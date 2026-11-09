2026 Hyundai Bayon Vs Maruti Grand Vitara: Detailed Comparison Of The No-Nonsesne Compact SUVs

The Hyundai Bayon recently entered one of the most fiercely populated segment belonging to the compact SUVs. It was launched at a Price of Rs 10 lakh, which sits at the lower end of the segment while giving value in features and style. But how does it stack up against one of the popularly sold SUVs from Maruti, being the Grand Vitara? We put the two together on paper and compare in detail whether size, brand, features and engine options matter.

Price

Model Hyundai Bayon Maruti Grand Vitara Price Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh Rs 10.77 lakh to Rs 19.77 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom.

As mentioned earlier, the Bayon is the less expensive model here among the two, with a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. However, the Grand Vitara on the higher end does include a strong hybrid powertrain and even an AWD powertrain, which the Bayon does not. Let's explore these further down.

Dimensions

Dimension Hyundai Bayon Maruti Grand Vitara Difference Length 4245 mm 4345 mm (- 100 mm) Width 1810 mm 1795 mm + 15 mm Height 1605 mm* 1645 mm (- 40 mm) Wheelbase 2600 mm 2600 mm 0 mm

*With roof rails

Despite the Bayon looking smaller than the Grand Vitara, it is wider than the Maruti by 15mm, which indicates that the Bayon will be reasonably comfortable for an average-sized family.

The Grand Vitara visibly looks larger, and the numbers do support it. It is 100 mm larger in length and 40 mm taller in height.

Interestingly, the wheelbase of the two is identical at 2600 mm.

Both SUVs feel reasonably spacious inside, with not a great amount of interior space separating the two. The Grand Vitara, being taller, has a more upright and taller driving feel, while the Bayon is lower and sportier.

Colour Options

Hyundai Bayon Maruti Grand Vitara Atlas White* Arctic White* Ecotronic Grey Grandeur Grey Golden Bronze Splendid Silver* Titanium Black Midnight Black Classy Blue NEXA Blue Fiery Red* Opulent Red* Titanium Black Matte Chestnut Brown Classy Blue Matte -

*Dual-tone options

The Bayon has six regular colours, two of which, Fiery Red and Atlas White, come with a titanium black roof.

It also has two matte-finish colour options: Titanium Black and Classy Blue.

The Grand Vitara has seven colour options. Three of these, Arctic White, Splendid Silver and Opulent Red, are also available with a black roof.

Features And Safety

Feature Hyundai Bayon Maruti Grand Vitara LED Projector Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED DRLs ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅(Connected) Wheels 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Rear Spoiler ✅ ✅ Sharkfin Antenna ✅ ✅ Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Panoramic Sunroof ✅ ✅ Powered Driver Seat ✅ (8-way) ✅ (8-way) Ventilated Front Seats ✅ ✅ Rear window sunshades ❌ ✅ Rear Reclining Seat ✅ (2-step) ✅ Single Colour Ambient Lighting ✅ (Blue) ✅ (White) Infotainment System ✅ (12.3-inch touchscreen) ✅ (9-inch touchscreen) Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Digital Driver's Display ✅ (12.3-inch) ✅ (7-inch) Head-up Display ❌ ✅ Cabin Air Purifier ❌ ✅ (PM 2.5 with display) Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound System 8-speaker Bose 6-speaker Clarion Generative AI Voice Assistant ✅ ❌ Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Automatic Climate Control ✅ ✅ Rear AC Vents ✅ ✅ Keyless Entry with Push-button Start/Stop ✅ ✅ USB Charging Ports ✅ (Type-C, front and rear) ✅ (Type-A front, Type-C rear) Paddle Shifters ✅ (iVT only) ✅ (6-speed AT only) Multi-drive Modes ✅ (iVT only) ✅ (Strong hybrid & AWD only) Connected Car Technology ✅ ✅ Adaptive Cruise Control ✅ (iVT only) ❌ Rear Wiper with Washer ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 360-degree Camera ✅ ✅ Parking Sensors ✅ (Front, Rear and Side) ✅ (Rear only) ESC (Electronic Stability Control) ✅ ✅ Hill Hold Assist (HHA) ✅ ✅ Electric Parking Brake (EPB) with Auto Hold ✅ ✅ (6-speed AT only) Rear Disc Brakes ✅ ✅ Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) ✅ ✅ Dashcam ✅ ❌ Level-2 ADAS ✅ ❌ Blind-spot View Monitor ✅ ❌

As we can see, the Bayon has an advantage in the features department. It includes a larger touchscreen, generative AI, Level-2 ADAS and a dashcam.

However, the Grand Vitara packs in features like a head-up display, cabin air filter, connected LED tail lamps and rear window sunshades, which the Bayon does not get.

However, both get 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, an 8-way powered driver seat, front ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger and TPMS.

Powertrain Options

Model Hyundai Bayon Maruti Grand Vitara Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG 1.5-litre petrol strong hybrid Power 115 PS 103 PS 88 PS 115 PS Torque 144 Nm 139 Nm 121 Nm 122 Nm (engine) + 141 Nm (motor) Transmission 6-speed MT / CVT 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT 5-speed MT e-CVT Drivetrain 2WD 2WD / AWD 2WD 2WD Claimed Mileage 17.2 kmpl (MT) / 18.6 kmpl (CVT) 21.11 kmpl (MT) / 20.58 kmpl (AT) / 19.20 kmpl (AWD AT) 26.6 km/kg 27.97 kmpl

MT - Manual Transmission, AT - Torque Converter (automatic), iVT - Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

Comparing the base engines, the Bayon’s 1.5-litre petrol engine produces more power than the Grand Vitara’s.

The Bayon’s powertrain is more biased towards city usage; however, it does a respectable job on highways and will pull off overtakes with not much complaint.

The Grand Vitara, however, has an advantage in powertrain options. It includes naturally aspirated petrol, CNG, hybrid, and AWD drivetrain options.

The variety of powertrains gives you the option to choose based on the usage of your vehicle and the planned running costs, which helps to widen the Grand Vitara’s appeal.

CarDekho Says…

The Bayon was launched by Hyundai to bridge a gap between the Venue and the Creta. Since the Creta is soon getting a generation update, which will make it larger in size and more expensive, the Bayon will make sure that Hyundai will still command a big enough slice in the compact SUV segment.

Having said that, putting the Bayon and Grand Vitara together, the Bayon is for those looking for a premium feel, sporty looks and modern appeal. However, the Grand Vitara appeals to those looking for long-term ownership, rugged usability and the wide service network which Maruti commands.

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