The Toyota Innova Hycross has just received a facelift after being on sale for four years. While not major, this facelift does bring minor styling tweaks and a few feature additions to the MPV. It is also the first strong-hybrid flex-fuel car in the country. The Innova Hycross facelift has launched at a price of Rs 19.59 lakh (ex-showroom), and in this report, we will explore all the changes in the facelift in detailed images.

Exterior

The fascia of the new Hycross gets a tangible number of changes, which are enough to make out the new one from the outgoing model.

The tall bonnet line and the imposing front design theme are retained, but the design of the grille now gets a diamond pattern as opposed to the honeycomb pattern on the old Hycross.

One of the major changes to the front is the new lighting setup, which uses projectors instead of reflector units. The LED DRL now sits with the main headlamp setup and also doubles up as the indicator.

The LED fog lamps are now moved higher up on the bumper and sit within sharp triangular surrounds.

There is also a new black strip with a silver insert on top that connects the headlamps. The facelift now also gets blacked-out outside rear-view mirrors (ORVM).

The side profile remains almost identical to the outgoing Hycross. This also includes the design of the 18-inch alloy wheels with a chrome finish. However, the only difference here is the black outside rear-view mirrors (ORVM).

The wheel-arch cladding, shark-fin antenna and the chrome touches, like on the door handles and on the window lines, also continue.

However, the rear-end gets a minor update. The LED taillamps remain unchanged in shape but feature new detailing inside. The chrome strip is now replaced with a gloss black trim connecting the taillamps.

The roof-mounted spoiler, shark-fin antenna and the cladding on the bumper give the Hycross its familiar sporty touch to its rear profile.

Colour Options: Five colours are on offer with the Innova Hycross facelift: Blackish Ageha Glass Flake, Platinum White Pearl, Attitude Black Mica, Super White. In our opinion, the Blackish Ageha Glass Flake colour makes the Hycross look regal and gives it a mean look.

Interior

The interior of the Hycross expectedly remains similar to the outgoing version. The layered dashboard gets the familiar brown and black theme like in the older Hycross.

What is noticeably new, however, is the larger free-standing touchscreen.

The driver now also gets a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster. This was a part-digital setup on the older Hycross, which made it look old-school.

The rest of the interior remains identical, with 7-seater and 8-seater layout options, as expected in a mid-life facelift.

The 7-seater layout gets power-adjustable ottoman seats in the second row, which are also complemented by rear window shades.

The third row remains unchanged, and passengers will still have one of the most spacious and practical experiences at this price point.

Features And Safety

The 2026 Innova Hycross now gets a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, replacing the 10.1-inch unit on offer previously.

It also gets a new 12.3-inch digital driver’s display.

The Hycross also includes a powered driver's seat with memory, and ventilated front seats are also one of the highlights.

Other feature highlights include a 9-speaker JBL sound system, dual-zone climate control, powered tailgate, adaptive cruise control, a panoramic sunroof, and a wireless phone charger.

Its safety systems include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), and an electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto-hold. The pre-facelift Innova Hycross had scored 5 stars in the Bharat NCAP crash tests, and we expect the facelift to have similar results.

Powertrain

The Hycross facelift gets two engine options. A 2-litre naturally aspirated engine with a CVT gearbox and a new 2-litre flex fuel strong-hybrid engine with an eCVT gearbox. This facelift now notably also adds flex-fuel support to the strong hybrid powertrain, which makes it future-proof against rising fuel blending in the future. Powertrain specifications are as follows:

Specifications 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol flex-fuel with strong hybrid Power 173 PS 200 PS Torque 206 Nm 188 Nm (engine), 206 Nm (e-motor) Transmission CVT eCVT

CVT - Continuously Variable Transmission

Price And Rivals

The Toyota Innova Hycross facelift is priced from Rs 19.59 lakh to Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

It does not have any direct rivals, except its badge-engineered cousin, the Maruti Invicto. However, alternatives in the price range also include the Kia Carens Clavis and the BYD eMAX 7. For old-school diesel lovers, you still have the option to buy the Toyota Innova Crysta too.

CarDekho Says…

The Innova brand is among the most synonymous with long-distance travel and family road trips with more than 5 people. Since its original launch in 2005, it has cemented itself as the go-to MPV and has never seen a rival that has shaken it from its spot. This is because the badge brings absolute rugged reliability, ease of ownership and comfort. These are qualities that an average buyer is looking for in a people mover.

The Hycross, launched in 2022, was a monocoque build, which is a major upgrade over the old body-on-frame chassis in terms of comfort and dynamics. However, it still lacked some modern features. The facelift now does help its case thanks to the larger touchscreen and digital driver display, and it also makes it future-proof thanks to the flex-fuel powertrain option.