department. It includes a larger touchscreen, generative AI, Level-2 ADAS and a dashcam.
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However, the Grand Vitara packs in features like a head-up display, cabin air filter, connected LED tail lamps and rear window sunshades, which the Bayon does not get.
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However, both get 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, an 8-way powered driver seat, front ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger and TPMS.
Powertrain Options
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Model
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Hyundai Bayon
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Maruti Grand Vitara
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Engine
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1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol
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1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol
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1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG
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1.5-litre petrol strong hybrid
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Power
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115 PS
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103 PS
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88 PS
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115 PS
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Torque
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144 Nm
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139 Nm
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121 Nm
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122 Nm (engine) + 141 Nm (motor)
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Transmission
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6-speed MT / CVT
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5-speed MT / 6-speed AT
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5-speed MT
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e-CVT
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Drivetrain
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2WD
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2WD / AWD
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2WD
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2WD
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Claimed Mileage
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17.2 kmpl (MT) / 18.6 kmpl (CVT)
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21.11 kmpl (MT) / 20.58 kmpl (AT) / 19.20 kmpl (AWD AT)
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26.6 km/kg
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27.97 kmpl
MT - Manual Transmission, AT - Torque Converter (automatic), iVT - Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)
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Comparing the base engines, the Bayon’s 1.5-litre petrol engine produces more power than the Grand Vitara’s.
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The Bayon’s powertrain is more biased towards city usage; however, it does a respectable job on highways and will pull off overtakes with not much complaint.
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The Grand Vitara, however, has an advantage in powertrain options. It includes naturally aspirated petrol, CNG, hybrid, and AWD drivetrain options.
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The variety of powertrains gives you the option to choose based on the usage of your vehicle and the planned running costs, which helps to widen the Grand Vitara’s appeal.
CarDekho Says…
The Bayon was launched by Hyundai to bridge a gap between the Venue and the Creta. Since the Creta is soon getting a generation update, which will make it larger in size and more expensive, the Bayon will make sure that Hyundai will still command a big enough slice in the compact SUV segment.
Having said that, putting the Bayon and Grand Vitara together, the Bayon is for those looking for a premium feel, sporty looks and modern appeal. However, the Grand Vitara appeals to those looking for long-term ownership, rugged usability and the wide service network which Maruti commands.
Other Cars To Consider
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Honda Elevate: The Elevate brings the popular finesse of Honda engineering with its magic of comfort and practicality and loaded features in one package.
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Hyundai Creta: The most popular compact SUV also has a wide range of powertrain options but no hybrid or AWD. However, it makes up for it in features and cabin comfort.
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Kia Seltos: The current generation Seltos has grown in size, features and appeal. The mean-looking SUV is a typical Kia and packs in a good amount of premium features.
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Renault Duster/ Nissan Tekton: These are among the sporty SUVs in the class. The Duster also has a strong hybrid, which is the strongest in the class and is also fun to drive.
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Tata Sierra: The largest SUV in the class is feature-packed like a typical Tata and has a unique appeal thanks to its retro-modern styling and interior space.
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Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: The cousin to the Grand Vitara has all the pros and cons of the Maruti as well. However, the Toyota badge brings a more premium ownership experience.
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Volkswagen Taigun/ Skoda Kushaq: The enthusiast favourite in the segment has a strong set of engines, which give them a sense of occasion every time you drive them hard, and yet they do not compromise on features and practicality.
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Tata Curvv: The Curvv is also among the unique offerings here thanks to its coupe-like styling and feature-packed interiors.
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MG Astor: The Astor is among the oldest SUVs here. However, it does have its strengths in interior premiumness and good drivability.
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Citroen Aircross X: This is among the most comfortable SUVs you can buy in this class. The Aircross is also available in a 5+2 seating option, which makes it an occasional 7-seater for children.