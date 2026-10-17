10 Cars With The Biggest Boots Under Rs 20 Lakh To Buy This Diwali

Diwali is just around the corner, and for many families, the festive season is the perfect time to bring home a new car. But while a car may look big and spacious from the outside, it's the boot that often determines how much luggage you can actually carry on family trips, weekend getaways, or those long festive-season drives. Thankfully, there are several cars under Rs 20 lakh that offer generous boot space without breaking the bank.

If you're planning to buy a new car this Diwali and want plenty of room for your luggage, here are the top 10 cars with the most boot space under Rs 20 lakh, arranged from the lowest to the highest starting price.

Tata Sierra

Price: Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 21.59 lakh (ex-showroom)

Boot space: 622 litres

The Tata Sierra tops this list by offering the most spacious boot under Rs 20 lakh. With a capacity of 622 litres, the Sierra’s boxy-shaped boot comes in handy when travelling with a lot of luggage, especially during the upcoming festive season. The loading lip is a little high, but the overall cargo bed is flat, so moving your luggage in and out is a breeze. You can further fold down the second-row seats and remove the parcel shelf to increase the carrying capacity. You also get the option of an electric tailgate on higher variants for added convenience.

MG Windsor EV

Price: Rs 14.84 lakh to Rs 19.14 lakh (ex-showroom)

Boot space: 604 litres, 579 litres on higher trims (with subwoofer)

The MG Windsor EV takes the second spot on the list and is also the EV under Rs 20 lakh with the largest boot, offering 604 litres of luggage-carrying capacity. However, if you opt for the higher variants, you will have to compromise 25 litres of boot space to accommodate the subwoofer, bringing the overall space down to 579 litres, which is not bad at all. The boot has a completely flat floor, and there’s storage space beneath it as well. If you fold down the second-row seats, the space can be further increased.

Skoda Slavia / Volkswagen Virtus

Slavia Price: Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 18.84 lakh (ex-showroom)

Virtus Price: Rs 10.70 lakh to Rs 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom)

Boot space: 521 litres

The Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus offer one of the largest boots among sedans priced under Rs 20 lakh, with 521 litres of luggage-carrying capacity. Both cars are based on the same platform, and hence offer the same powertrain options and are very similar in terms of overall space and features. The shape of the boot is wide and pretty tall, with the only issues being a high loading lip and wheel arches that protrude inside the boot. Nonetheless, the overall space does not get much hampered by these, and you can fit in a lot of luggage for your inter-state road trips this festive season. The Slavia facelift was just launched a few days ago, while the Virtus is also set to receive an update soon.

Renault Duster / Nissan Tekton

Duster Price: Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tekton Price: Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom)

Boot space: 518 litres

The Renault Duster and Nissan Tekton are another example of corporate twins making it to this list. Both cars offer a boot space of 518 litres, with a boot that has a wide design, flat floor, slightly lower loading lip, and cut-outs in the front corner for added space. You also get the convenience of an electric tailgate on both cars, and by folding down the second-row seats and removing the parcel shelf, you can further expand the boot space to up to 700 litres to the roof.

Honda City

Price: Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 21.43 lakh (ex-showroom)

Boot space: 506 litres

Another sedan that makes this list is the Honda City, offering a generous boot space of 506 litres. The Honda City has always been a top contender when it comes to boot space, and the new facelifted model does not disappoint either. Being a sedan, the loading lip is on the higher side, but the overall design is wide and offers a good height and a flat floor to stack small suitcases vertically without any issues. The tailgate gets insulation, and the boot fabric can be lifted to store your spare wheel and tool kit.

Tata Curvv / Curvv EV

Curvv Price: Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Curvv EV Price: Rs 17.19 lakh to Rs 19.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

Boot space: 500 litres

The Tata Curvv and Curvv EV don’t have a traditional SUV-ish shape; instead, they offer a coupe-like styling with a sloping roof rail and a wide rear profile. This design philosophy helps both cars extract a high boot space of 500 litres. The loading lip is a bit high, but the shape of the boot is wide, and you can fit small suitcases vertically with ease. Higher variants come with an electrically operated boot, and the seats can be folded down to add a lot more space. The boot floor is completely flat as well.

Citroen Basalt

Price: Rs 8.55 lakh to Rs 13.89 lakh (ex-showroom)

Boot space: 470 litres

The Citroen Basalt is the cheapest car on this list and has a very similar design philosophy compared to the Curvv, offering a coupe-like stance and standing out from the conventional crowd. The boot space stands at 470 litres, but there are a few issues that you might face. Firstly, the width of the boot feels small; the high boot space is achieved because the space is deep. And secondly, the wheel arches protrude into the boot and hamper the overall space and design. But you do get the option to remove the parcel shelf and fold the second-row seats to increase the carrying capacity.

Honda Elevate

Price: Rs 11.80 lakh to Rs 18.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Boot space: 458 litres

Next in line is the Honda Elevate, which has also received a facelift recently. The 2026 Elevate continues to offer a boot space of 458 litres, which is very generous and one of the best in the segment, after cars like the Sierra and Duster. The boot opens up a wide and deep space, with a flat floor. The wheel arches do take out a bit of space, but they have been very cleverly designed. If you are in need of extra space, you can always remove the parcel shelf and fold the second-row seats.

Kia Seltos

Price: Rs 11.24 lakh to Rs 21.81 lakh (ex-showroom)

Boot space: 447 litres

The Seltos is one of the best-selling cars in its segment, but when it comes to boot space, it might not be the best. Standing at position 9 on this list, the Seltos offers a boot space of 447 litres, even though it is one of the longest cars compared to its rivals. Kia has offered the most space in the second row, which enhances seating comfort. The boot floor is completely flat, and even when folding the seats, you get a flat layout with no lip. The overall storage space is more than generous for a family to pack all their luggage for a weekend getaway.

Tata Harrier

Price: Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 26.10 lakh (ex-showroom)

Boot space: 445 litres

The Tata Harrier rounds off this list as another offering with a generous boot space of 445 litres. The Harrier is Tata’s third product that has made it to the list, which shows Tata’s focus on offering plenty of usable space with their SUVs. The Harrier’s large dimensions help it offer a spacious cabin along with a wide boot with a flat floor, which makes shifting luggage easy. As seen in most cars, the rear seats can be further folded down to increase space. Higher variants of the Harrier come with an electric tailgate, which helps in increasing the overall convenience factor.

CarDekho Says…

For a car that offers a large boot under Rs 20 lakh, you now have a wide variety of options across sedans, SUVs, and even electric options. If you want a sedan, the Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, and the Honda City offer generous boot space along with the practicality of a sedan. Cars like the MG Windsor EV and Tata Curvv EV are efficient options that will feel light on running costs. If you want something that stands out while still being spacious inside, the Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt are also good options. If you prefer SUVs, the list contains many. Starting with the Tata Sierra, which has the largest boot, followed by the Renault Duster, Nissan Tekton, Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos, and the Tata Harrier, all offering plenty of space with different feature and powertrain combinations.

Ultimately, the right car will depend upon your budget and what exactly your needs are, whether you're willing to buy a sedan, an SUV, or an EV. If you have decided on a segment, the final choice might also depend on which car you admire the most according to its design, powertrain, and features offered.

With so many options under Rs 20 lakh that offer large boot space, which one would you pick this Diwali? Tell us in the comments.